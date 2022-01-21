iHeartRadio

Week of January 21, 2022 - Newly Added

New Music Blog Header - iann dior

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Light Switch - Charlie Puth
  • Hanging Out With All the Wrong People - Billy Talent
  • Jigsaw - Conan Gray
  • Lick - Shenseea x Megan Thee Stallion
  • thought it was (ft. Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker - iann dior

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Pop Music 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, Beatking
Re-Entry (feat. Mark Hoppus) A Day To Remember
Best Days (King Henry Remix) Alessia Cara
Echo Alexander Stewart
vinegar Amelia Moore
plz don't waste my youth Au/Ra
Wind of Change (feat. Portugal. The Man & Brandon Boyd) AWOLNATION
Lights Band of Horses
Hanging Out With All The Wrong People Billy Talent
Long Drives BoyWithUke
Target Practice carolesdaughter
Light Switch Charlie Puth
Want You Like That Charlotte Sands
All In Chris Janson
Santo Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
Jigsaw Conan Gray
Highway 87 Corb Lund
Chains DBMK
When the Lights Go Down (feat. Cody Simpson) DVBBS & Galantis
Sapling (feat. Anderson East) Foy Vance
ur just horny GAYLE
Call Me Little Sunshine Ghost
Head on Fire Griff & Sigrid
London Is Lonely Holly Humberstone
thought it was iann dior, Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly
To All The Boys I've Loved Before Jax
No Relation Jully Black
Chocolate Hills Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
Left Me Kidd G & YNW BSlime
Watercolor Eyes (feat. From Euphoria An Original HBO Series) Lana Del Rey
Purity Lilyisthatyou
all my ghosts Lizzy McAlpine
Vacaciones Luis Fonsi & Manuel Turizo
dejavu lullaboy
Cositas de la USA Maluma
Rent Money (feat. Dave East) Mary J. Blige
dollar signs Nemahsis
Stand Up Papa Roach
Vickie Peach Pit
Don't Break (My Soul) Preston Pablo
Robot Writes A Love Song PUP
In The Dark Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants
Cold December Rod Wave
The High Ryan Shepherd & Bella Renee
Put On Repeat Sabrina Claudio
Lick Shenseea, Megan Thee Stallion
Melody Sigala
redruM Sorana and David Guetta
Don't Text Me When You're Drunk Stacey Ryan & Zai1k
Juice Stefflon Don
Message In A Bottle (Fat Max G Remix) (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift
Eazy The Game & Kanye West
Every Shade of Blue The Head And The Heart
Show Me Love Tove Styrke
Delorean Walker Hayes
Nice (feat. Blxst) Young T & Bugsey
Bring The Hook YoungBoy NBA

 

 

 