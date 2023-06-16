iHeartRadio

Week of June 16, 2023 - Newly Added

SPONSER-952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-fefe

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Hungover - Fefe Dobson
  • Attention - Doja Cat
  • Where You Go - Kiana Ledé feat. Khalid
  • Don't Say Love - Leigh-Anne

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Bruises August 08
grab my coat Amie Blu feat. Humble the Great
On & On Austin Millz & Justine Skye
No Angels Bastille feat. Ella Fyre
I Wish Bava
Days of Lantana Ben Howard
Leave Me Alone Caitey Baser
capture my soul CKay feat. Joeboy
Adentro de la Disco Darell feat. Myke Towers
West Side Story DJ Snake
Attention Doja Cat
HUNGOVER Fefe Dobson
Highway Lover Good Times Ahead feat. Lost Boy
405 Gracie Abrams
Bluffin Gucci Mane feat. Lil Baby
back to the moon Gunna
Thinking About You Joël Lobban
Where You Go Kiana Ledé feat. Khalid
Don't Wanna Wake Kid Travis
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Eryn Allen Kane, Future
Barcelona Kota the Friend feat. Samm Henshaw
Promise Laufey
Don't Say Love Leigh-Anne
Jah Libianca
We're Ok Lyan Paris
The Hardest Part Olivia Dean feat. Leon Bridges
Paper Machete Queens of the Stone Age
RENT FREE Siena Liggins
A Little Bit Happy TALK
Why Can't I tendai
On My Mama Victoria Monét
JOY (Unspeakable) Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams

 

9