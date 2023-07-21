iHeartRadio

Week of July 21 2023 - Newly Added

Sam Smith

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Man I Am (From the Motion Picture Barbie)​ - Sam Smith
  • K-POP -  Travis Scott, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny
  • Mind Your Business​ - will.i.am and Britney Spears
  • Love Like This - ZAYN
  • Deli - Ice Spice

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n) A$AP Rocky feat. Pharrell Williams
talk 2 em AG Club
Hello Aqyila
Choose Your Fighter (From the Motion Picture "Barbie") Ava Max
the way things go beabadobee
Guarantee (Summer Mix) Black Eyed Peas
Barbaric Blur
Diving Bombay Bicycle Club feat. Holly Humberstone
Margot Robbie Bryce Vine
I'm Not Crazy charlieonnafriday
White Horse Chris Stapleton
God's Eyes Dax
Pocket  Diamond Café
She Knows Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta, Afro Bros, Akon
Heartbroken Diplo feat. Jessie Murph & Polo G
When It Comes To You Fridayy
Bioluminescence Goth Babe
Boyfriends Grace VanderWaal
De Selby (Part 2) Hozier
Deli Ice Spice
Cough Kizz Daniel & Becky G
Yves Lil Tecca
Pink (From the Motion Picture "Barbie") Lizzo
Main One Mario x Lil Wayne feat. Tyga
Ex Mau y Ricky, La Joaqui
Jessica Michaël Brun, SAINt JHN, Charly Black, J Perry
Come June Mitch Rowland
80s Movie Morgan Wade
ISTJ NCT DREAM
Cool With You NewJeans
Dial Drunk (Remix) Noah Kahan feat. Post Malone
Ole Qing Madi & BNXN
Send a Blitz Real Boston Richey
Contemporary Love Rêve
Haunted Eyes REZZ feat. MKLA
Off Top Rican Da Menace & Lola Brooke
Man I Am (From the Motion Picture "Barbie") Sam Smith
Miss Belladonna Slayyyter
Don't Get Ya Feelings In It  SleazyWorld Go feat. Luh Tyler
The Weeknd RAYE & Stormzy
Me & Me The Beaches
Talk To Me Nice Tinashe
K-POP Travis Scott, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny
Driving Tyler Shaw
Mind Your Business will.i.am and Britney Spears
Love Like This ZAYN
10