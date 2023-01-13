iHeartRadio

Week of January 13, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Enough - charlieonafriday
  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus
  • Beautiful Liar - MONSTA X
  • Gossip ft. Tom Morello - Maneskin

...and so much more. Enjoy!

you dont deserve a country song Alana Springsteen
Tell Me I’m Alive All Time Low
Work With My Love Alok & James Arthur
These Tears Andy Grammer
Free Me Anees
Number One Candidate AntsLive
GOATED ft. Denzel Curry Armani White
One of Us Ava Max
Baby Aya Nakamura
lonely bitch Bea Miller
Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 Bizarrap & Shakira
Anyway ft. RuthAnne Cash Cash
Enough charlieonnafriday
Good For Now ft. Lucky Daye Chiiild
Luces Fuego, Roy Woods & Polimá Westcoast
Snatch Good Health Good Wealth
Where do we go now? Gracie Abrams
Introduction Hamza
Fake (feat. Paradigm) Imanbek, Crazy Donkey, brando
TRUE JAWNY
Nobody Hates You JESSIA
About You Jessie Murph
Whiskey y Coco Justin Quiles & Myke Towers
paper kenzie
Home Movies Lukas Graham & Mickey Guyton
Oceans Niagara M83
Let Em Go Matt Hansen
Flowers Miley Cyrus
Red Flags Mimi Webb
Beautiful Liar MONSTA X
2 LIVE Offset & Hit-Boy
Quién Va a Frontiar Ozuna & YOVNGCHIMI
C’est Comme Ça Paramore
Her Old Friends PARTYNEXTDOOR
Even When I’m Not With You Pierce the Veil
The Lows Quinn XCII
Wish You Well RealestK
Enough To Drink Sam Feldt & Cate Downey
Gimme Sam Smith, Koffee, Jessie Reyez
Closure Remix with Nonso Amadi Savannah Ré
Fever Dreamer (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres) SG Lewis
Mood (feat. Kes) Shaggy
VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS) TAEYANG
Make Me Feel The Chainsmokers & Cheyenne Giles
CAROLINE ThxSoMch
ThxSoMch Ty Dolla $ign
Throwback Tears Valley
