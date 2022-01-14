Week of January 14, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Wont' Stand Down - Muse
- Love It When You Hate Me ft. blackbear - Avril Lavigne
- Love Is Selfish - Jack White
- Party, Humo y Alcohol - CNCO
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Wildfire
|Against The Current
|Forget About Me
|Aluna, Diplo & Durante
|Come Close
|Anson Seabra
|Come With Me
|Ant Clemons
|Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)
|Avril Lavigne
|Shut Off The Lights
|Bastille
|Love Brand New
|Bob Moses
|Want That Back
|Brett Eldredge
|On My Own
|charlieonnafriday
|Party, Humo y Alcohol
|CNCO
|College Town
|Conner Smith
|Somewhere In A Small Town
|Conner Smith
|Chronicles (feat. H.E.R. & Lil Durk)
|Cordae
|Break My Heart Again
|Danielle Bradbery
|Lye
|Earl Sweatshirt
|Brother the Cloud
|Eddie Vedder
|Blessed-Cursed
|ENHYPEN
|jealousy (feat. rema)
|FKA twigs
|Day by Day
|Frank Walker, Two Feet
|Without Any Airs
|Fruit Bats
|P power (feat. Drake)
|Gunna
|Make It Out (feat. Maisie Peters)
|Henry Jamison
|Love Is Selfish
|Jack White
|On My Way (Marry Me) [TELYKast Remix]
|Jennifer Lopez & TELYKast
|Surround Sound (feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)
|JID
|THE REV3NGE
|Joey Bada$$
|A LOT
|John K
|Little Bother
|King Princess & Fousheé
|Planet In The Sky (feat. MKLA)
|Klingande x Merk & Kremont
|Next to Normal
|Lucius
|Cameras ft. Young Money, Allan Cubas
|Lil Wayne
|Other Side of Goodbye
|Matt Andersen
|Close
|Matteo Bocelli
|No Puede Ser
|Mau y Ricky & Eladio Carrión
|Love Me More
|Mitski
|One Shot (feat. Blxst & Wale)
|Murda Beatz
|Won't Stand Down
|Muse
|Hold Me Down
|Niko Rubio
|Too Hot (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
|NLE Choppa
|Cowboys Don't Cry
|Oliver Tree
|Hard Being Alive (feat. Chloe Moriondo)
|Oscar Scheller
|String Lights
|Peter McPoland
|LOUD
|Sofia Carson
|Picture Myself
|Stephanie Poetri
|LAst dAy oN EaRTh
|Tai Verdes
|What Was I Drinking
|Tebey
|When's It Gonna Happen
|Tenille Townes
|WHERE WE ARE
|The Lumineers
|Church Boots
|Thomas Rhett
|Do No Wrong
|Tyla Yaweh feat. Trippie Redd & PnB Rock
|Last Birthday
|Valley
|Buenos Dias
|Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
|Foolish Figure
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again