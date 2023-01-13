Week of January 13, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Enough - charlieonafriday
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Beautiful Liar - MONSTA X
- Gossip ft. Tom Morello - Maneskin
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|you dont deserve a country song
|Alana Springsteen
|Tell Me I’m Alive
|All Time Low
|Work With My Love
|Alok & James Arthur
|These Tears
|Andy Grammer
|Free Me
|Anees
|Number One Candidate
|AntsLive
|GOATED ft. Denzel Curry
|Armani White
|One of Us
|Ava Max
|Baby
|Aya Nakamura
|lonely bitch
|Bea Miller
|Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53
|Bizarrap & Shakira
|Anyway ft. RuthAnne
|Cash Cash
|Enough
|charlieonnafriday
|Good For Now ft. Lucky Daye
|Chiiild
|Luces
|Fuego, Roy Woods & Polimá Westcoast
|Snatch
|Good Health Good Wealth
|Where do we go now?
|Gracie Abrams
|Introduction
|Hamza
|Fake (feat. Paradigm)
|Imanbek, Crazy Donkey, brando
|TRUE
|JAWNY
|Nobody Hates You
|JESSIA
|About You
|Jessie Murph
|Whiskey y Coco
|Justin Quiles & Myke Towers
|paper
|kenzie
|Home Movies
|Lukas Graham & Mickey Guyton
|Oceans Niagara
|M83
|Let Em Go
|Matt Hansen
|Flowers
|Miley Cyrus
|Red Flags
|Mimi Webb
|Beautiful Liar
|MONSTA X
|2 LIVE
|Offset & Hit-Boy
|Quién Va a Frontiar
|Ozuna & YOVNGCHIMI
|C’est Comme Ça
|Paramore
|Her Old Friends
|PARTYNEXTDOOR
|Even When I’m Not With You
|Pierce the Veil
|The Lows
|Quinn XCII
|Wish You Well
|RealestK
|Enough To Drink
|Sam Feldt & Cate Downey
|Gimme
|Sam Smith, Koffee, Jessie Reyez
|Closure Remix with Nonso Amadi
|Savannah Ré
|Fever Dreamer (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres)
|SG Lewis
|Mood (feat. Kes)
|Shaggy
|VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)
|TAEYANG
|Make Me Feel
|The Chainsmokers & Cheyenne Giles
|CAROLINE
|ThxSoMch
|ThxSoMch
|Ty Dolla $ign
|Throwback Tears
|Valley