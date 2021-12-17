iHeartRadio

Week of December 17, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • More Than Friends - 24kGoldn
  • Tears in the Club - FKA twings ft. The Weeknd
  • Call It Like I See It - Big Time Rush
  • Could Have Been Me - Halsey

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
More Than Friends 24kGoldn
Rent Free 6LACK
Poison Aaliyah & The Weeknd
Remember Me Happy Alex Warren
SNOWMAN Arizona Zervas
In Need of Repair Band of Horses
Call It Like I See It Big Time Rush
B. D'OR (feat. Wizkid) Burna Boy
Pesadilla Camilo
Talk Nice Capella Grey
Karma Casper Magico, Bryant Myers & Flow La Movie
We Up (feat. DMX) Chris Webby
How to Love Other People david hugo
De Enero a Diciembre Emilia & Rusherking
Tears In The Club (feat. The Weeknd) FKA twigs
EENIE WEENIE Gordo
What Did I Do? Hayd
Wrap Me Up Jhené Aiko
Go It Alone (From Rumble) Joe Jonas
Closure Kodak Black
Anchor Madison Ryann Ward
Hey Stranger Melii
Stepped on a Bee MisterWives
Beautiful NCT 2021
OOP! NYK 
Life Goes On (feat. Trippie Redd & Ski Mask The Slump God) Oliver Tree
Whole Thing Pia Mia
Make a Mall Preme & PARTYNEXTDOOR
Toxic RealestK
Read My Mind (feat. Slayyyter) Rebecca Black
25 million Roddy Ricch
M&M (feat. Lil Baby) Rvssian & Future
Leaving (feat. The Bootleg Boy & Heroe) Rxseboy
The Best Part of Life SAINt JHN
Stars Don't Shine (feat. Global Dan) Steve Aoki
The New Me Thomas Day
Heaven Tierra Whack