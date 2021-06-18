iHeartRadio

Week of June 18, 2021 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - HER

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:

  • Olivia Rodrigo with "The Rose Song"
  • Tate McRae x Khalid with "Working"
  • A cover of "Losing My Religion" from Steve Aoki
  • New tracks from H.E.R

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Key To The City Adam Doleac
Sweet Dreams Alan Walker & Imanbek
Don't Hit My Line Aluna, Tekno
Rapido Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers, Rochy RD
Tender Organs Amythyst Kiah
Flying High Angélique Kidjo
Our Song - Acoutstic Niall Horan, Anne-Marie
Mona Lisa Area 21
say it back ASHER
Time Again Benjamin Carter
TO BE LOVED BERWYN
Nobody's More Country Blanco Brown
Quartz Boisen ft. Charmaine
birth by sleep boyband
City of Music Brad Paisley
The Worst Country Song of All Time Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith, HARDY
Sober & Skinny Brittney Spencer
If I Was White Cameron Forbes
Baby Don't You Go Go CeeLo Green, Rare Essence
Feeling Good Chloë
Rescue Me Chris Young
What's Life Cordae, Common
Rather Be D-Nice, Kiana Ledé
Ball If I Want To DaBaby
All Falls Down Dave B.
Must Be Something Dee Gatti
You're Mine Delta Spirit
Drugs N. Hella Melodies Don Toliver ft. Kali Uchis
Hindsight Emmanuel, Dylan Sinclair
Raindrops Goldlink ft. Flo Milli
Shade of Yellow Griff
Find a Way H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby
Back of My Mind H.E.R ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Low Low Heartless Bastards
Fudge Idris Elba, Eliza Legzdina
Topical Ir Sais
Headshots (4r Da Locals) Isaiah Rashad
Bed Friend Jacquees ft. Queen Naija
Feel James Faultenroy
Crystalize Jax Jones
Overexposed Jelani Aryeh
Midnight Charm Jenevieve
Here I Am Singing My Way Home Jennifer Hudson
No Hook JI The Prince
Iko Iko (My Bestie) Justin Wellington & Digital Farm Animals ft. Small Jam
Holiday KSI
I Went Out Kyle Lux
Why Don't You Touch Me Leon Bridges
Rollin Stone Little Simz
Intro Logic
Let Them Know Mabel
2 You Mariah The Scientist
Love Letter Marzz
How Did Ô Migos
The Sun Hasn't Left Modest Mouse
Hit Em Hard Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, King Von
The Rose Song Olivia Rodrigo
Todo De Ti Rauw Alejandro
Disco Pantz Rejjie Snow, Tinashe, grouptherapy
I'm Not Okay But I Know I'm Going to Be Raleigh Ritchie
Straight From The Heart Rudimental ft. Nørskov
Greed rum.gold
Coast Sabina Ddumba ft. Cherrie
HUH? Serena Isioma
Smile Shea Diamond
Once More for The Ocean Slothrust
Losing My Religion Steve Aoki, GATTÜSO, Aukoustics, MKLA
Don't Love You Takis ft. Shawn Frank & Shells
working Tate McRae x Khalid
Song Of The Summer Tebey
Dustland The Killers Ft. Bruce Springsteen
Things Dads Do Thomas Rhett
SOCIETY Valley
Lightning Over Mexico Tom Morello, The Bloody Beetroots, Ana Tijoux
A Spoonful of Cinnamon Travie McCoy
Sugarcane Twin Shadow
Luberjack Tyler, The Creator
LAW OF AVERAGES Vince Staples
On Your Side Wet
Jackie Yves Tumor
Birthday Yxng Bane ft. Stefflon Don
 