Week of July 28 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Enough Is Enough - Post Malone
- Desire - Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
- On The Radar Freestyle - Drake feat. Central Cee
- Jealousy - Offset feat. Cardi B
- MELTDOWN - Travis Scott
- July - Johnny Orlando
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Falling Up
|Adekunle Gold feat. Pharrell & Nile Rodgers
|Die For Love
|Alyssa Reid
|You & I
|Anne-Marie feat. Khalid
|Cheerleader
|Ashnikko
|Haircut
|Between Friends
|MILLIONS
|BIA
|EL RELOJ
|Blessd feat. Maluma
|The Outside
|Boys Like Girls
|Big 7
|Burna Boy
|Desire
|Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
|Psychedelic Switch
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|trigger warning
|Christian French
|On The Radar Freestyle
|Drake feat. Central Cee
|Everest
|Dream feat. Yung Gravy
|24/7, 365
|elijah woods
|Superbloodmoon
|Holly Humberstone feat. d4vd
|Loading
|James Blake
|July
|Johnny Orlando
|I'm Not Pretty
|Megan Maroney
|Bug Like An Angel
|Mitski
|Crazy Crazy
|Nasty C
|Never Loved You Like That
|NGHTMRE feat. Big Gigantic & SAFIA
|It's Getting Hot
|NLE Choppa
|Jealousy
|Offset feat. Cardi B
|8AM Flights
|Portion
|Enough Is Enough
|Post Malone
|Shines
|Purity Ring & Black Dresses
|Afterlife
|Sam Roberts Band
|Someday Soon
|Sarcastic Sounds
|Birthday
|Saweetie feat. Tyga & YG
|My Bad
|The Chainsmokers feat. Shenseea
|cut
|Tori Kelly
|MELTDOWN
|Travis Scott
|By The Time You're Reading This
|Yonaka