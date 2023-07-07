Week of July 7 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Do It Like That - Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers
- I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
- Super Shy - NewJeans
- Celular - Nicky Jam, Maluma & The Chainsmokers
- Barbie Dreams - Fifty Fifty feat. Kaliii
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Happy Birthday
|12AM, Elijah Woods
|Sunday
|347aidan
|Country Dance
|Aaron Goodvin
|Chain Gang
|AFROJACK
|life goes by
|almost monday
|Highkey
|Arsh Heer, Taxsaal
|Blue Eyed Boy
|AVIV
|Mumbai
|Bolu Ajibade & 4Korners
|ROI
|Braden Bales
|Won't Take Me Alive
|Dirty Honey
|SUMMER'S UP
|FRVRFRIDAY
|eyes don't lie
|Isabel LaRosa
|Blood Orange
|Jayli Wolf
|F**k Our Fears
|JESSIKA feat. GASHI
|Just To Be Loved
|Jo Dee Messina
|MARRY KILL F**K//
|KennyHoopla & Travis Barker
|Project Walls
|Lil Tjay feat. Youngboy Never Broke
|Disco Dangerous
|Little Dragon
|Phone
|MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins, Em Beihold
|Just The Once
|Metric
|Smoke Break-Dance
|Mick Jenkins feat. JID
|pretty girls
|midwxst
|Rhyme Dust [Major Lazer Remix]
|MK & Dom Dolla
|Super Shy
|NewJeans
|Celular
|Nicky Jam, Maluma & The Chainsmokers
|Glossy
|Noche & Zach Zoya
|Resentment
|PARTYNEXTDOOR
|Highs & Lows
|Prinz, Gabriela Bee
|Columbia
|Quevedo
|Sonic
|RamRiddlz
|Fine Day Anthem
|Skrillex & Boys Noize
|I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
|Taylor Swift
|Capsize
|Texas King
|Do It Like That
|Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers
|Every Single Time You Fall In Love
|Yukon Blonde
|Air I Walk
|Zeus