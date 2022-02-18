iHeartRadio

Week of February 18, 2022 - Newly Added

New Music - Simple Plan

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Ruin My Life - Simple Plan ft Deryk Whibley
  • Bad Habits (ft. Bring Me The Horizon) - Ed Sheeran
  • Nail Tech - Jack Harlow
  • Fast Times - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Love You Still (abcdefu romantic version) - Tyler Shaw

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
BAD KIDS 347aidan
Post Nut Clarity Alemeda
Congratulations Alicia Creti
Headlights (feat. KIDDO) Alok, Alan Walker, KIDDO
Camaro Ant Saunders
What's Love Baby Tate
Room For Two Benson Boone
Southside of the Moon Big K.R.I.T
LEVELS Boslen
Girls In Line for the Bathroom Carlie Hanson
Girlfriend Christian Lalama
Everything But You (Feat. A7S) Clean Bandit
I Think I Met You In A Dream COIN
Elon Musk feat. Gunna DDG
Float Through The Ceiling DWLLRS
Bad Habits (ft. Bring Me The Horizon) Ed Sheeran
Weatherman Eddie Benjamin
Na Na Na Goyo
Banking On Me Gunna
Niño Soñador J Balvin
Nail Tech Jack Harlow
Pray Jessie Murph
Radio JP Cooper
Mariella Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
idc Lili-Ann De Francesco
Blow The Roof (with Kasbo & EVAN GIIA) Louis The Child, Kasbo, EVAN GIIA
NWA (feat. Lil Durk) Lucky Daye, Lil Durk
All of It All Lukas Graham
Letter To Ur Ex Mahalia
Headphones Maude Latour
House On Fire Mimi Webb
Soul Bleed Mooski
Elegance Nafe Smallz / Lil TJay
Want It Bad ft. Kid Cudi NIGO
Make It Happen (feat. Pressa and Bun Dog) OhGeesy
Swing & A Miss Oliver Tree
Chills Onlybino!
Deprimida Ozuna
79 Rain Radio, Block Notice
Love Me RealestK
Hallucination Regard X Years + Years
AMAZING Rex Orange County
if jesus saves, then she's my type ROLE MODEL
Sus Huellas Romeo Santos
Fast Times Sabrina Carpenter
For The Squadron SAINt JHN
When You Look At Me Sara Kays
Girls Love Rod Wave Scorey
Can't Be Me Sean Stemaly
R U That Shenseea ft 21 Savage
Ruin My Life Simple Plan ft Deryk Whibley
Like That Stefflon Don
KULT (feat. Jasiah) Steve Aoki, grandson, Jasiah
The Boat I Row Tame Impala
YES MOM Tessa Violet
Slow Song (with Dragonette) The Knocks, Dragonette
Neurotic feat. Lukas Rossi Three Days Grace
Naturally Tinashe
AM Gold Train
Trouble Troye Sivan, Jay Som
Champions (feat. Wiz Khalifa) Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa
Love You Still (abcdefu romantic version) Tyler Shaw
MAGIC (feat. Mustard) Vince Staples, Mustard
Island of the Sun Winona Oak
Strangers In The House Zach Zoya ft. Soran
Single In September Zolita

 

 

