Week of February 17, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- When I Get There - P!NK
- Heaven - Niall Horan
- Lottery feat. LU KALA - Latto
- Heart Wants What it Wants - Bebe Rexha
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|No 808’s (feat. Vory)
|A Boogie wit da Hoodie
|Still
|bbno$
|cynical
|Bea Miller
|Glue Song
|beabadoobee
|Hard Feelings
|Beach Weather
|Heart Wants What It Wants
|Bebe Rexha
|Aquarius
|CARYS
|Dance To My Heartbeat
|Chaël & Mougleta
|California Girl
|Crash Adams
|Leave The Club (feat. Lil Durk & GloRilla)
|Don Toliver
|& She Drinks Tea Just for the Company
|Edwin Raphael
|Nasty Dancer
|Flo Milli
|I Want You
|Icona Pop & Galantis
|Just To Keep You Satisfied
|Inhaler
|Talk Shit
|Jamie Fine
|Float (feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80)
|Janelle Monáe
|I Feel Like Dancing
|Jason Mraz
|Changes
|Joy Oladokun
|Need Your Love
|KILLY
|Soufflé
|King Cruff
|Holiday
|KSI
|Sacrifice
|Kx5 & SOFI TUKKER
|VACANT
|Kxllswxtch
|Lottery (feat. LU KALA)
|Latto
|Hospital (One Man Down)
|Madison Cunningham, Remi Wolf
|As It Was (Cover)
|Mae Muller
|Again
|Matilda Cole
|curious.
|Maurice Moore
|Ring of Past
|Men I Trust
|Clueless (feat. Oxlade)
|Michaël Brun
|Roles Reversed
|Mimi Webb
|BANG BANG!
|Nessa Barrett
|HOPE
|NF
|Heaven
|Niall Horan
|5 AM in London
|NorthSideBenji
|3 Boys
|Omar Apollo
|When I Get There
|P!NK
|Tonight
|Peter McPoland
|No Time Wasted (feat. Future)
|Polo G
|Closure
|Princess Nokia
|a little more time
|ROLE MODEL
|Don't Run (feat. Skinny Fabulous)
|Shaggy
|RATATA
|Skrillex, Missy Elliott & Mr. Oizo
|No Romance
|SonReal
|Roses
|Stela Cole
|Float
|Teon Gibbs & 40K
|Whatever You Break
|Texas King
|We Still Believe
|The Blessed Madonna & Jamie Principle
|Oceans Of Emotions
|The Teskey Brothers
|Favorite Song
|Toosii
|No Saving Us
|Two Friends & SAYGRACE
|casamigos
|Virginia to Vegas
|One Time (feat. Murs)
|Zeds Dead