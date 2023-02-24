iHeartRadio

Week of February 24, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Die 4 Me - Halsey
  • Wings - Jonas Brothers
  • Slowly Healing - Huddy
  • Bruises - Reneé Rapp

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Bite 24kGoldn
Hatelove Alex Porat
only wanna dance almost monday
Light On In the Kitchen Ashley McBryde
Inhale / Exhale Austin Millz & Sabrina Claudio
Lifeline Barney Bones
Don't Stop the Car Blake Rose
Dead End Blusher
Nosedive BoyWithUke
Vandals Callum Beattie
Over CHVRCHES
Lady Of The Lake Crown Lands
Perreándote Dalex, Ryan Castro & Symon Dice
Way Too Petty DDG
Talk It Over (ft. Vintage Culture) Elderbrook
Roller Coasters Make Me Sad Em Beihold
Raining G Herbo, Murda Beatz, Yung Bleu
Bedroom Exile Giant Rooks
Eating Good Good Health Good Wealth
Tormenta (feat. Bad Bunny) Gorillaz
I know it won't work Gracie Abrams
Die 4 Me Halsey
Slowly Healing Huddy
Treated Me Good Ingrid Andress
As It Was (Cover) Mae Muller
In the morning ITZY
someone will love you better (with Zack Tabudlo) Johnny Orlando
Wings Jonas Brothers
Alone Jozzy
TQG KAROL G & Shakira
Drive You Out Of My Mind Kassi Ashton
Hold On Katy Nichole
Chromosomes Key Glock
Lightsabers (feat. C Dot Castro) Logic
Don't Hate Me Lola Young
Next To You Loud Luxury & DVBBS (ft. Kane Brown)
Joe Luke Combs
STEP ON ME Maddie Zahm
The Day That I Met You Matilda Mann
are you feeling it now mazie
Kool Meet Me @ The Altar
Crybaby Nanna
i wanna be your right hand Nemahsis
Shut Me Up Nicky Youre
Greatness Quavo
promised quinnie
Bruises Reneé Rapp
Hypnotized Riovaz & skaiwater
Gimme Love Russ
High On You Sam Fischer & Amy Shark
Ceremony Skrillex, Yung Lean & Bladee
The Thing That Wrecks You Tenille Townes & Bryan Adams
Told You So The Band CAMINO
I GUESS ITS LOVE The Kid LAROI
New Order T-Shirt The National
Stingy Tink & Yung Bleu
i thought i was waiting VÉRITÉ
