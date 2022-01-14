iHeartRadio

Week of January 14, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Wont' Stand Down - Muse
  • Love It When You Hate Me ft. blackbear - Avril Lavigne
  • Love Is Selfish - Jack White
  • Party, Humo y Alcohol - CNCO

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Wildfire Against The Current
Forget About Me Aluna, Diplo & Durante
Come Close Anson Seabra
Come With Me Ant Clemons
Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear) Avril Lavigne
Shut Off The Lights Bastille
Love Brand New Bob Moses
Want That Back Brett Eldredge
On My Own charlieonnafriday
Party, Humo y Alcohol CNCO
College Town Conner Smith
Somewhere In A Small Town Conner Smith
Chronicles (feat. H.E.R. & Lil Durk) Cordae
Break My Heart Again Danielle Bradbery
Lye Earl Sweatshirt
Brother the Cloud Eddie Vedder
Blessed-Cursed ENHYPEN
jealousy (feat. rema) FKA twigs
Day by Day Frank Walker, Two Feet
Without Any Airs Fruit Bats
P power (feat. Drake) Gunna
Make It Out (feat. Maisie Peters) Henry Jamison
Love Is Selfish Jack White
On My Way (Marry Me) [TELYKast Remix] Jennifer Lopez & TELYKast
Surround Sound (feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate) JID
THE REV3NGE Joey Bada$$
A LOT John K
Little Bother King Princess & Fousheé
Planet In The Sky (feat. MKLA) Klingande x Merk & Kremont
Next to Normal Lucius
Cameras ft. Young Money, Allan Cubas Lil Wayne
Other Side of Goodbye Matt Andersen
Close Matteo Bocelli
No Puede Ser Mau y Ricky & Eladio Carrión
Love Me More Mitski
One Shot (feat. Blxst & Wale) Murda Beatz
Won't Stand Down Muse
Hold Me Down Niko Rubio
Too Hot (feat. Moneybagg Yo) NLE Choppa
Cowboys Don't Cry Oliver Tree
Hard Being Alive (feat. Chloe Moriondo) Oscar Scheller
String Lights Peter McPoland
LOUD Sofia Carson
Picture Myself Stephanie Poetri
LAst dAy oN EaRTh Tai Verdes
What Was I Drinking Tebey
When's It Gonna Happen Tenille Townes
WHERE WE ARE The Lumineers
Church Boots Thomas Rhett
Do No Wrong Tyla Yaweh feat. Trippie Redd & PnB Rock
Last Birthday Valley
Buenos Dias Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
Foolish Figure YoungBoy Never Broke Again

 

 

 