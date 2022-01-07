Week of January 7, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Out of Time - The Weeknd
- Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris
- Don't Wake Me Up - Jonas Blue & Why Don't We
- Lost On Me - Eric Nam
- Judged - Billy Talent
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Million Dollars Worth of Game (feat. 42 Dugg)
|2 Chainz
|Wokeupthinkinbout
|Aaron May
|When I'm Gone
|Alesso, Katy Perry
|Fear Of Dying
|Alison Wonderland
|You
|Armaan Malik
|When It's Too Good
|BENNETT
|Judged
|Billy Talent
|Curse Your Fail (feat. Sebastien Grainger)
|Broken Social Scene
|Purple Sun
|Cannons
|Retail Therapy
|Central Cee
|Bleed
|Connor Kauffman
|Other Men (feat. Le Diouck)
|Crystal Murray
|Face to Face (feat. WATTS)
|Don Diablo
|Brave
|Ella Henderson
|rapunzel
|Emlyn
|Lost On Me
|Eric Nam
|Peru
|Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran
|Stacy's Mom
|Garrett Nash
|thought i was playing
|Gunna & 21 Savage
|People disappear here
|Halsey
|Chameleon
|Heather Sommer
|Golden Hour
|HRVY
|Sleepyhead
|Hunter Moreau
|Always On My Mind
|Inna
|Don't Mess With Love
|James Morrison
|Don't Wake Me Up
|Jonas Blue & Why Don't We
|Fenty Secrets
|Kid Ink
|Know Better
|KillBunk
|Black Leaves
|KIRBY
|Dear Fear
|Kota the Friend
|Fingers Crossed
|Lauren Spencer-Smith
|drunk text me
|Lexi Jayde
|Strangers
|Maddie & Tae
|Circles Around This Town
|Maren Morris
|Parallel Heartbreak (feat. Pauline Herr)
|Moore Kismet
|Run
|Morgan Wade
|Fall Apart (feat. Prentiss)
|Nicholas Mick
|cheerios
|Oscar Anton & VV
|CAPRICORN (ft. Liz Vice)
|Pauli The PSM, OFFAIR
|Best They Ever Had
|ROZES
|I Give Everything
|Ryland James
|Already Mine
|Sam Short
|We Don't Have To Die
|Sarah Barrios
|Amor Pasajero
|Sebastian Yatra
|Welcome to the Playhouse
|Steve Aoki & Shaquille O'Neal
|911
|Teddy Swims
|How Do I Make You Love Me
|The Weeknd
|Out of Time
|The Weeknd
|Less Than Zero
|The Weeknd
|Sacrifice
|The Weeknd