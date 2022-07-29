Week of July 29, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Human Being - Arkells ft. Lights
- Coast - Hailee Steinfeld ft. Anderson .Paak
- Narcissist - Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Guerrilla - ATEEZ
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|I Won't (Explicit)
|AJR
|Bad Behavior
|Amanda Shires
|Call Me By My Name
|AR/CO
|Human Being (feat. Lights)
|Arkells
|Shower With My Clothes On
|Ashe
|Guerrilla
|ATEEZ
|A Potion For Love
|AURORA
|Revolution
|Bastille
|NIGHTS LIKE THESE
|Benson Boone
|CHURCH GIRL
|Beyoncé
|SUMMER RENAISSANCE
|Beyoncé
|CUFF IT
|Beyoncé
|Revolution
|Bishop Briggs
|New To You (feat. Offset)
|Calvin Harris, Normani & Tinashe
|123
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Fleabag
|dani mack
|Gold
|Dierks Bentley
|Gloom
|Djo
|Got Weird
|dodie
|PiLOT (feat. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak)
|DOMi And JD Beck
|sunsetto
|drugs are for fun
|Turn On The Lights again.. (feat. Future)
|Fred again.. x Swedish House Mafia
|Colors
|Gryffin, Blanke & Eyelar
|Coast (feat. ft. Anderson .Paak)
|Hailee Steinfeld
|panorama
|Hayley Kiyoko
|Throw In The Towel
|Hotboii & Lil Uzi Vert
|All the Things I Hate About You
|Huddy
|All That Really Matters
|ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims
|Cruel
|Jackson Wang
|Ferrari
|James Hype
|What A Life (feat. Stevie Appleton)
|John Summit & Guz
|Finally Free
|Joshua Bassett & Disney
|Flex On My Ex (with Bankrol Hayden)
|KillBunk & Bankrol Hayden
|Young Bombs (feat. Audrey Mika)
|Kinda Funny
|Let Us Die
|King Princess
|Lift Off
|Labrinth
|Narcissist
|Lauren Spencer-Smith
|Afraid To Feel
|LF SYSTEM
|Bad Energy
|Lilyisthatyou
|Anywhere With You
|Maggie Rogers
|Grace
|Marcus Mumford
|Problems
|Matt Maeson
|Baby Boo
|Muni Long (with Saweetie)
|Lead Me On
|Nate Poshkus
|Never Sleep (feat. Lil Baby)
|NAV, Travis Scott
|2 DOGS 1 LEASH
|Noah Guy
|VIBE CHECK (feat. Bhad Bhabie)
|Olivia Lunny
|Ms. Dramatic
|Quarters of Change
|Us Vs Them
|Quavo + TakeOff (feat. Gucci Mane)
|LOKERA
|Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno & Brray
|Touchdown
|Reva DeVito
|Sun Will Shine
|Robin Schulz & Tom Walker
|DESPECHÁ
|ROSALÍA
|Rhapsody In Pink
|Stela Cole
|Next Ex
|Sueco
|Rooftops
|Surfaces
|Thats Alright
|TOBi
|Dog Eat Dog
|Tommy Lefroy
|2 Die 4
|Tove Lo
|Lucky
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Big Daddy Wiz (feat. Girl Talk)
|Wiz Khalifa
|Everybody's Gonna Die!
|Zia Victoria