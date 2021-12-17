Week of December 17, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- More Than Friends - 24kGoldn
- Tears in the Club - FKA twings ft. The Weeknd
- Call It Like I See It - Big Time Rush
- Could Have Been Me - Halsey
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|More Than Friends
|24kGoldn
|Rent Free
|6LACK
|Poison
|Aaliyah & The Weeknd
|Remember Me Happy
|Alex Warren
|SNOWMAN
|Arizona Zervas
|In Need of Repair
|Band of Horses
|Call It Like I See It
|Big Time Rush
|B. D'OR (feat. Wizkid)
|Burna Boy
|Pesadilla
|Camilo
|Talk Nice
|Capella Grey
|Karma
|Casper Magico, Bryant Myers & Flow La Movie
|We Up (feat. DMX)
|Chris Webby
|How to Love Other People
|david hugo
|De Enero a Diciembre
|Emilia & Rusherking
|Tears In The Club (feat. The Weeknd)
|FKA twigs
|EENIE WEENIE
|Gordo
|What Did I Do?
|Hayd
|Wrap Me Up
|Jhené Aiko
|Go It Alone (From Rumble)
|Joe Jonas
|Closure
|Kodak Black
|Anchor
|Madison Ryann Ward
|Hey Stranger
|Melii
|Stepped on a Bee
|MisterWives
|Beautiful
|NCT 2021
|OOP!
|NYK
|Life Goes On (feat. Trippie Redd & Ski Mask The Slump God)
|Oliver Tree
|Whole Thing
|Pia Mia
|Make a Mall
|Preme & PARTYNEXTDOOR
|Toxic
|RealestK
|Read My Mind (feat. Slayyyter)
|Rebecca Black
|25 million
|Roddy Ricch
|M&M (feat. Lil Baby)
|Rvssian & Future
|Leaving (feat. The Bootleg Boy & Heroe)
|Rxseboy
|The Best Part of Life
|SAINt JHN
|Stars Don't Shine (feat. Global Dan)
|Steve Aoki
|The New Me
|Thomas Day
|Heaven
|Tierra Whack