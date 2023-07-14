Week of July 14 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture Barbie) - Billie Eilish
- Seven - Jung Kook (of BTS) feat. Latto
- Overdrive - Post Malone
- Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) - Demi Lovato feat. Slash
- Talk Too Much - Reneé Rapp
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Ogaranya
|Adekunle Gold
|Endless Summer
|Alan Walker & Zak Abel
|life goes by
|almost monday
|Somebody Just Like Me
|Bahamas
|What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture "Barbie")
|Billie Eilish
|Bizarre
|bludnymph & 6arelyhuman
|Jim Carrey
|Charlotte Cardin
|I Don’t Feel Alive
|Chelsea Cutler
|Screw Time
|Claire Rosenkranz
|ICU (Remix)
|Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake
|Sugar Mommy
|Crash Adams
|Famous
|DDG
|Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)
|Demi Lovato feat. Slash
|Runway
|DJ Premier feat. Westside Gunn & Rome Streetz
|Losing Control
|Duke Dumont feat. Nathan Nicholson
|17250
|glaive
|Manifest It
|Haviah Mighty feat. Jean Deaux
|WARAY
|Issam Alnajjar & R3HAB feat. Manal
|Masculine
|J Hus feat. Burna Boy
|Ain't Doin' Jack
|Josh Ross
|Phil Jackson
|King Von feat. Polo G
|Bigger Person
|Lauren Spencer Smith
|unhappier
|laye
|Ha Ha Ha
|Merkules feat. C-Lance
|hell is a teenage girl
|Nessa Barrett
|Turn Your Phone Off
|Pink Panthress & Destroy Lonely
|Guitar
|Pink Sweat$
|Overdrive
|Post Malone
|Turn Yo Click Up
|Quavo feat. Future
|Talk Too Much
|Reneé Rapp
|Smash My Heart
|Robin Schulz
|The Hard Way
|Sid Sriram
|Quema
|Sinego, French Braids & Angélica Garcia
|Out Of My Head
|The Banker Boys, Shawn Hook
|I'm Leaving
|The Teskey Brothers
|HANGING WITH YOU
|THEHONESTGUY
|Rush
|Troye Sivan
|Fly Away
|Vandelux feat. Tyler Mann
|Mouth Full of Dirt
|Verzache
|Dull Colour
|Vybz Kartel feat. Popcaan
|Holes
|Wyatt Flores
|Flowers
|Zack Bia feat. Lil Yachty