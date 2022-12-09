iHeartRadio

Week of December 10, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Love Language - SZA
  • The News - Paramore
  • Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. - Lana Del Rey

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Need Me Right Anabel Englund
Rock and A Hard Place Bailey Zimmerman
Bailey Zimmerman Blxst & Larry June
Love You Again Chase Matthew
When You Know Cheat Codes & Matt Stell
Machine Jr. Cheats
Heartbeat Chiiild
Girl Like Me Dove Cameron
Skinny Ape Gorillaz
Da Ruba Girl Kenny Chesney
When I Talk Kx5 & Elderbrook
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd Lana Del Rey
Back To You (ft. Elley Duhé, X Ambassadors) Lost Frequencies
Hero Martin Garrix & JVKE
Good Times Nonô
Ku Lo Sa Oxlade & Camila Cabello
The News Paramore
Paramore Polo G
Applause Sofia Carson
Love Language SZA
Ghost in the Machine (ft. Phoebe Bridgers) SZA
Nobody Gets Me SZA
Into My Body UPSAHL
Miss My Dawgs YG & Lil Wayne
