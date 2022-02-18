Week of February 18, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

Ruin My Life - Simple Plan ft Deryk Whibley

Bad Habits (ft. Bring Me The Horizon) - Ed Sheeran

Nail Tech - Jack Harlow

Fast Times - Sabrina Carpenter

Love You Still (abcdefu romantic version) - Tyler Shaw

...and so much more. Enjoy!