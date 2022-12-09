Week of December 10, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Love Language - SZA
- The News - Paramore
- Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. - Lana Del Rey
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Need Me Right
|Anabel Englund
|Rock and A Hard Place
|Bailey Zimmerman
|Blxst & Larry June
|Love You Again
|Chase Matthew
|When You Know
|Cheat Codes & Matt Stell
|Machine Jr.
|Cheats
|Heartbeat
|Chiiild
|Girl Like Me
|Dove Cameron
|Skinny Ape
|Gorillaz
|Da Ruba Girl
|Kenny Chesney
|When I Talk
|Kx5 & Elderbrook
|Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
|Lana Del Rey
|Back To You (ft. Elley Duhé, X Ambassadors)
|Lost Frequencies
|Hero
|Martin Garrix & JVKE
|Good Times
|Nonô
|Ku Lo Sa
|Oxlade & Camila Cabello
|The News
|Paramore
|Polo G
|Applause
|Sofia Carson
|Love Language
|SZA
|Ghost in the Machine (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
|SZA
|Nobody Gets Me
|SZA
|Into My Body
|UPSAHL
|Miss My Dawgs
|YG & Lil Wayne