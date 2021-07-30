iHeartRadio

Week of July 30, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:

  • Alok & John Legend - In My Mind
  • Jackson Wang & Internet Money - Drive You Home
  • Silk Sonic - Skate
  • Billie Eilish - I Didn't Change My Number

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Pisces 404vincent
Baby A1 x J1 & Deno
Safe With Me (feat. Luma) Adventure Club x Soar
So High Aidan Bissett
PMA (feat. Pale Waves) All Time Low
In My Mind Alok & John Legend
Summer of Love Aluna & Punctual
slideshow Amindi
A Little Ana Golja
All I Know Anders
Appreciation (feat. 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign) Ant Clemons
STILL BREATHING Arizona Zervas
Screw Feelings Au/Ra
Blue Football August Royals
Better With You ayokay
Royalty (No Love For The Middle Child (Remix) Bad Child
Not Missing You Bailey Baum
I Didn't Change My Number Billie Eilish
Oxytocin Billie Eilish
Billie Bossa Nova Billie Eilish
Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish
Secret Life Bleachers feat. Lana Del Rey
Paul Newman Daytona Rolex Brett Dennen
Skate Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Send Nudes Cameron Forbes
Drive (feat. Wes Nelson) Clean Bandit & Topic
Superficial contradash
Try Again (feat. Lauv) DallasK
Lying Dan + Shay
Stop Draggin' Your Boots Danielle Bradbery
Apartamento Danny Ocean
Better Days Dermot Kennedy
What I Like Destiny Rogers
Beers On Me (feat. Breland & HARDY) Dierks Bentley
You Are My High DJ Snake
Tears for Later Don Diablo & Galantis
4K DUCKWRTH & Phabo
Hotel Room Forrest Nolan
Se Me Olvidó Gera MX & Rels B
Now That I Know Grizfolk
Vibrate (feat. Pink Sweat$) IV JAY
Drive You Home Jackson Wang & Internet Money
Not Jus Anybody (feat. Future) Jacquees
Magic Jany Green & Kenny Beats
happy for you Jasmine Thompson
A Piece of Your Mind Jelani Aryeh
En Mi Cuarto Jhay Cortez & Skrillex
Headlights (feat. bulow) Jimi Somewhere
Skin Kid Brunswick
Priorities L Devine
It Was Me Lauren Alaina
Where Are You Now Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott
Mistakes Loud Luxury & Cat Dealers
Need You There M-22
Love Me Malachiii
Outsider Marsden & Richardson & Band of Skulls
Local Joker (Explicit) Maxo Kream
Remember Her Name Mickey Guyton
And Then Life Was Beautiful Nao
I Am Yours NEEDTOBREATHE
Miami Nicky Jam
Forever Yours noelle
Mi Destino Ozomatli, B-Real & Gaby Moreno
...Better Than Being In Love Parisalexa
Wait Outside Parker McCollum
Only You Parmalee
tinted green Powfu feat. Mila Moon & Jomie
Holly Ryan Caraveo
Cheater (feat. Tom the Mail Man) Saiah
Guardian Angel Scorey
killer lover boy SEB
Nirvana Skepta & J Balvin
2055 Sleepy Hallow
Relationship Goals Steven Lee Olsen
Act Up Terry Presume 
Get After It The Cadillac Three
It's Over (feat. Chippewa Travellers) The Halluci Nation
Sound the Alarm (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Royal & the Serpent) The Knocks
Rebel (feat. Jeremih) Tink
Spin Music Toosii
Dead Prezis (feat. G-Eazy) Travis Thompson
Essence WizKid feat. Tems
Everything WizTheMc
back to back Wrabel & Duncan Laurence
Okay X Ambassadors
Louie Bag (feat. Smino) Yebba
Prada Bae (feat. Nafe Smallz) Young T & Bugsey
Theme For The People  Logic
Show Me  Mark Ronson  
 
