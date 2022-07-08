Week of July 8, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Got Me Good - DNCE
- hate the way you love me - renforshort
- Nobody Really Cares - Baby Queen
- For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran) - Burna Boy
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Girls
|aespa
|4 walls
|Arden Jones & Sarcastic Sounds
|Water Sign (feat. Jhene Aiko)
|August 08
|Nobody Really Cares
|Baby Queen
|Fire
|Banx & Ranx, JP Cooper
|Miss America
|Bazzi
|Grand River
|Blackie and the Rodeo Kings
|venus fly trap
|brakence
|ALL MINE
|Brent Faiyaz
|sTraNgeRs
|Bring Me The Horizon
|For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran)
|Burna Boy
|JUMP
|Ciara (feat. Coast Contra)
|Aura
|Cuco
|Volare
|Danny Ocean
|W.I.T.C.H.
|Devon Cole
|Don't Let Me Let Go (feat. EVAN GIIA)
|Dillon Francis, ILLENIUM
|Got Me Good
|DNCE
|Bitch I'm Nice
|Doechii
|TAKE A CHANCE (ft. Anderson .Paak)
|DOMi & JD BECK
|OTT
|easy life, BENEE
|9 Lives (Audiotree Live Version)
|ELIO
|Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)
|ENHYPEN
|Times Like These
|Five Finger Death Punch
|Save Your Love
|James Bay
|Lemon City
|Just Like
|Brown Eyes Baby
|Keith Urban
|RUN (feat. Young Thug)
|Killer Mike
|SOHO HOUSE (feat. Hello O'shay)
|Kota the Friend
|Smoke Alarm
|Laura Marano
|Competition
|Lilyisthatyou
|These Nights (feat. KIDDO)
|Loud Luxury
|Why I Broke Up With You
|Madeline The Person
|Adrenaline
|MASN
|False Dichotomy
|Metric
|broken
|midwxst
|Exquisite
|Mindflip
|NO MÁS (feat. Quavo, J. Balvin, Anitta, and Pharrell)
|Murda Beatz
|ITS ALL GOOD
|Neon Dreams
|Stick Season
|Noah Kahan
|Café Con Leche
|Pitbull
|Ragdoll (feat. K.Flay)
|poutyface
|Solar
|rei brown
|hate the way you love me
|renforshort
|Missing You
|SG Lewis
|Life Is Good (feat. Scribz Riley)
|SiR
|Side By Side
|Syn Cole & MKLA
|Pressure
|tendai
|Part Of The Band
|The 1975
|looking in (feat. Scarub)
|the della kit
|Avalanche
|The Midnight
|FLOAT
|Tim and The Glory Boys
|La Loto
|TINI, Becky G. & Anitta
|Buy A Girl A Drink
|Travis Denning
|Ay Caramba
|Tyga
|Thinkin' We're In Love (feat. Marie-Mai)
|Tyler Rich
|Back in Bed
|Walk Off the Earth
|Risk It All
|Yuna
|Give Me Time
|Zeina
|Third Wheel
|Zoe Wees