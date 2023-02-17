iHeartRadio

Week of February 17, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • When I Get There - P!NK
  • Heaven - Niall Horan
  • Lottery feat. LU KALA - Latto
  • Heart Wants What it Wants - Bebe Rexha

...and so much more. Enjoy!

No 808’s (feat. Vory) A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Still bbno$
cynical Bea Miller
Glue Song beabadoobee
Hard Feelings Beach Weather
Heart Wants What It Wants Bebe Rexha
Aquarius CARYS
Dance To My Heartbeat Chaël & Mougleta
California Girl Crash Adams
Leave The Club (feat. Lil Durk & GloRilla) Don Toliver
& She Drinks Tea Just for the Company Edwin Raphael
Nasty Dancer Flo Milli
I Want You Icona Pop & Galantis
Just To Keep You Satisfied Inhaler
Talk Shit Jamie Fine
Float (feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80) Janelle Monáe
I Feel Like Dancing Jason Mraz
Changes Joy Oladokun
Need Your Love KILLY
Soufflé King Cruff
Holiday KSI
Sacrifice Kx5 & SOFI TUKKER
VACANT Kxllswxtch
Lottery (feat. LU KALA) Latto
Hospital (One Man Down) Madison Cunningham, Remi Wolf
As It Was (Cover) Mae Muller
Again Matilda Cole
curious. Maurice Moore
Ring of Past Men I Trust
Clueless (feat. Oxlade) Michaël Brun
Roles Reversed Mimi Webb
BANG BANG! Nessa Barrett
HOPE NF
Heaven Niall Horan
5 AM in London NorthSideBenji
3 Boys Omar Apollo
When I Get There P!NK
Tonight Peter McPoland
No Time Wasted (feat. Future) Polo G
Closure Princess Nokia
a little more time ROLE MODEL
Don't Run (feat. Skinny Fabulous) Shaggy
RATATA Skrillex, Missy Elliott & Mr. Oizo
No Romance SonReal
Roses Stela Cole
Float Teon Gibbs & 40K
Whatever You Break Texas King
We Still Believe The Blessed Madonna & Jamie Principle
Oceans Of Emotions The Teskey Brothers
Favorite Song Toosii
No Saving Us Two Friends & SAYGRACE
casamigos Virginia to Vegas
One Time (feat. Murs) Zeds Dead

 

 

 

