Week of June 23, 2023 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - Kim Petras - June 23 2023

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • King of Hearts - Kim Petras
  • If Only - Two Friends, Loud Luxury & Bebe Rexha​
  • rock hudson - Kelly Clarkson
  • Funk Rave - Anitta
  • Barbie World (with Aqua) - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Howlin' At The New Moon Alice Ivy & Mayer Hawthorne
Funk Rave Anitta
mean girl Ashley Cooke & Colbie Caillat
Somebody Else Aysanabee
Odyssey Beck & Phoenix
Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56 Bizarrap & Rauw Alejandro
Crazy Boslen
Shy Boy Carly Rae Jepsen
Get Loud Coi Leray
SWINE Demi Lovato
Without You Diplo feat. Elle King
The First Time I Got High Femi Tahiru
I Choose You Forest Blakk
Cherub Franklin Jonas
True Babe Gwen Stefani
Caffeine Jack Kays
Anywhere With You Johnny Orlando
everything ends JP Saxe feat. Lizzy McAlpine & Tiny Habits
Rock Hudson Kelly Clarkson
King of Hearts Kim Petras
June Twenty-second Lil Tjay
Golden LP
the alternative Lyn Lapid
Doomsday Lyrical Lemonade, Juice WRLD & Cordae
Gonna Be Good Madeon
Run Maisie Peters
CORAŹON VACÍO Maria Becerra
Como Yo :( Marshmello & Tiago PZK
Now or Never (feat. Faouzia) Martin Solveig
This Moment Mimi Webb
Get It B4 Moses Sumney
Broken Melodies NCT DREAM
lie Nessa Barrett
Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
Memory Lane Old Dominion
Bounce Oliver Tree
ribbons quinnie
every time (drive by) Scott Helman
Toxic Trait Stormzy feat. Fredo
Sandman Tai Verdes
Lose Control Teddy Swims
See You Again The Chainsmokers, ILLENIUM & Carlie Hanson
One Of The Girls The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily Rose Depp
I Know Train feat. Tenille Townes, Bryce Vine
If Only I Two Friends, Loud Luxury & Bebe Rexha
Good Drugs Tyler Cole
We Don't Need Malibu Valley
die young venbee & Rudimental
On My Mama Victoria Monét
Friend For Life X Ambassadors & Medium Build
Let You Down Young Bombs
Oh U Went Young Thug feat. Drake
