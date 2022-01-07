iHeartRadio

Week of January 7, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Out of Time - The Weeknd
  • Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris
  • Don't Wake Me Up - Jonas Blue & Why Don't We
  • Lost On Me - Eric Nam
  • Judged - Billy Talent

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Million Dollars Worth of Game (feat. 42 Dugg) 2 Chainz
Wokeupthinkinbout Aaron May
When I'm Gone Alesso, Katy Perry
Fear Of Dying Alison Wonderland
You Armaan Malik
When It's Too Good BENNETT
Judged Billy Talent
Curse Your Fail (feat. Sebastien Grainger) Broken Social Scene
Purple Sun Cannons
Retail Therapy Central Cee
Bleed Connor Kauffman
Other Men (feat. Le Diouck) Crystal Murray
Face to Face (feat. WATTS) Don Diablo
Brave Ella Henderson
rapunzel Emlyn
Lost On Me Eric Nam
Peru Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran
Stacy's Mom Garrett Nash
thought i was playing Gunna & 21 Savage
People disappear here Halsey
Chameleon Heather Sommer
Golden Hour HRVY
Sleepyhead Hunter Moreau
Always On My Mind Inna
Don't Mess With Love James Morrison
Don't Wake Me Up Jonas Blue & Why Don't We
Fenty Secrets Kid Ink
Know Better KillBunk
Black Leaves KIRBY
Dear Fear Kota the Friend
Fingers Crossed Lauren Spencer-Smith
drunk text me Lexi Jayde
Strangers Maddie & Tae
Circles Around This Town Maren Morris
Parallel Heartbreak (feat. Pauline Herr) Moore Kismet
Run Morgan Wade
Fall Apart (feat. Prentiss) Nicholas Mick
cheerios Oscar Anton & VV
CAPRICORN (ft. Liz Vice) Pauli The PSM, OFFAIR
Best They Ever Had ROZES
I Give Everything Ryland James
Already Mine Sam Short
We Don't Have To Die Sarah Barrios
Amor Pasajero Sebastian Yatra
Welcome to the Playhouse Steve Aoki & Shaquille O'Neal
911 Teddy Swims
How Do I Make You Love Me The Weeknd
Out of Time The Weeknd
Less Than Zero The Weeknd
Sacrifice The Weeknd

 

 

 