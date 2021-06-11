iHeartRadio

Week of June 11, 2021 - Newly Added

New Music - Maroon 5

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:

  • Lorde returns with "Solar Power
  • Doja Cat with "Need to Know"
  • A couple of new tracks from Maroon 5's latest album, JORDI
  • Snotty Nose Rez Kids with "Something Else"

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Ski Mask 12AM ft. Jutes
ONE MORE FIGHT AJ Mitchell
Sweet Dreams Alan Walker & Imanbek
One More I Love You Alex Warren
Competition Amber Mark
Home All Summer (feat. Marc Anthony) Anthony Ramos & Leslie Grace
EveryTime I Cry Ava Max
Sink Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud
Wargasm (feat. R.M.R.) Billy Strings
Eladio Carrion: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 40 Bizarrap & Eladio Carrion
How Dare You Want More Bleachers
Penthouse Prayers (feat. Rick Ross) Bobby Sessions
Allergic (Post Malone Cover) BRKN LOVE
Biblical Calum Scott
Blouse Clairo
What You Say Cold War Kids
The Good Cynthia Erivo
Too Much to Ask (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Don Diablo
Fast Lane Don Toliver, Lil Durk & Latto
Back & Forth (feat. Vince Staples) Emotional Oranges
FUMETEO Feid
FWMGAB French Montana
White Walls GoldLink
Sober Up Gus Dapperton
We Made It H.E.R.
WHAT WOULD YOU DO? (feat. Pink Sweat$) HONNE
Peloton IDK
Closed Captioning Islands
OTRO FILI J Balvin, Jay Wheeler
September James Arthur
I Want Love Jessie J
everything John K
Peaches Remix (feat. Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg) Justin Bieber
Dating My Dad (feat. Travis Barker) K.Flay
survivors guilt KennyHoopla, Travis Barker
B4 Kidd Kenn
Feelin' Peachy Kodak Black
Mad I Need You Kylie Morgan
Things He Handed Down Lady A
Intercepted (feat. Money Man) Larry June
Used to That Lillian Hepler
Bad Chick Liv Grace Blue
Watch Yourself (Canada Version) Locals Only Sound ft. Lavi$h & Just John
Solar Power Lorde
Wayside Mac Wetha
Venus Fly Trap MARINA
Lost Maroon 5
Button Maroon 5 ft. Anuel AA & Tainy
Thot Shit Megan Thee Stallion
Dumb Love Mimi Webb
Futureproof Nothing But Thieves
21st Century Hobby Oscar Lang
favorite song PmBata
Black Hearted Polo G
No Return Polo G with The Kid LAROI and Lil Durk
FREE Raissa
Call On Me RAYE
Soundgasm Rema
Escalator Ritt Momney
Que Rico Fuera Ricky Martin, Paloma Mami
Just For Me (feat. SZA SAINt JHN
24hrs Savannah Ré
Girl Like Me Simone
Something Else Snotty Nose Rez Kids
He Loves Me, But... Sofia Carson
Cashmere Tkay Maidza
Be Quiet (feat. Kiana Ledé) Tone Stith
Cloudy Day Tones And I
Chain My Heart Topic, Bebe Rexha
Alcohol-Free TWICE
Fire In My Head Two Feet
SOCIETY Valley
Getaway (feat. Tegan and Sara) VINCINT
My Own Monster X Ambassadors
October Sky Yebba
Wonder Yung Bae ft. Channel Tres
Giving Up Yungeen Ace
Same Boat Zac Brown Band
 