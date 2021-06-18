Week of June 18, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:
- Olivia Rodrigo with "The Rose Song"
- Tate McRae x Khalid with "Working"
- A cover of "Losing My Religion" from Steve Aoki
- New tracks from H.E.R
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Key To The City
|Adam Doleac
|Sweet Dreams
|Alan Walker & Imanbek
|Don't Hit My Line
|Aluna, Tekno
|Rapido
|Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers, Rochy RD
|Tender Organs
|Amythyst Kiah
|Flying High
|Angélique Kidjo
|Our Song - Acoutstic
|Niall Horan, Anne-Marie
|Mona Lisa
|Area 21
|say it back
|ASHER
|Time Again
|Benjamin Carter
|TO BE LOVED
|BERWYN
|Nobody's More Country
|Blanco Brown
|Quartz
|Boisen ft. Charmaine
|birth by sleep
|boyband
|City of Music
|Brad Paisley
|The Worst Country Song of All Time
|Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith, HARDY
|Sober & Skinny
|Brittney Spencer
|If I Was White
|Cameron Forbes
|Baby Don't You Go Go
|CeeLo Green, Rare Essence
|Feeling Good
|Chloë
|Rescue Me
|Chris Young
|What's Life
|Cordae, Common
|Rather Be
|D-Nice, Kiana Ledé
|Ball If I Want To
|DaBaby
|All Falls Down
|Dave B.
|Must Be Something
|Dee Gatti
|You're Mine
|Delta Spirit
|Drugs N. Hella Melodies
|Don Toliver ft. Kali Uchis
|Hindsight
|Emmanuel, Dylan Sinclair
|Raindrops
|Goldlink ft. Flo Milli
|Shade of Yellow
|Griff
|Find a Way
|H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby
|Back of My Mind
|H.E.R ft. Ty Dolla $ign
|Low Low
|Heartless Bastards
|Fudge
|Idris Elba, Eliza Legzdina
|Topical
|Ir Sais
|Headshots (4r Da Locals)
|Isaiah Rashad
|Bed Friend
|Jacquees ft. Queen Naija
|Feel
|James Faultenroy
|Crystalize
|Jax Jones
|Overexposed
|Jelani Aryeh
|Midnight Charm
|Jenevieve
|Here I Am Singing My Way Home
|Jennifer Hudson
|No Hook
|JI The Prince
|Iko Iko (My Bestie)
|Justin Wellington & Digital Farm Animals ft. Small Jam
|Holiday
|KSI
|I Went Out
|Kyle Lux
|Why Don't You Touch Me
|Leon Bridges
|Rollin Stone
|Little Simz
|Intro
|Logic
|Let Them Know
|Mabel
|2 You
|Mariah The Scientist
|Love Letter
|Marzz
|How Did Ô
|Migos
|The Sun Hasn't Left
|Modest Mouse
|Hit Em Hard
|Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, King Von
|The Rose Song
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Todo De Ti
|Rauw Alejandro
|Disco Pantz
|Rejjie Snow, Tinashe, grouptherapy
|I'm Not Okay But I Know I'm Going to Be
|Raleigh Ritchie
|Straight From The Heart
|Rudimental ft. Nørskov
|Greed
|rum.gold
|Coast
|Sabina Ddumba ft. Cherrie
|HUH?
|Serena Isioma
|Smile
|Shea Diamond
|Once More for The Ocean
|Slothrust
|Losing My Religion
|Steve Aoki, GATTÜSO, Aukoustics, MKLA
|Don't Love You
|Takis ft. Shawn Frank & Shells
|working
|Tate McRae x Khalid
|Song Of The Summer
|Tebey
|Dustland
|The Killers Ft. Bruce Springsteen
|Things Dads Do
|Thomas Rhett
|SOCIETY
|Valley
|Lightning Over Mexico
|Tom Morello, The Bloody Beetroots, Ana Tijoux
|A Spoonful of Cinnamon
|Travie McCoy
|Sugarcane
|Twin Shadow
|Luberjack
|Tyler, The Creator
|LAW OF AVERAGES
|Vince Staples
|On Your Side
|Wet
|Jackie
|Yves Tumor
|Birthday
|Yxng Bane ft. Stefflon Don