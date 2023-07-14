iHeartRadio

Week of July 14 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture Barbie)​ - Billie Eilish
  • Seven - Jung Kook (of BTS) feat. Latto
  • Overdrive - Post Malone
  • Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) - Demi Lovato feat. Slash
  • Talk Too Much -  Reneé Rapp

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Ogaranya Adekunle Gold
Endless Summer Alan Walker & Zak Abel
life goes by almost monday
Somebody Just Like Me Bahamas
What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture "Barbie") Billie Eilish
Bizarre bludnymph & 6arelyhuman
Jim Carrey Charlotte Cardin
I Don’t Feel Alive Chelsea Cutler
Screw Time Claire Rosenkranz
ICU (Remix) Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake
Sugar Mommy Crash Adams
Famous  DDG
Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) Demi Lovato feat. Slash
Runway DJ Premier feat. Westside Gunn & Rome Streetz
Losing Control Duke Dumont feat. Nathan Nicholson
17250 glaive
Manifest It Haviah Mighty feat. Jean Deaux
WARAY Issam Alnajjar & R3HAB feat. Manal
Masculine J Hus feat. Burna Boy
Ain't Doin' Jack Josh Ross
Phil Jackson King Von feat. Polo G
Bigger Person Lauren Spencer Smith
unhappier laye
Ha Ha Ha Merkules feat. C-Lance
hell is a teenage girl Nessa Barrett
Turn Your Phone Off Pink Panthress & Destroy Lonely
Guitar Pink Sweat$
Overdrive Post Malone
Turn Yo Click Up Quavo feat. Future
Talk Too Much Reneé Rapp
Smash My Heart Robin Schulz
The Hard Way Sid Sriram
Quema Sinego, French Braids & Angélica Garcia
Out Of My Head The Banker Boys, Shawn Hook
I'm Leaving The Teskey Brothers
HANGING WITH YOU THEHONESTGUY
Rush Troye Sivan
Fly Away Vandelux feat. Tyler Mann
Mouth Full of Dirt Verzache
Dull Colour Vybz Kartel feat. Popcaan
Holes Wyatt Flores
Flowers Zack Bia feat. Lil Yachty
