Week of June 2, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Calling (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) - Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, NAV, feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
- Lucky - Crash Adams
- Popular - Weeknd, Madonna, Metro Boomin
- Superstitious - Big Time Rush
- But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Bloom
|Aiden Bissett
|Without You
|Alesso
|Sleeping On My Own
|Beach Fossils
|Unlovable feat. Pale Waves
|Beach Weather
|The Fire Inside (From The Original Motion Picture "Flamin' Hot")
|Becky G
|Superstitious
|Big Time Rush
|Soak Garri
|Boj, Knucks, Tay Iwar
|SIttin' On Top Of The World
|Burna Boy
|Heaven
|Cian Ducrot
|Leave
|CIL
|Lucky
|Crash Adams
|BEACHY
|Daddy Yankee, Omar Courtz
|1-800-GOT-STRESS
|Devon Cole
|I'll Scream (All The Words)
|Deyaz feat. Jessie Reyez
|Eat Your man
|Dom Dolla, Nelly Furtado
|Mona Lisa - Spider- Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition)
|Dominic Fike
|This Town's Been Too Good To Us
|Dylan Scott
|A Beautiful Game
|Ed Sheeran
|But Here We Are
|Foo Fighters
|The Glass
|Foo Fighters
|I Can't Lie
|French Montana, Kodak Black, London On Da Track
|Falling Again
|Galvanic & Smeyeul ft. Guardian
|Halfway To Hell
|Jelly Roll
|Be Who You Are (Real Magic)
|Jon Batiste feat. Camilo, J.I.D., NewJeans and Cat Burns
|Be Who You Are (Real Magic)
|Jon Batiste, JID, NewJeans, Camilo
|Triple A
|Jubël, NLE Choppa
|WATATI [From Barbie The Album]
|KAROL G, Aldo Ranks
|Starting to Scare Me
|Katelyn Tarver
|i hate love
|Kelly Clarkson, Steve Martin
|PORSCHE TOPLESS
|Kid Cudi
|A Walk In The Bar
|Lauren Alaina
|Steal The Show - From "Elemental"
|Lauv
|Los del Espacio
|LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK
|i’m sorry
|lovelytheband, blackbear
|Made it Far
|LUM
|PRESSURE
|Machine Gun Kelly
|Home To Another One
|Madison Beer
|Hurricane
|MARTIN GARRIX X SENTINEL feat. Bonn
|Calling (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
|Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, NAV, feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
|Stars are Blind
|Paris Hilton ft. Kim Petras
|Stay
|PHABO, Arin Ray
|Braden Bales
|PICK ME UP
|Big Boom
|RÊVE
|Don’t Mind Me
|Roy Woods
|House for Kings
|Sam Feldt & Tones & I
|Alright
|Sam Fischer x Meghan Trainor
|BRING BACK THE COLOR
|San Holo & AURORA
|Dear Sahana
|Sid Sriram
|Dance With Myself
|Sophia Fracassi
|S-Class
|Stray Kids
|FANTASMA | AVC
|Tainy, Jhayco
|Attention
|The Aces
|Self-Destruction Mode
|The Chainsmokers feat. bludnymph
|Idle Hands
|Tim North
|Pull Up
|Toosii ft. 21 Savage
|I like u
|Tove Lo
|Motion
|Ty Dolla $ign
|Have A Good Summer (Without Me)
|Valley
|By Your Side
|Vandelux & Tailor
|Popular
|Weeknd, Madonna, Metro Boomin'