Week of February 3, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Best Friend - Shania Twain
- Shelter (feat. Avril Lavigne) - MOD SUN
- Ay-Yo - NCT 127
- Diferente (feat. CNCO) - Steve Aoki
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|SAD B!TCH
|Anne-Marie
|Sleepwalking
|Chiiild
|Sad in Hawaii
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Sh Sh Sh (feat. Wiz Khalifa, Urfavexboyfriend & Goldsoul)
|DVBBS
|Gatekeeper
|Dylan Conrique
|Like A Saviour
|Ellie Goulding
|Scatterbrain
|Emei
|deadly ever after
|Ethan Bortnick
|Material Things
|Fade Awaays
|ANOTHER REASON
|Grant Knoche
|Weekends
|Jonas Blue, Felix Jaehn
|Detail
|Jonathan McReynolds
|Money Isn't Real
|Jordan Davis
|Moderación (Con Camilo)
|JP Saxe & Camilo
|Kids on the Run
|Klingande & VARGEN
|idc (reprise) (feat. Preston Pablo)
|Lili-Ann De Francesco
|How The Story Ends
|Lily Williams
|Highlife
|Logic
|MOTO
|Lojay
|Do U Really?
|Lyn Lapid, Ruth B.
|La Fórmula
|Maluma & Marc Anthony
|Howling at the Moon
|Mike Posner & salem ilese
|Shelter (feat. Avril Lavigne)
|MOD SUN
|Double Faces
|Money Musik, NAV & SoFaygo
|Ay-Yo
|NCT 127
|Conveniency
|Nia Archives
|Champions
|NLE Choppa
|Perfect For You
|Peach PRC
|K.K.O.
|Piers James
|BOY'S A LIAR PT.2 (feat. Ice Spice)
|PINKPANTHERESS
|life in a locker (feat. Skinny Atlas)
|Powfu & Jomie
|Maybe I’m Lonely
|Rachel Chinouriri
|Ice Cream Man.
|RAYE
|Overstimulated
|SAINt JHN
|You Dont Call Me Anymore
|Sam Fischer
|Best Friend
|Shania Twain
|Diferente
|Steve Aoki & CNCO
|I Let Go
|STONE
|Corduroy
|SYML
|I Made It
|Tones And I
|Layla
|Unknown Mortal Orchestra
|Just the Kinda Feeling
|Yotto & Lost Boy
|Time&Place
|Younger Hunger, Yoshi T. & James Mantis