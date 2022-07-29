iHeartRadio

Week of July 29, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Human Being - Arkells ft. Lights
  • Coast - Hailee Steinfeld ft. Anderson .Paak
  • Narcissist - Lauren Spencer-Smith
  • Guerrilla - ATEEZ

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
I Won't (Explicit) AJR
Bad Behavior Amanda Shires
Call Me By My Name AR/CO
Human Being (feat. Lights) Arkells
Shower With My Clothes On Ashe
Guerrilla ATEEZ
A Potion For Love AURORA
Revolution Bastille
NIGHTS LIKE THESE Benson Boone
CHURCH GIRL Beyoncé
SUMMER RENAISSANCE Beyoncé
CUFF IT Beyoncé
Revolution Bishop Briggs
New To You (feat. Offset) Calvin Harris, Normani & Tinashe
123 Claire Rosinkranz
Fleabag dani mack
Gold Dierks Bentley
Gloom Djo
Got Weird dodie
PiLOT (feat. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak) DOMi And JD Beck
sunsetto drugs are for fun
Turn On The Lights again.. (feat. Future) Fred again.. x Swedish House Mafia
Colors Gryffin, Blanke & Eyelar
Coast (feat. ft. Anderson .Paak) Hailee Steinfeld
panorama Hayley Kiyoko
Throw In The Towel Hotboii & Lil Uzi Vert
All the Things I Hate About You Huddy
All That Really Matters ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims
Cruel Jackson Wang
Ferrari James Hype
What A Life (feat. Stevie Appleton) John Summit & Guz
Finally Free Joshua Bassett & Disney
Flex On My Ex (with Bankrol Hayden) KillBunk & Bankrol Hayden
Young Bombs (feat. Audrey Mika) Kinda Funny
Let Us Die King Princess
Lift Off Labrinth
Narcissist Lauren Spencer-Smith
Afraid To Feel LF SYSTEM
Bad Energy Lilyisthatyou
Anywhere With You Maggie Rogers
Grace Marcus Mumford
Problems Matt Maeson
Baby Boo Muni Long (with Saweetie)
Lead Me On Nate Poshkus
Never Sleep (feat. Lil Baby) NAV, Travis Scott
2 DOGS 1 LEASH Noah Guy
VIBE CHECK (feat. Bhad Bhabie) Olivia Lunny
Ms. Dramatic Quarters of Change
Us Vs Them Quavo + TakeOff (feat. Gucci Mane)
LOKERA Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno & Brray
Touchdown Reva DeVito
Sun Will Shine Robin Schulz & Tom Walker
DESPECHÁ ROSALÍA
Rhapsody In Pink Stela Cole
Next Ex Sueco
Rooftops Surfaces
Thats Alright TOBi
Dog Eat Dog Tommy Lefroy
2 Die 4 Tove Lo
Lucky Two Door Cinema Club
Big Daddy Wiz (feat. Girl Talk) Wiz Khalifa
Everybody's Gonna Die! Zia Victoria
