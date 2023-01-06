Week of January 6, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Toxic Las Vegas - Elvis Presley & Britney Spears
- We Caa Done - Popcaan & Drake
- Bets On Us - Cheat Codes & Dolly Parton
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Easy To Love (feat. Teddy Swims)
|Armin van Buuren & Matoma
|Lights Out
|bludnymph
|I Hate Cowboys
|Chase Rice
|Bets On Us
|Cheat Codes & Dolly Parton
|Caroline Freestyle (ft. Jaree)
|Crash Adams
|Toxic Las Vegas [Jamieson Shaw Remix (From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)]
|Elvis Presley & Britney Spears
|Anyway
|Gabrielle Aplin
|In Ha Mood
|Ice Spice
|Montage
|India Thieriot
|Rainey Day
|Jade Mooking
|CORAZONES ROTOS
|Lola Índigo & Luis Fonsi
|Ugly Crier
|Mckenna Grace
|Sunliight
|Moglii & Mulay
|New God
|Mute Choir
|OMG
|NewJeans
|Memory Lane
|Old Dominion
|Time After Time
|Pascal Letoublon & ILIRA
|We Caa Done
|Popcaan & Drake
|AY AY AY
|Preston Pablo
|Let's Talk About It
|Queen Naija
|Good to You
|RHODES
|Think I'm In Love
|Richard Fairlie
|Used to Love You
|ROZES
|PUT YOU ON GAME
|Russ
|See, I'm Sorry
|Seafret
|Giddy Up!
|Shania Twain
|Radio
|Sigala & MNEK
|Rumble
|Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
|New York
|Steve Aoki, Regard & mazie
|Return My Head
|The Murder Capital
|Lay Low
|Tiësto
|Skate
|Tim & The Glory Boys
|Me For Me
|Tyler Hubbard
|Into My Body
|UPSAHL