Week of January 20, 2023 - Newly Added

952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-Blog-Maneskin

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • HEROES ft. DJ Premier - Macklemore
  • BABY SAID - Måneskin
  • F64 - Ed Sheeran
  • I Can't Go Back to the Way It Was - The Kid LAROI

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Waste My Life Alice Merton
Weightless Arlo Parks
Homebody Beach Weather
Emily I'm Sorry boygenius
Recovering People Pleaser CARYS
Buy Us a House Chad Tepper & Matisyahu
Bleeding Out Chance Peña
What's It Gonna Take Cheat Codes & Mitchell Tenpenny
ARSON Chri$tian Gate$
Underground City and Colour
Birthmark Dizzy
F64 Ed Sheeran
MONEY ON THE DASH Elley Duhé & Whethan
Love From the Other Side Fall Out Boy
I Go Dancing Frank Walker, Ella Henderson
Martin's Sofa Headie One
Hate Idman
Luv Me A Little (feat. Nina Nesbitt) ILLENIUM
No Time Soon Jordan Davis
When You Stop July Talk
Keep It Kid Culture
brrr Kim Petras
they don't cry  (feat. Sarah Diamond) Kwon
Never Change Lukas Graham
HEROES (feat. DJ Premier) Macklemore
BABY SAID Måneskin
it's not me (it's u) mazie
She's No Good for Me Meghan Patrick
On Wat U On Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla
This Is it Neon Dreams
Toy a Mil Nicky Jam
Easy Now Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Ease Up Nonso Amadi
Caught Fire Ollie
RIGHT OR WRONG (HYPNOSIS) Pitbull x AYYBO x ero808
AHORA QUÉ Quevedo
Wheres Dexter Rich The Kid, Famous Dex & Jay Critch
Hooked (Hot Stuff) RIKA & Galantis
Gloria Sam Smith
Die For Someone Sam Tompkins
Leave Me Like This Skrillex & Bobby Raps
Chariot SYML
I Cant Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro) The Kid LAROI
Tropic Morning News The National
MOONLIGHT SUNRISE TWICE
Game 6 (feat. Kasey Jones) Wasiu
Ashley Zolita

 

 

 

