Week of July 23, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:
- Camila Cabello - Don't Go Yet
- Bazzi - I Like That
- Lorde - Stoned at the Nail Salon
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
- The Kid LAROI - Not Sober ft. Polo G & Stunna Gambino
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Kiss My (Uh Oh)
|Anne-Marie & Little Mix
|I Like That
|Bazzi
|edamame (feat. Rich Brian)
|bbno$
|Better Believe
|Belly, The Weeknd, Young Thug
|Sensual Loving (feat. Ghetto Boy)
|Blue Lab Beats
|Dont Go Yet
|Camila Cabello
|Night Is Done
|CatchTwentyTwo
|Lying With You
|CHASE WRIGHT
|Weightless
|Chiiild
|Stay High (Childish Gambino Version)
|Childish Gambino & Brittany Howard
|System
|Dave & Wizkid
|Day I Die
|DeathbyRomy
|Better Than I Know Myself
|Del Water Gap
|BABY
|Delilah Montagu
|Never Felt Like This
|Devault & Kiiara
|Psycho (feat. Rubi Rose)
|Dixie
|Girls Like You
|Emilia Ali
|5500 Degrees (feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg & Rylo Rodriguez)
|EST Gee
|TENGO FE
|Feid
|Sleeping On My Left
|GASHI
|Summerland
|half·alive
|Alright (feat. Quavo)
|HVME & 24kGoldn
|Wat U Sed (feat. Iamdoechii & Kal Banx)
|Isaiah Rashad
|Downtown
|Jake Bugg
|Say What You Will
|James Blake
|If I Didn't Love You
|Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
|HONEST
|Jeremy Zucker
|Baby Teeth (feat. Mothica)
|joe p
|New Normal
|Khalid
|Mercy
|KiNG MALA
|False Alarms (with Jon Bellion)
|Lawrence
|Cheap Flowers
|Lexi Jayde
|INDUSTRY BABY
|Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
|Money On Me
|Lil Tecca
|What U Want
|Lil Xxel, Tyga & Coi Leray
|Know My Way Around
|Lily Rose
|Stoned at the Nail Salon
|Lorde
|Safe With Me
|Loud Luxury feat. Drew Love
|La Da Di Da
|Louyah
|VIP *-*
|Luisa Sonza & 6LACK
|Motion
|Luke Hemmings
|Beggin'
|Måneskin
|Demeanor
|Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa
|Philliecito
|Natti Natasha, Nio Garcia & Brray
|Hits Different
|NEW CITY
|Small Town of Mind
|Niko Moon
|Faint
|Oliver Riot
|Liquor Store
|Remi Wolf
|forever&more
|ROLE MODEL
|Grow
|Samm Henshaw
|Thank God You Introduced Me to Your Sister
|Sarah Barrios
|On Go (feat. Polo G)
|Sheff G
|Over The Top
|Smiley ft. Drake
|Uncle Rico
|Snotty Nose Rez Kids
|Drinkee (Vintage Culture & John Summit Remix)
|Sofi Tukker
|Feel Love
|Suriel Hess
|Lifetime f/Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake
|Swedish House Mafia
|Not Sober (feat. Polo G & Stunna Gambino)
|The Kid LAROI
|Living Proof
|The War on Drugs
|EVOLVE
|The Warning
|I Can See the Future
|Tinashe
|Devil
|Two Feet
|RICH GIRL
|UPTOWN BOYBAND
|Tempo
|Valley
|You Give Me More (feat. Scott Helman)
|Walk Off the Earth
|Beautiful Lies
|Yung Bleu & Kehlani
|Understand
|Zach Zoya
|Are You?
|Zeph
|Monster (feat. John The Blind)
|ZHU
|Estrella
|Zion & Lennox