Week of June 17, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • The King and I (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) - Eminem feat. CeeLo Green
  • Honey - John Legend feat. Muni Long
  • Falling Back - Drake
  • BLACKWHITEBOY - Logic

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Beautiful Way August Alsina
Méchante Aya Nakamura
Keeps On Fallin' (feat. Ella Mai) Babyface
DONT YOU WORRY Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta
Natural BRELAND
Cross Your Mind Calum Scott
Puffer Cautious Clay
The Highs & the Lows (feat. Joey Bada$$) Chance the Rapper
Surprise Chloe
WATAWI (feat. Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza) CKay
Gotta Move On Diddy, Bryson Tiller
Falling Back Drake
Massive Drake
Jimmy Cooks (ft. 21 Savage) Drake
Sticky Drake
Down Hill Drake
The King and I (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) Eminem (feat. CeeLo Green)
FCKN IN LOVE (Mute Choir Remix) Fefe Dobson
killer FKA twigs
Conceited Flo Milli
NOTHING ON THE LINE George Barnett
A Little Space Golden Boy
First Impression (feat. Quavo & Yung Miami) Gucci Mane
Compact (Wish You Could See) HOLOW
You're Free Icona Pop & Ultra Naté
22 Iman Wamboi
Honey feat. Muni Long John Legend
FATHER'S DAY Kota the Friend
Summer Moon Leon Bridges & Kevin Kaarl
Clouds (feat. Langton Bristol & Curren$y) Logic
In my lifetime (feat. Action Bronson) Logic
BLACKWHITEBOY Logic
I guess I love it (feat. The Game) Logic
Carnival (feat. AZ) Logic
Breathin' Again Lol Mosey
The Kind of Love We Make Luke Combs
True Romance
If I Can Dream (From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) Måneskin
Johnson Song Mt. Joy
You Got The Body Ne-Yo
Stuck in the Middle O.N.E The Duo
Nobody Renao
All My Loving Sam Fischer
Strong Sigma & Kovic
Rush Hour Freestyle Smiley
A Mill Teon Gibbs
Found It In You Tiera Kennedy
Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day) TOPIC x A7S
Wonderful Life (Edit) Two Door Cinema Club
Champagne (Valley Remix) Valley
no excuses Virginia To Vegas
Fck Love WizTheMc & BENEE
