Week of January 6, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Toxic Las Vegas - Elvis Presley & Britney Spears
  • We Caa Done - Popcaan & Drake
  • Bets On Us - Cheat Codes & Dolly Parton

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Easy To Love (feat. Teddy Swims) Armin van Buuren & Matoma
Lights Out bludnymph
I Hate Cowboys Chase Rice
Bets On Us Cheat Codes & Dolly Parton
Caroline Freestyle (ft. Jaree) Crash Adams
Toxic Las Vegas [Jamieson Shaw Remix (From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)] Elvis Presley & Britney Spears
Anyway Gabrielle Aplin
In Ha Mood Ice Spice
Montage India Thieriot
Rainey Day Jade Mooking
CORAZONES ROTOS Lola Índigo & Luis Fonsi
Ugly Crier Mckenna Grace
Sunliight Moglii & Mulay
New God Mute Choir
OMG NewJeans
Memory Lane Old Dominion
Time After Time Pascal Letoublon & ILIRA
We Caa Done Popcaan & Drake
AY AY AY Preston Pablo
Let's Talk About It Queen Naija
Good to You RHODES
Think I'm In Love Richard Fairlie
Used to Love You ROZES
PUT YOU ON GAME Russ
See, I'm Sorry Seafret
Giddy Up! Shania Twain
Radio Sigala & MNEK
Rumble Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
New York Steve Aoki, Regard & mazie
Return My Head The Murder Capital
Lay Low Tiësto
Skate Tim & The Glory Boys
Me For Me Tyler Hubbard
Into My Body UPSAHL
