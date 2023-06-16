Week of June 16, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Hungover - Fefe Dobson
- Attention - Doja Cat
- Where You Go - Kiana Ledé feat. Khalid
- Don't Say Love - Leigh-Anne
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Bruises
|August 08
|grab my coat
|Amie Blu feat. Humble the Great
|On & On
|Austin Millz & Justine Skye
|No Angels
|Bastille feat. Ella Fyre
|I Wish
|Bava
|Days of Lantana
|Ben Howard
|Leave Me Alone
|Caitey Baser
|capture my soul
|CKay feat. Joeboy
|Adentro de la Disco
|Darell feat. Myke Towers
|West Side Story
|DJ Snake
|Attention
|Doja Cat
|HUNGOVER
|Fefe Dobson
|Highway Lover
|Good Times Ahead feat. Lost Boy
|405
|Gracie Abrams
|Bluffin
|Gucci Mane feat. Lil Baby
|back to the moon
|Gunna
|Thinking About You
|Joël Lobban
|Where You Go
|Kiana Ledé feat. Khalid
|Don't Wanna Wake
|Kid Travis
|SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS
|Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Eryn Allen Kane, Future
|Barcelona
|Kota the Friend feat. Samm Henshaw
|Promise
|Laufey
|Don't Say Love
|Leigh-Anne
|Jah
|Libianca
|We're Ok
|Lyan Paris
|The Hardest Part
|Olivia Dean feat. Leon Bridges
|Paper Machete
|Queens of the Stone Age
|RENT FREE
|Siena Liggins
|A Little Bit Happy
|TALK
|Why Can't I
|tendai
|On My Mama
|Victoria Monét
|JOY (Unspeakable)
|Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams