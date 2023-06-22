Week of June 23, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- King of Hearts - Kim Petras
- If Only - Two Friends, Loud Luxury & Bebe Rexha
- rock hudson - Kelly Clarkson
- Funk Rave - Anitta
- Barbie World (with Aqua) - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Howlin' At The New Moon
|Alice Ivy & Mayer Hawthorne
|Funk Rave
|Anitta
|mean girl
|Ashley Cooke & Colbie Caillat
|Somebody Else
|Aysanabee
|Odyssey
|Beck & Phoenix
|Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56
|Bizarrap & Rauw Alejandro
|Crazy
|Boslen
|Shy Boy
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Get Loud
|Coi Leray
|SWINE
|Demi Lovato
|Without You
|Diplo feat. Elle King
|The First Time I Got High
|Femi Tahiru
|I Choose You
|Forest Blakk
|Cherub
|Franklin Jonas
|True Babe
|Gwen Stefani
|Caffeine
|Jack Kays
|Anywhere With You
|Johnny Orlando
|everything ends
|JP Saxe feat. Lizzy McAlpine & Tiny Habits
|Rock Hudson
|Kelly Clarkson
|King of Hearts
|Kim Petras
|June Twenty-second
|Lil Tjay
|Golden
|LP
|the alternative
|Lyn Lapid
|Doomsday
|Lyrical Lemonade, Juice WRLD & Cordae
|Gonna Be Good
|Madeon
|Run
|Maisie Peters
|CORAŹON VACÍO
|Maria Becerra
|Como Yo :(
|Marshmello & Tiago PZK
|Now or Never (feat. Faouzia)
|Martin Solveig
|This Moment
|Mimi Webb
|Get It B4
|Moses Sumney
|Broken Melodies
|NCT DREAM
|lie
|Nessa Barrett
|Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]
|Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
|Memory Lane
|Old Dominion
|Bounce
|Oliver Tree
|ribbons
|quinnie
|every time (drive by)
|Scott Helman
|Toxic Trait
|Stormzy feat. Fredo
|Sandman
|Tai Verdes
|Lose Control
|Teddy Swims
|See You Again
|The Chainsmokers, ILLENIUM & Carlie Hanson
|One Of The Girls
|The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily Rose Depp
|I Know
|Train feat. Tenille Townes, Bryce Vine
|If Only I
|Two Friends, Loud Luxury & Bebe Rexha
|Good Drugs
|Tyler Cole
|We Don't Need Malibu
|Valley
|die young
|venbee & Rudimental
|On My Mama
|Victoria Monét
|Friend For Life
|X Ambassadors & Medium Build
|Let You Down
|Young Bombs
|Oh U Went
|Young Thug feat. Drake