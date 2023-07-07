iHeartRadio

Week of July 7 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Do It Like That - Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers
  • I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
  • Super Shy - NewJeans
  • Celular - Nicky Jam, Maluma & The Chainsmokers
  • Barbie Dreams - Fifty Fifty feat. Kaliii

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Happy Birthday 12AM, Elijah Woods
Sunday 347aidan
Country Dance Aaron Goodvin
Chain Gang AFROJACK
life goes by almost monday
Highkey Arsh Heer, Taxsaal
Blue Eyed Boy AVIV
Mumbai Bolu Ajibade & 4Korners
ROI Braden Bales
Won't Take Me Alive Dirty Honey
SUMMER'S UP FRVRFRIDAY
eyes don't lie Isabel LaRosa
Blood Orange Jayli Wolf
F**k Our Fears JESSIKA feat. GASHI
Just To Be Loved Jo Dee Messina
MARRY KILL F**K// KennyHoopla & Travis Barker
Project Walls Lil Tjay feat. Youngboy Never Broke
Disco Dangerous Little Dragon
Phone MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins, Em Beihold
Just The Once Metric
Smoke Break-Dance Mick Jenkins feat. JID
pretty girls midwxst
Rhyme Dust [Major Lazer Remix] MK & Dom Dolla
Super Shy NewJeans
Celular Nicky Jam, Maluma & The Chainsmokers
Glossy Noche & Zach Zoya
Resentment PARTYNEXTDOOR
Highs & Lows Prinz, Gabriela Bee
Columbia Quevedo
Sonic RamRiddlz
Fine Day Anthem Skrillex & Boys Noize
I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) Taylor Swift
Capsize Texas King
Do It Like That Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers
Every Single Time You Fall In Love Yukon Blonde
Air I Walk Zeus
