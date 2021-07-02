Week of July 2, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:
- Big Red Machine Ft. Taylor Swift - Renegade
- Brent Faiyz Ft. Drake - Wasting Time
- Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko - Me Pase
- DVSN, Ty Dolla $ign Ft. Mac Miller - I Believed It
- The Halluci Nation Ft. Antoine, Tom Power, Chippewa Travellers - Stay
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Am I The Only One
|Aaron Lewis
|Way Less Sad (Cash Cash Remix)
|AJR
|Lease on Life
|Andy Grammer
|Dominoes
|Anson Seabra
|Renegade
|Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift
|Whole Lotta Ice
|BigWalkDog, Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty
|please don't waste my time
|boyband, No Rome
|Wasting Time
|Brent Faiyz, Drake
|Stop This Flame (MK Remix)
|Celeste
|Good To Be Loved By You
|Chris Tomin, Tyler Hubbard
|Boy In A Million
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Imagine
|Common, PJ
|If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)
|David Guetta, MistaJam, John Newman
|27 Club
|Dennis Lloyd
|Why Why
|Doja Cat, Gunna
|I Believed It
|dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign, Mac Miller
|Jenny
|EBEN
|ME PASE
|Enrique Iglesias, Farruko
|ELECTRICITY
|Evann McIntosh
|Hero
|Faouzia
|Summer's Not Ready
|Flo Rida, INNA, Timmy Trumpet
|It's Happening Again
|flowerkid, KUCKA
|I Don't Wanna Die
|G Herbo
|Don't Pass on Love
|GASHI
|The Idea of You
|Grady, lovelytheband
|One Minute
|Hauskey, Hope Tala
|Been a Minute
|Hunter Brothers
|PradaBang
|IDK, Young Thug
|Heavenly Side
|ILLENIUM, Matt Maeson
|Wrecked
|Imagine Dragons
|Totally
|Inhaler
|celebrate
|Isaac Dunbar
|You Broke My Heart
|Jax Jones, Teqkoi, Aiko
|Give Me A Reason
|Jillian Rossi
|come over
|joan
|Miss U Miss Me
|Just Stef
|WANNA BE
|jxdn, Machine Gun Kelly
|Better on Your Own
|Kristiane
|Wild Again
|LANCO
|Love Music
|Lil Yachty
|Vaccine
|Logic
|Keep On Moving
|Louis The Child, NEZ, Theophilus London
|Starting Line
|Luke Hemmings
|that friend
|Mad Tsai
|Chaeri
|Magdalena Bay
|Psycho
|Maisie Peters
|Aura
|Mariah the Scientist
|Break Your Heart
|Mark Johns
|Sunrise Tells the Story
|Midland
|Ruthless
|midwxst
|Godlight
|Noah Kahan
|Nosotras
|Paula Cendejas
|Passion
|PinkPantheress
|Afterglow
|Richie Quake
|Magic
|Rico Nasty
|That's My Dixie
|Riley Green
|Wrapped Up In You
|Roddy Colmer
|On The Way
|Russ
|Big Shark
|Russ Millions
|Superstar
|Ryan Caraveo
|Happy Place
|SAINT PHNX
|Good At Being Lonely
|Sally Boy, Hong Kong Boyfriend
|You For Me
|Sigala Feat Rita Ora
|Barbie Doll
|Slush Puppy
|DEJA VU
|Tainy, Yandel
|Stay
|The Halluci Nation, Antoine, Tom Power, Chippewa Travellers
|heart cold
|Toosii
|Sex On The Beach
|Tyler Shaw
|Good Vibes
|William William, Dynasty The King, Richie Loop
|Starlight
|Yola
|HOTSHOT
|YSB Tril