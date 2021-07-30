Week of July 30, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:
- Alok & John Legend - In My Mind
- Jackson Wang & Internet Money - Drive You Home
- Silk Sonic - Skate
- I Didn't Change My Mind - Billie Eilish
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Pisces
|404vincent
|Baby
|A1 x J1 & Deno
|Safe With Me (feat. Luma)
|Adventure Club x Soar
|So High
|Aidan Bissett
|PMA (feat. Pale Waves)
|All Time Low
|In My Mind
|Alok & John Legend
|Summer of Love
|Aluna & Punctual
|slideshow
|Amindi
|A Little
|Ana Golja
|All I Know
|Anders
|Appreciation (feat. 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign)
|Ant Clemons
|STILL BREATHING
|Arizona Zervas
|Screw Feelings
|Au/Ra
|Blue Football
|August Royals
|Better With You
|ayokay
|Royalty (No Love For The Middle Child (Remix)
|Bad Child
|Not Missing You
|Bailey Baum
|I Didn't Change My Number
|Billie Eilish
|Oxytocin
|Billie Eilish
|Billie Bossa Nova
|Billie Eilish
|Happier Than Ever
|Billie Eilish
|Secret Life
|Bleachers feat. Lana Del Rey
|Paul Newman Daytona Rolex
|Brett Dennen
|Skate
|Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
|Send Nudes
|Cameron Forbes
|Drive (feat. Wes Nelson)
|Clean Bandit & Topic
|Superficial
|contradash
|Try Again (feat. Lauv)
|DallasK
|Lying
|Dan + Shay
|Stop Draggin' Your Boots
|Danielle Bradbery
|Apartamento
|Danny Ocean
|Better Days
|Dermot Kennedy
|What I Like
|Destiny Rogers
|Beers On Me (feat. Breland & HARDY)
|Dierks Bentley
|You Are My High
|DJ Snake
|Tears for Later
|Don Diablo & Galantis
|4K
|DUCKWRTH & Phabo
|Hotel Room
|Forrest Nolan
|Se Me Olvidó
|Gera MX & Rels B
|Now That I Know
|Grizfolk
|Vibrate (feat. Pink Sweat$)
|IV JAY
|Drive You Home
|Jackson Wang & Internet Money
|Not Jus Anybody (feat. Future)
|Jacquees
|Magic
|Jany Green & Kenny Beats
|happy for you
|Jasmine Thompson
|A Piece of Your Mind
|Jelani Aryeh
|En Mi Cuarto
|Jhay Cortez & Skrillex
|Headlights (feat. bulow)
|Jimi Somewhere
|Skin
|Kid Brunswick
|Priorities
|L Devine
|It Was Me
|Lauren Alaina
|Where Are You Now
|Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott
|Mistakes
|Loud Luxury & Cat Dealers
|Need You There
|M-22
|Love Me
|Malachiii
|Outsider
|Marsden & Richardson & Band of Skulls
|Local Joker (Explicit)
|Maxo Kream
|Remember Her Name
|Mickey Guyton
|And Then Life Was Beautiful
|Nao
|I Am Yours
|NEEDTOBREATHE
|Miami
|Nicky Jam
|Forever Yours
|noelle
|Mi Destino
|Ozomatli, B-Real & Gaby Moreno
|...Better Than Being In Love
|Parisalexa
|Wait Outside
|Parker McCollum
|Only You
|Parmalee
|tinted green
|Powfu feat. Mila Moon & Jomie
|Holly
|Ryan Caraveo
|Cheater (feat. Tom the Mail Man)
|Saiah
|Guardian Angel
|Scorey
|killer lover boy
|SEB
|Nirvana
|Skepta & J Balvin
|2055
|Sleepy Hallow
|Relationship Goals
|Steven Lee Olsen
|Act Up
|Terry Presume
|Get After It
|The Cadillac Three
|It's Over (feat. Chippewa Travellers)
|The Halluci Nation
|Sound the Alarm (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Royal & the Serpent)
|The Knocks
|Rebel (feat. Jeremih)
|Tink
|Spin Music
|Toosii
|Dead Prezis (feat. G-Eazy)
|Travis Thompson
|Essence
|WizKid feat. Tems
|Everything
|WizTheMc
|back to back
|Wrabel & Duncan Laurence
|Okay
|X Ambassadors
|Louie Bag (feat. Smino)
|Yebba
|Prada Bae (feat. Nafe Smallz)
|Young T & Bugsey
|Theme For The People
|Logic
|Show Me
|Mark Ronson