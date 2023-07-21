Week of July 21 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Man I Am (From the Motion Picture Barbie) - Sam Smith
- K-POP - Travis Scott, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny
- Mind Your Business - will.i.am and Britney Spears
- Love Like This - ZAYN
- Deli - Ice Spice
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)
|A$AP Rocky feat. Pharrell Williams
|talk 2 em
|AG Club
|Hello
|Aqyila
|Choose Your Fighter (From the Motion Picture "Barbie")
|Ava Max
|the way things go
|beabadobee
|Guarantee (Summer Mix)
|Black Eyed Peas
|Barbaric
|Blur
|Diving
|Bombay Bicycle Club feat. Holly Humberstone
|Margot Robbie
|Bryce Vine
|I'm Not Crazy
|charlieonnafriday
|White Horse
|Chris Stapleton
|God's Eyes
|Dax
|Diamond Café
|She Knows
|Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta, Afro Bros, Akon
|Heartbroken
|Diplo feat. Jessie Murph & Polo G
|When It Comes To You
|Fridayy
|Bioluminescence
|Goth Babe
|Boyfriends
|Grace VanderWaal
|De Selby (Part 2)
|Hozier
|Deli
|Ice Spice
|Cough
|Kizz Daniel & Becky G
|Yves
|Lil Tecca
|Pink (From the Motion Picture "Barbie")
|Lizzo
|Main One
|Mario x Lil Wayne feat. Tyga
|Ex
|Mau y Ricky, La Joaqui
|Jessica
|Michaël Brun, SAINt JHN, Charly Black, J Perry
|Come June
|Mitch Rowland
|80s Movie
|Morgan Wade
|ISTJ
|NCT DREAM
|Cool With You
|NewJeans
|Dial Drunk (Remix)
|Noah Kahan feat. Post Malone
|Ole
|Qing Madi & BNXN
|Send a Blitz
|Real Boston Richey
|Contemporary Love
|Rêve
|Haunted Eyes
|REZZ feat. MKLA
|Off Top
|Rican Da Menace & Lola Brooke
|Man I Am (From the Motion Picture "Barbie")
|Sam Smith
|Miss Belladonna
|Slayyyter
|Don't Get Ya Feelings In It
|SleazyWorld Go feat. Luh Tyler
|The Weeknd
|RAYE & Stormzy
|Me & Me
|The Beaches
|Talk To Me Nice
|Tinashe
|K-POP
|Travis Scott, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny
|Driving
|Tyler Shaw
|Mind Your Business
|will.i.am and Britney Spears
|Love Like This
|ZAYN