Week of January 28, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Boys Don't Cry - Anitta
  • I'll Never Not Love You - Michael Bublé
  • High - The Chainsmokers
  • How Long - Tove Lo

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Bliss Amber Mark
Joy Andy Grammer
Boys Don't Cry Anitta
Gradually ASTN
Johnny P's Caddy Benny the Butcher & J. Cole
Don't Break His Heart bulow
Cold Shoulder Central Cee
Beg For You (feat. Rina Sawayama) Charli XCX
the lifeboat's empty! Chelsea Cutler
Anxiety Coi Leray
Bag (feat. Lucky Daye) Col3trane
Holding On ft. Lowell Dabin
Small Talk Dear Rouge
Walkin Denzel Curry
You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free Disclosure & Zedd
USED2KNOW Dro Kenji
Hallie's Song earth2zoe
DFMU Ella Mai
Numb Little Bug Em Beihold
sad4whattt - From ”Euphoria” An HBO Original Series ericdoa
I Love This Song flowerovlove
Anyone For You George Ezra
icarus glaive
Shinigami Eyes Grimes
Rumors (feat. Lil Durk) Gucci Mane
Magical Love Ikky
Joke Just Stef
Wi Deh Yah Wi Deh Yah
Unreplaceable (feat. Craig David) KYLE
26 Lauv
Fallin Lil Tecca
I'll Never Not Love You Michael Bublé
New Moon
Hayloft II Mother Mother
Better Days (feat. Polo G) [J Balvin Remix] NEIKED x Mae Muller x J Balvin
Ojos Rojos Nicky Jam
Arya Nigo ft. A$AP Rocky
Beautiful Lies Nija
Push It (feat. Young Thug) NLE Choppa
30K noelle
No Fuss OG Parker & PARTYNEXTDOOR
Superhuman Party Favor & K.Flay
Real Thing (feat. Tori Kelly) Pink Sweat$
moshpit renforshort
KEEP IT UP Rex Orange County
Not For Nothing ft. Anderson .Paak Rick Ross
Modo Avión Sebastian Yatra
Loser Sueco
No ID Tank And The Bangas
High The Chainsmokers
Loved You A Little The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands
How Long (From "Euphoria" An HBO Original Series) Tove Lo
vice city XXXTENTACION

 

 

 