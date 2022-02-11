iHeartRadio

Week of February 11, 2022 - Newly Added

Week of February 11, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Bussin - Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby
  • What, Me Worry? - Portugal. The Man
  • Closer ft. H.E.R. - Saweetie
  • The Joker and the Queen ft. Taylor Swift - Ed Sheeran

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
ALONE (feat. Trippie Redd) $NOT
Come Clean (feat. Justin Jesso) Adventure Club x Prince Fox
Make You Love Me Aiyana-Lee
Hate Me if it Helps ALEXANDER 23
Roses Alyssa Reid
Waiting For ayokay & slenderbodies
Say Something bennytheghost
Problem$ CADE
25/8 Cautious Clay
i h8 that i still feel bad for u Claire Rosinkranz
Let Somebody Go Coldplay X Selena Gomez
Love Letter - At Home Death From Above 1979
Don't Forget My Love Diplo & Miguel
Celebrity Skin Doja Cat
Skin Donna Missal
Boyfriend Dove Cameron
The Joker And The Queen (feat. Taylor Swift) Ed Sheeran
Picture Eddie Vedder & Elton John
Nothing Good Comes Easy Felix Cartal & Elohim
City of Gods Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys
Fatherless Frank Turner
Worst Day Future
Drowning Jonah Kagen
We Are All We Need Joywave
Stay Alive (Prod. by SUGA of BTS) Jung Kook
UonU (feat. Yung Bleu) Kali
Take The Time Kat Penkin
Treat Me Like A Sl*t Kim Petras
Grinding All Season Kodak Black
debbie downer LO LO & Maggie Lindemann
I'm a Moth!! LIA LIA
Here With Me (feat. Anderson .Paak) Mary J. Blige
Again Matilda Cole
do all my friends hate me? Mckenna Grace
Teenage Drama Michael Aldag
mona lisa mxmtoon
The Sun Myd
Bussin Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby
20s Nightshifts & The Game
When You Lose Someone Nina Nesbitt
The Last Goodbye ft. Bettye LaVette ODESZA
Invincible (feat. Daniel Caesar) Omar Apollo
What, Me Worry? Portugal. The Man
Ever Since You Left Priscilla Block
Diet Coke Pusha T
Caprichoso Rauw Alejandro
Walk Me Home Said The Sky, ILLENIUM & Chelsea Cutler
Closer (feat. H.E.R.) Saweetie
Marte Sofi­a Reyes & Maria Becerra
Way Up Soran
My Babe Spoon
Virginia (Wind In The Night) The Head And The Heart
Us Someday Thomas Rhett
CANDU The Rural Alberta Advantage
Don't Fade Vance Joy
Here For You Wilkinson & Becky Hill
NO SE OLVIDA Wisin & Yandel

 

 