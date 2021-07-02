iHeartRadio

Week of July 2, 2021 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - Enrique

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:

  • Big Red Machine Ft.  Taylor Swift - Renegade
  • Brent Faiyz Ft. Drake - Wasting Time
  • Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko - Me Pase
  • DVSN, Ty Dolla $ign Ft. Mac Miller - I Believed It
  • The Halluci Nation Ft. Antoine, Tom Power, Chippewa Travellers - Stay

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Am I The Only One Aaron Lewis
Way Less Sad (Cash Cash Remix) AJR
Lease on Life Andy Grammer
Dominoes Anson Seabra
Renegade Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift
Whole Lotta Ice BigWalkDog, Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty
please don't waste my time boyband, No Rome
Wasting Time Brent Faiyz, Drake
Stop This Flame (MK Remix) Celeste
Good To Be Loved By You Chris Tomin, Tyler Hubbard
Boy In A Million Claire Rosinkranz
Imagine Common, PJ
If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know) David Guetta, MistaJam, John Newman
27 Club Dennis Lloyd
Why Why Doja Cat, Gunna
I Believed It dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign, Mac Miller
Jenny EBEN
ME PASE Enrique Iglesias, Farruko
ELECTRICITY Evann McIntosh
Hero Faouzia
Summer's Not Ready Flo Rida, INNA, Timmy Trumpet
It's Happening Again flowerkid, KUCKA
I Don't Wanna Die G Herbo
Don't Pass on Love GASHI
The Idea of You Grady, lovelytheband
One Minute Hauskey, Hope Tala
Been a Minute Hunter Brothers
PradaBang IDK, Young Thug
Heavenly Side ILLENIUM, Matt Maeson
Wrecked Imagine Dragons
Totally Inhaler
celebrate Isaac Dunbar
You Broke My Heart Jax Jones, Teqkoi, Aiko
Give Me A Reason Jillian Rossi
come over joan
Miss U Miss Me Just Stef
WANNA BE jxdn, Machine Gun Kelly
Better on Your Own Kristiane
Wild Again LANCO
Love Music Lil Yachty
Vaccine Logic
Keep On Moving Louis The Child, NEZ, Theophilus London
Starting Line Luke Hemmings
that friend Mad Tsai
Chaeri Magdalena Bay
Psycho Maisie Peters
Aura Mariah the Scientist
Break Your Heart Mark Johns
Sunrise Tells the Story Midland
Ruthless midwxst
Godlight Noah Kahan
Nosotras Paula Cendejas
Passion PinkPantheress
Afterglow Richie Quake
Magic Rico Nasty
That's My Dixie Riley Green
Wrapped Up In You Roddy Colmer
On The Way Russ
Big Shark Russ Millions
Superstar Ryan Caraveo
Happy Place SAINT PHNX
Good At Being Lonely Sally Boy, Hong Kong Boyfriend
You For Me Sigala Feat Rita Ora
Barbie Doll Slush Puppy
DEJA VU Tainy, Yandel
Stay The Halluci Nation, Antoine, Tom Power, Chippewa Travellers
heart cold Toosii
Sex On The Beach Tyler Shaw
Good Vibes William William, Dynasty The King, Richie Loop
Starlight Yola
HOTSHOT YSB Tril
 