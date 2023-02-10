Week of February 10, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Lost - Linkin Park
- Best Friend Breakup - Lauren Spencer-Smith
- We Go Down Together - Dove Cameron, Khalid
- Special ft. SZA - Lizzo
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Emeycé (feat. Danny Ocean)
|3AM
|Tears Run Dry
|Abraham Alexander
|All Comes Back To You
|Ali Gatie
|Thinking About You
|Beck
|Green Honda
|BENEE
|Hanging On (CRi Remix)
|Bob Moses
|Rockstar
|BoyWithUke
|Dancing with Wolves
|Callum Beattie
|Antidote
|Chiiild
|Placebo Effect
|D4vd
|Let Me Go
|Daniel Caesar
|We Go Down Together
|Dove Cameron & Khalid
|All for Nothing
|Eddie Benjamin
|Lately
|Eli Derby & 6LACK
|Sum 2 See
|Eric Bellinger & Blxst
|Cocaine
|Franklin Jonas
|Hotel (feat. Bobby Raps)
|Galvanic & Smeyeul
|Lord
|Hogland
|For The Sake Of You
|IAMTHELIVING
|Blue Stranger
|Jade Mooking
|Saturday/Sunday
|Jason Derulo & David Guetta
|Whistle
|Jax Jones, Calum Scott
|internet crush
|Jeremy Zucker
|What Happened to Ryan
|Jessie Murph
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|Best Friend Breakup
|Lauren Spencer-Smith
|Two
|Limoblaze
|Lost
|Linkin Park
|One More Day
|Linney
|Special (feat. SZA)
|Lizzo
|Call Me What You Like
|Lovejoy
|look like your exes
|Lydia Sutherland
|If We Ever Broke Up
|Mae Stephens
|Two Sides
|Masego
|Miami
|Mau y Ricky
|Pegasus
|Meduza & Eli & Fur
|Happy
|Mia Wray
|Don't Love Me
|Ne-Yo
|Running Out Of Time
|Paramore
|Little Bit
|Priscilla Block
|Performer
|Rebecca Black
|My Luv
|RINI
|homies
|Saint Harison & Tiana Major9
|Roses
|Stela Cole
|Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)
|The Kid LAROI
|Borderline
|Tove Lo
|Herrera
|YEИDRY
|Motions (feat. Ab-Soul)
|Zacari
|Crazy Ex
|Zolita