Week of July 8, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Got Me Good - DNCE
  • hate the way you love me - renforshort
  • Nobody Really Cares - Baby Queen
  • For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran) - Burna Boy

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Girls aespa
4 walls Arden Jones & Sarcastic Sounds
Water Sign (feat. Jhene Aiko) August 08
Nobody Really Cares Baby Queen
Fire Banx & Ranx, JP Cooper
Miss America Bazzi
Grand River Blackie and the Rodeo Kings
venus fly trap brakence
ALL MINE Brent Faiyaz
sTraNgeRs Bring Me The Horizon
For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran) Burna Boy
JUMP Ciara (feat. Coast Contra)
Aura Cuco
Volare Danny Ocean
W.I.T.C.H. Devon Cole
Don't Let Me Let Go (feat. EVAN GIIA) Dillon Francis, ILLENIUM
Got Me Good DNCE
Bitch I'm Nice Doechii
TAKE A CHANCE (ft. Anderson .Paak) DOMi & JD BECK
OTT easy life, BENEE
9 Lives (Audiotree Live Version) ELIO
Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) ENHYPEN
Times Like These Five Finger Death Punch
Save Your Love James Bay
Lemon City Just Like
Brown Eyes Baby Keith Urban
RUN (feat. Young Thug) Killer Mike
SOHO HOUSE (feat. Hello O'shay) Kota the Friend
Smoke Alarm Laura Marano
Competition Lilyisthatyou
These Nights (feat. KIDDO) Loud Luxury
Why I Broke Up With You Madeline The Person
Adrenaline MASN
False Dichotomy Metric
broken midwxst
Exquisite Mindflip
NO MÁS (feat. Quavo, J. Balvin, Anitta, and Pharrell) Murda Beatz
ITS ALL GOOD Neon Dreams
Stick Season Noah Kahan
Café Con Leche Pitbull
Ragdoll (feat. K.Flay) poutyface
Solar rei brown
hate the way you love me renforshort
Missing You SG Lewis
Life Is Good (feat. Scribz Riley) SiR
Side By Side Syn Cole & MKLA
Pressure tendai
Part Of The Band The 1975
looking in (feat. Scarub) the della kit
Avalanche The Midnight
FLOAT Tim and The Glory Boys
La Loto TINI, Becky G. & Anitta
Buy A Girl A Drink Travis Denning
Ay Caramba Tyga
Thinkin' We're In Love (feat. Marie-Mai) Tyler Rich
Back in Bed Walk Off the Earth
Risk It All Yuna
Give Me Time Zeina
Third Wheel Zoe Wees
