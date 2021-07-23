iHeartRadio

Week of July 23, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:

  • Camila Cabello - Don't Go Yet
  • Bazzi - I Like That
  • Lorde - Stoned at the Nail Salon
  • Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
  • The Kid LAROI - Not Sober ft. Polo G & Stunna Gambino

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Kiss My (Uh Oh) Anne-Marie & Little Mix
I Like That Bazzi
edamame (feat. Rich Brian) bbno$
Better Believe Belly, The Weeknd, Young Thug
Sensual Loving (feat. Ghetto Boy) Blue Lab Beats
Dont Go Yet Camila Cabello
Night Is Done CatchTwentyTwo
Lying With You CHASE WRIGHT
Weightless Chiiild
Stay High (Childish Gambino Version) Childish Gambino & Brittany Howard
System Dave & Wizkid
Day I Die DeathbyRomy
Better Than I Know Myself Del Water Gap
BABY Delilah Montagu
Never Felt Like This Devault & Kiiara
Psycho (feat. Rubi Rose) Dixie
Girls Like You Emilia Ali
5500 Degrees (feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg & Rylo Rodriguez) EST Gee
TENGO FE Feid
Sleeping On My Left GASHI
Summerland half·alive
Alright (feat. Quavo) HVME & 24kGoldn
Wat U Sed (feat. Iamdoechii & Kal Banx) Isaiah Rashad
Downtown Jake Bugg
Say What You Will James Blake
If I Didn't Love You Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
HONEST Jeremy Zucker
Baby Teeth (feat. Mothica) joe p
New Normal Khalid
Mercy KiNG MALA
False Alarms (with Jon Bellion) Lawrence
Cheap Flowers Lexi Jayde
INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
Money On Me Lil Tecca
What U Want Lil Xxel, Tyga & Coi Leray
Know My Way Around Lily Rose
Stoned at the Nail Salon Lorde
Safe With Me Loud Luxury feat. Drew Love
La Da Di Da Louyah
VIP *-* Luisa Sonza & 6LACK
Motion Luke Hemmings
Beggin' Måneskin
Demeanor Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa
Philliecito Natti Natasha, Nio Garci­a & Brray
Hits Different NEW CITY
Small Town of Mind Niko Moon
Faint Oliver Riot
Liquor Store Remi Wolf
forever&more ROLE MODEL
Grow Samm Henshaw
Thank God You Introduced Me to Your Sister Sarah Barrios
On Go (feat. Polo G) Sheff G
Over The Top Smiley ft. Drake
Uncle Rico Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Drinkee (Vintage Culture & John Summit Remix) Sofi Tukker
Feel Love Suriel Hess
Lifetime f/Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake Swedish House Mafia
Not Sober (feat. Polo G & Stunna Gambino) The Kid LAROI
Living Proof The War on Drugs
EVOLVE The Warning
I Can See the Future Tinashe
Devil Two Feet
RICH GIRL UPTOWN BOYBAND
Tempo Valley
You Give Me More (feat. Scott Helman) Walk Off the Earth
Beautiful Lies Yung Bleu & Kehlani
Understand Zach Zoya
Are You? Zeph
Monster (feat. John The Blind) ZHU
Estrella Zion & Lennox
 