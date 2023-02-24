Week of February 24, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Die 4 Me - Halsey
- Wings - Jonas Brothers
- Slowly Healing - Huddy
- Bruises - Reneé Rapp
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Bite
|24kGoldn
|Hatelove
|Alex Porat
|only wanna dance
|almost monday
|Light On In the Kitchen
|Ashley McBryde
|Inhale / Exhale
|Austin Millz & Sabrina Claudio
|Lifeline
|Barney Bones
|Don't Stop the Car
|Blake Rose
|Dead End
|Blusher
|Nosedive
|BoyWithUke
|Vandals
|Callum Beattie
|Over
|CHVRCHES
|Lady Of The Lake
|Crown Lands
|Perreándote
|Dalex, Ryan Castro & Symon Dice
|Way Too Petty
|DDG
|Talk It Over (ft. Vintage Culture)
|Elderbrook
|Roller Coasters Make Me Sad
|Em Beihold
|Raining
|G Herbo, Murda Beatz, Yung Bleu
|Bedroom Exile
|Giant Rooks
|Eating Good
|Good Health Good Wealth
|Tormenta (feat. Bad Bunny)
|Gorillaz
|I know it won't work
|Gracie Abrams
|Die 4 Me
|Halsey
|Slowly Healing
|Huddy
|Treated Me Good
|Ingrid Andress
|As It Was (Cover)
|Mae Muller
|In the morning
|ITZY
|someone will love you better (with Zack Tabudlo)
|Johnny Orlando
|Wings
|Jonas Brothers
|Alone
|Jozzy
|TQG
|KAROL G & Shakira
|Drive You Out Of My Mind
|Kassi Ashton
|Hold On
|Katy Nichole
|Chromosomes
|Key Glock
|Lightsabers (feat. C Dot Castro)
|Logic
|Don't Hate Me
|Lola Young
|Next To You
|Loud Luxury & DVBBS (ft. Kane Brown)
|Joe
|Luke Combs
|STEP ON ME
|Maddie Zahm
|The Day That I Met You
|Matilda Mann
|are you feeling it now
|mazie
|Kool
|Meet Me @ The Altar
|Crybaby
|Nanna
|i wanna be your right hand
|Nemahsis
|Shut Me Up
|Nicky Youre
|Greatness
|Quavo
|promised
|quinnie
|Bruises
|Reneé Rapp
|Hypnotized
|Riovaz & skaiwater
|Gimme Love
|Russ
|High On You
|Sam Fischer & Amy Shark
|Ceremony
|Skrillex, Yung Lean & Bladee
|The Thing That Wrecks You
|Tenille Townes & Bryan Adams
|Told You So
|The Band CAMINO
|I GUESS ITS LOVE
|The Kid LAROI
|New Order T-Shirt
|The National
|Stingy
|Tink & Yung Bleu
|i thought i was waiting
|VÉRITÉ