Week of February 3, 2023 - Newly Added

952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-Blog-Shania

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Best Friend - Shania Twain
  • Shelter (feat. Avril Lavigne) - MOD SUN
  • Ay-Yo - NCT 127
  • Diferente (feat. CNCO) - Steve Aoki

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
SAD B!TCH Anne-Marie
Sleepwalking Chiiild
Sad in Hawaii Claire Rosinkranz
Sh Sh Sh (feat. Wiz Khalifa, Urfavexboyfriend & Goldsoul) DVBBS
Gatekeeper Dylan Conrique
Like A Saviour Ellie Goulding
Scatterbrain Emei
deadly ever after Ethan Bortnick
Material Things Fade Awaays
ANOTHER REASON Grant Knoche
Weekends Jonas Blue, Felix Jaehn
Detail Jonathan McReynolds
Money Isn't Real Jordan Davis
Moderación (Con Camilo) JP Saxe & Camilo
Kids on the Run Klingande & VARGEN
idc (reprise) (feat. Preston Pablo) Lili-Ann De Francesco
How The Story Ends Lily Williams
Highlife Logic
MOTO Lojay
Do U Really? Lyn Lapid, Ruth B.
La Fórmula Maluma & Marc Anthony
Howling at the Moon Mike Posner & salem ilese
Shelter (feat. Avril Lavigne) MOD SUN
Double Faces Money Musik, NAV & SoFaygo
Ay-Yo NCT 127
Conveniency Nia Archives
Champions NLE Choppa
Perfect For You Peach PRC
K.K.O. Piers James
BOY'S A LIAR PT.2 (feat. Ice Spice) PINKPANTHERESS
life in a locker (feat. Skinny Atlas) Powfu & Jomie
Maybe I’m Lonely Rachel Chinouriri
Ice Cream Man. RAYE
Overstimulated SAINt JHN
You Dont Call Me Anymore Sam Fischer
Best Friend Shania Twain
Diferente Steve Aoki & CNCO
I Let Go STONE
Corduroy SYML
I Made It Tones And I
Layla Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Just the Kinda Feeling Yotto & Lost Boy
Time&Place Younger Hunger, Yoshi T. & James Mantis
