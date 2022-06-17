Week of June 17, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- The King and I (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) - Eminem feat. CeeLo Green
- Honey - John Legend feat. Muni Long
- Falling Back - Drake
- BLACKWHITEBOY - Logic
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Beautiful Way
|August Alsina
|Méchante
|Aya Nakamura
|Keeps On Fallin' (feat. Ella Mai)
|Babyface
|DONT YOU WORRY
|Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta
|Natural
|BRELAND
|Cross Your Mind
|Calum Scott
|Puffer
|Cautious Clay
|The Highs & the Lows (feat. Joey Bada$$)
|Chance the Rapper
|Surprise
|Chloe
|WATAWI (feat. Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza)
|CKay
|Gotta Move On
|Diddy, Bryson Tiller
|Falling Back
|Drake
|Massive
|Drake
|Jimmy Cooks (ft. 21 Savage)
|Drake
|Sticky
|Drake
|Down Hill
|Drake
|The King and I (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)
|Eminem (feat. CeeLo Green)
|FCKN IN LOVE (Mute Choir Remix)
|Fefe Dobson
|killer
|FKA twigs
|Conceited
|Flo Milli
|NOTHING ON THE LINE
|George Barnett
|A Little Space
|Golden Boy
|First Impression (feat. Quavo & Yung Miami)
|Gucci Mane
|Compact (Wish You Could See)
|HOLOW
|You're Free
|Icona Pop & Ultra Naté
|22
|Iman Wamboi
|Honey feat. Muni Long
|John Legend
|FATHER'S DAY
|Kota the Friend
|Summer Moon
|Leon Bridges & Kevin Kaarl
|Clouds (feat. Langton Bristol & Curren$y)
|Logic
|In my lifetime (feat. Action Bronson)
|Logic
|BLACKWHITEBOY
|Logic
|I guess I love it (feat. The Game)
|Logic
|Carnival (feat. AZ)
|Logic
|Breathin' Again
|Lol Mosey
|The Kind of Love We Make
|Luke Combs
|True Romance
|MØ
|If I Can Dream (From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)
|Måneskin
|Johnson Song
|Mt. Joy
|You Got The Body
|Ne-Yo
|Stuck in the Middle
|O.N.E The Duo
|Nobody
|Renao
|All My Loving
|Sam Fischer
|Strong
|Sigma & Kovic
|Rush Hour Freestyle
|Smiley
|A Mill
|Teon Gibbs
|Found It In You
|Tiera Kennedy
|Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day)
|TOPIC x A7S
|Wonderful Life (Edit)
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Champagne (Valley Remix)
|Valley
|no excuses
|Virginia To Vegas
|Fck Love
|WizTheMc & BENEE