iHeartRadio

Week of July 28 2023 - Newly Added

Post Malone

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Enough Is Enough - Post Malone
  • Desire - Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
  • On The Radar Freestyle - Drake feat. Central Cee
  • Jealousy - Offset feat. Cardi B
  • MELTDOWN -  Travis Scott
  • July - Johnny Orlando

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Falling Up Adekunle Gold feat. Pharrell & Nile Rodgers
Die For Love Alyssa Reid
You & I  Anne-Marie feat. Khalid
Cheerleader Ashnikko
Haircut Between Friends
MILLIONS BIA
EL RELOJ Blessd feat. Maluma
The Outside Boys Like Girls
Big 7 Burna Boy
Desire Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
Psychedelic Switch Carly Rae Jepsen
trigger warning Christian French
On The Radar Freestyle Drake feat. Central Cee
Everest Dream feat. Yung Gravy
24/7, 365 elijah woods
Superbloodmoon  Holly Humberstone feat. d4vd
Loading  James Blake
July Johnny Orlando
I'm Not Pretty Megan Maroney
Bug Like An Angel Mitski
Crazy Crazy Nasty C
Never Loved You Like That NGHTMRE feat. Big Gigantic & SAFIA
It's Getting Hot NLE Choppa
Jealousy Offset feat. Cardi B
8AM Flights Portion
Enough Is Enough Post Malone
Shines Purity Ring & Black Dresses
Afterlife Sam Roberts Band
Someday Soon Sarcastic Sounds
Birthday Saweetie feat. Tyga & YG
My Bad The Chainsmokers feat. Shenseea
cut Tori Kelly
MELTDOWN Travis Scott
By The Time You're Reading This Yonaka
10