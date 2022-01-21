Week of January 21, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Light Switch - Charlie Puth
- Hanging Out With All the Wrong People - Billy Talent
- Jigsaw - Conan Gray
- Lick - Shenseea x Megan Thee Stallion
- thought it was (ft. Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker - iann dior
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Pop Music
|2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, Beatking
|Re-Entry (feat. Mark Hoppus)
|A Day To Remember
|Best Days (King Henry Remix)
|Alessia Cara
|Echo
|Alexander Stewart
|vinegar
|Amelia Moore
|plz don't waste my youth
|Au/Ra
|Wind of Change (feat. Portugal. The Man & Brandon Boyd)
|AWOLNATION
|Lights
|Band of Horses
|Hanging Out With All The Wrong People
|Billy Talent
|Long Drives
|BoyWithUke
|Target Practice
|carolesdaughter
|Light Switch
|Charlie Puth
|Want You Like That
|Charlotte Sands
|All In
|Chris Janson
|Santo
|Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
|Jigsaw
|Conan Gray
|Highway 87
|Corb Lund
|Chains
|DBMK
|When the Lights Go Down (feat. Cody Simpson)
|DVBBS & Galantis
|Sapling (feat. Anderson East)
|Foy Vance
|ur just horny
|GAYLE
|Call Me Little Sunshine
|Ghost
|Head on Fire
|Griff & Sigrid
|London Is Lonely
|Holly Humberstone
|thought it was
|iann dior, Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly
|To All The Boys I've Loved Before
|Jax
|No Relation
|Jully Black
|Chocolate Hills
|Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
|Left Me
|Kidd G & YNW BSlime
|Watercolor Eyes (feat. From Euphoria An Original HBO Series)
|Lana Del Rey
|Purity
|Lilyisthatyou
|all my ghosts
|Lizzy McAlpine
|Vacaciones
|Luis Fonsi & Manuel Turizo
|dejavu
|lullaboy
|Cositas de la USA
|Maluma
|Rent Money (feat. Dave East)
|Mary J. Blige
|dollar signs
|Nemahsis
|Stand Up
|Papa Roach
|Vickie
|Peach Pit
|Don't Break (My Soul)
|Preston Pablo
|Robot Writes A Love Song
|PUP
|In The Dark
|Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants
|Cold December
|Rod Wave
|The High
|Ryan Shepherd & Bella Renee
|Put On Repeat
|Sabrina Claudio
|Lick
|Shenseea, Megan Thee Stallion
|Melody
|Sigala
|redruM
|Sorana and David Guetta
|Don't Text Me When You're Drunk
|Stacey Ryan & Zai1k
|Juice
|Stefflon Don
|Message In A Bottle (Fat Max G Remix) (Taylor's Version)
|Taylor Swift
|Eazy
|The Game & Kanye West
|Every Shade of Blue
|The Head And The Heart
|Show Me Love
|Tove Styrke
|Delorean
|Walker Hayes
|Nice (feat. Blxst)
|Young T & Bugsey
|Bring The Hook
|YoungBoy NBA