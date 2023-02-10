iHeartRadio

Week of February 10, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Lost - Linkin Park
  • Best Friend Breakup - Lauren Spencer-Smith
  • We Go Down Together - Dove Cameron, Khalid
  • Special ft. SZA - Lizzo

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Emeycé (feat. Danny Ocean) 3AM
Tears Run Dry Abraham Alexander
All Comes Back To You Ali Gatie
Thinking About You Beck
Green Honda BENEE
Hanging On (CRi Remix) Bob Moses
Rockstar BoyWithUke
Dancing with Wolves Callum Beattie
Antidote Chiiild
Placebo Effect D4vd
Let Me Go Daniel Caesar
We Go Down Together Dove Cameron & Khalid
All for Nothing Eddie Benjamin
Lately Eli Derby & 6LACK
Sum 2 See Eric Bellinger & Blxst
Cocaine Franklin Jonas
Hotel (feat. Bobby Raps) Galvanic & Smeyeul
Lord Hogland
For The Sake Of You IAMTHELIVING
Blue Stranger Jade Mooking
Saturday/Sunday Jason Derulo & David Guetta
Whistle Jax Jones, Calum Scott
internet crush Jeremy Zucker
What Happened to Ryan Jessie Murph
Pearls Jessie Ware
Best Friend Breakup Lauren Spencer-Smith
Two Limoblaze
Lost Linkin Park
One More Day Linney
Special (feat. SZA) Lizzo
Call Me What You Like Lovejoy
look like your exes Lydia Sutherland
If We Ever Broke Up Mae Stephens
Two Sides Masego
Miami Mau y Ricky
Pegasus Meduza & Eli & Fur
Happy Mia Wray
Don't Love Me Ne-Yo
Running Out Of Time Paramore
Little Bit Priscilla Block
Performer Rebecca Black
My Luv RINI
homies Saint Harison & Tiana Major9
Roses Stela Cole
Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1) The Kid LAROI
Borderline Tove Lo
Herrera YEИDRY
Motions (feat. Ab-Soul) Zacari
Crazy Ex Zolita

 

 

 

