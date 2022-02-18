Week of February 18, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Ruin My Life - Simple Plan ft Deryk Whibley
- Bad Habits (ft. Bring Me The Horizon) - Ed Sheeran
- Nail Tech - Jack Harlow
- Fast Times - Sabrina Carpenter
- Love You Still (abcdefu romantic version) - Tyler Shaw
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|BAD KIDS
|347aidan
|Post Nut Clarity
|Alemeda
|Congratulations
|Alicia Creti
|Headlights (feat. KIDDO)
|Alok, Alan Walker, KIDDO
|Camaro
|Ant Saunders
|What's Love
|Baby Tate
|Room For Two
|Benson Boone
|Southside of the Moon
|Big K.R.I.T
|LEVELS
|Boslen
|Girls In Line for the Bathroom
|Carlie Hanson
|Girlfriend
|Christian Lalama
|Everything But You (Feat. A7S)
|Clean Bandit
|I Think I Met You In A Dream
|COIN
|Elon Musk feat. Gunna
|DDG
|Float Through The Ceiling
|DWLLRS
|Bad Habits (ft. Bring Me The Horizon)
|Ed Sheeran
|Weatherman
|Eddie Benjamin
|Na Na Na
|Goyo
|Banking On Me
|Gunna
|Niño Soñador
|J Balvin
|Nail Tech
|Jack Harlow
|Pray
|Jessie Murph
|Radio
|JP Cooper
|Mariella
|Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
|idc
|Lili-Ann De Francesco
|Blow The Roof (with Kasbo & EVAN GIIA)
|Louis The Child, Kasbo, EVAN GIIA
|NWA (feat. Lil Durk)
|Lucky Daye, Lil Durk
|All of It All
|Lukas Graham
|Letter To Ur Ex
|Mahalia
|Headphones
|Maude Latour
|House On Fire
|Mimi Webb
|Soul Bleed
|Mooski
|Elegance
|Nafe Smallz / Lil TJay
|Want It Bad ft. Kid Cudi
|NIGO
|Make It Happen (feat. Pressa and Bun Dog)
|OhGeesy
|Swing & A Miss
|Oliver Tree
|Chills
|Onlybino!
|Deprimida
|Ozuna
|79
|Rain Radio, Block Notice
|Love Me
|RealestK
|Hallucination
|Regard X Years + Years
|AMAZING
|Rex Orange County
|if jesus saves, then she's my type
|ROLE MODEL
|Sus Huellas
|Romeo Santos
|Fast Times
|Sabrina Carpenter
|For The Squadron
|SAINt JHN
|When You Look At Me
|Sara Kays
|Girls Love Rod Wave
|Scorey
|Can't Be Me
|Sean Stemaly
|R U That
|Shenseea ft 21 Savage
|Ruin My Life
|Simple Plan ft Deryk Whibley
|Like That
|Stefflon Don
|KULT (feat. Jasiah)
|Steve Aoki, grandson, Jasiah
|The Boat I Row
|Tame Impala
|YES MOM
|Tessa Violet
|Slow Song (with Dragonette)
|The Knocks, Dragonette
|Neurotic feat. Lukas Rossi
|Three Days Grace
|Naturally
|Tinashe
|AM Gold
|Train
|Trouble
|Troye Sivan, Jay Som
|Champions (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
|Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa
|Love You Still (abcdefu romantic version)
|Tyler Shaw
|MAGIC (feat. Mustard)
|Vince Staples, Mustard
|Island of the Sun
|Winona Oak
|Strangers In The House
|Zach Zoya ft. Soran
|Single In September
|Zolita