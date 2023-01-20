Week of January 20, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- HEROES ft. DJ Premier - Macklemore
- BABY SAID - Måneskin
- F64 - Ed Sheeran
- I Can't Go Back to the Way It Was - The Kid LAROI
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Waste My Life
|Alice Merton
|Weightless
|Arlo Parks
|Homebody
|Beach Weather
|Emily I'm Sorry
|boygenius
|Recovering People Pleaser
|CARYS
|Buy Us a House
|Chad Tepper & Matisyahu
|Bleeding Out
|Chance Peña
|What's It Gonna Take
|Cheat Codes & Mitchell Tenpenny
|ARSON
|Chri$tian Gate$
|Underground
|City and Colour
|Birthmark
|Dizzy
|F64
|Ed Sheeran
|MONEY ON THE DASH
|Elley Duhé & Whethan
|Love From the Other Side
|Fall Out Boy
|I Go Dancing
|Frank Walker, Ella Henderson
|Martin's Sofa
|Headie One
|Hate
|Idman
|Luv Me A Little (feat. Nina Nesbitt)
|ILLENIUM
|No Time Soon
|Jordan Davis
|When You Stop
|July Talk
|Keep It
|Kid Culture
|brrr
|Kim Petras
|they don't cry (feat. Sarah Diamond)
|Kwon
|Never Change
|Lukas Graham
|HEROES (feat. DJ Premier)
|Macklemore
|BABY SAID
|Måneskin
|it's not me (it's u)
|mazie
|She's No Good for Me
|Meghan Patrick
|On Wat U On
|Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla
|This Is it
|Neon Dreams
|Toy a Mil
|Nicky Jam
|Easy Now
|Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
|Ease Up
|Nonso Amadi
|Caught Fire
|Ollie
|RIGHT OR WRONG (HYPNOSIS)
|Pitbull x AYYBO x ero808
|AHORA QUÉ
|Quevedo
|Wheres Dexter
|Rich The Kid, Famous Dex & Jay Critch
|Hooked (Hot Stuff)
|RIKA & Galantis
|Gloria
|Sam Smith
|Die For Someone
|Sam Tompkins
|Leave Me Like This
|Skrillex & Bobby Raps
|Chariot
|SYML
|I Cant Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)
|The Kid LAROI
|Tropic Morning News
|The National
|MOONLIGHT SUNRISE
|TWICE
|Game 6 (feat. Kasey Jones)
|Wasiu
|Ashley
|Zolita