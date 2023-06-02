iHeartRadio

Week of June 2, 2023 - Newly Added

New Music June 2, 2023 Spiderman

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Calling (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) - Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, NAV, feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
  • Lucky - Crash Adams
  • Popular - Weeknd, Madonna, Metro Boomin
  • Superstitious - Big Time Rush
  • But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Bloom Aiden Bissett
Without You Alesso
Sleeping On My Own Beach Fossils
Unlovable feat. Pale Waves Beach Weather
The Fire Inside (From The Original Motion Picture "Flamin' Hot") Becky G
Superstitious Big Time Rush
Soak Garri Boj, Knucks, Tay Iwar
SIttin' On Top Of The World Burna Boy
Heaven Cian Ducrot
Leave CIL
Lucky Crash Adams
BEACHY Daddy Yankee, Omar Courtz
1-800-GOT-STRESS Devon Cole
I'll Scream (All The Words) Deyaz feat. Jessie Reyez
Eat Your man Dom Dolla, Nelly Furtado
Mona Lisa - Spider- Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) Dominic Fike
This Town's Been Too Good To Us Dylan Scott
A Beautiful Game Ed Sheeran
But Here We Are Foo Fighters
The Glass Foo Fighters
I Can't Lie French Montana, Kodak Black, London On Da Track
Falling Again Galvanic & Smeyeul ft. Guardian
Halfway To Hell Jelly Roll
Be Who You Are (Real Magic) Jon Batiste feat. Camilo, J.I.D., NewJeans and Cat Burns
Triple A Jubël, NLE Choppa
WATATI [From Barbie The Album] KAROL G, Aldo Ranks
Starting to Scare Me Katelyn Tarver
i hate love Kelly Clarkson, Steve Martin
PORSCHE TOPLESS Kid Cudi
A Walk In The Bar Lauren Alaina
Steal The Show - From "Elemental" Lauv
Los del Espacio LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK
i’m sorry lovelytheband, blackbear
Made it Far LUM
PRESSURE Machine Gun Kelly
Home To Another One Madison Beer
Hurricane MARTIN GARRIX X SENTINEL feat. Bonn
Calling (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, NAV, feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Stars are Blind Paris Hilton ft. Kim Petras
Stay PHABO, Arin Ray
Braden Bales PICK ME UP
Big Boom RÊVE
Don’t Mind Me Roy Woods
House for Kings Sam Feldt & Tones & I
Alright Sam Fischer x Meghan Trainor
BRING BACK THE COLOR San Holo & AURORA
Dear Sahana Sid Sriram
Dance With Myself Sophia Fracassi
S-Class Stray Kids
FANTASMA | AVC Tainy, Jhayco
Attention The Aces
Self-Destruction Mode The Chainsmokers feat. bludnymph
Idle Hands Tim North
Pull Up Toosii ft. 21 Savage
I like u Tove Lo
Motion Ty Dolla $ign
Have A Good Summer (Without Me) Valley
By Your Side Vandelux & Tailor
Popular Weeknd, Madonna, Metro Boomin'
