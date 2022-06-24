Week of June 25, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) - Charlie Puth
- Disaster - Conan Gray
- Her Body Is Bible - Fletcher
- Late To The Party - Lil Nas X & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- From the D to the LBC (feat. Snoop Dogg) - Eminem
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Life's Too Short (English Version)
|aespa
|In Disguise
|Aitch & Bakar
|In My Feelings
|Alesso & Deniz Koyu
|Good Man (First Love)
|Andy Grammer
|Dance With You (feat. Aly & AJ & Coeur De Pirate)
|Arkells
|Angry Woman
|Ashe
|pogo
|bbno$ & Diplo
|BREAK MY SOUL
|Beyoncé
|GONE
|Bolsen
|xo I hope u die
|carolesdaughter
|Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS)
|Charlie Puth
|Call Me
|Chxrry22
|Involved
|Coi Leray
|Disaster
|Conan Gray
|You
|Dan + Shay
|Burn
|David Kushner
|See You When the End's Near (feat. KennyHoopla)
|Day Wave
|Then It All Goes Away
|Dayglow
|She Calls Me
|Digging Roots
|Breakfast
|Dove Cameron
|Celosa
|Duki
|i miss you (skin to skin)
|Dylan Conrique
|PIECES
|Elley Duhé
|From the D to the LBC (feat. Snoop Dogg)
|Eminem
|Super
|Fade Awaays
|Angel
|First Aid Kit
|Her Body Is Bible
|FLETCHER
|Keep It Real
|French Montana, Harry Fraud & EST Gee
|minnesota is a place that exists
|glaive
|Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)
|Gorillaz
|deep in the woods
|Hayley Kiyoko
|Sharks
|Imagine Dragons
|Relapse
|J.I the Prince of N.Y
|Don't Look Now
|Jack Johnson
|Everybody Needs Someone
|James Bay
|FRAUD
|Jessie Reyez
|be alright
|Jimmie Allen
|Seeds
|Julian Taylor
|AEIOU
|Justin Quiles & Robin Schulz
|Can't Help Falling In Love (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)
|Kacey Musgraces
|No Stoppin (feat. Blxst)
|Kalan.FrFr
|Summer State Of Mind
|Lady A
|Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch
|Leah Kate
|Late To Da Party
|Lil Nas X & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|9 LIVES
|Machine Gun Kelly
|Lie Lie Lie
|Marcus King
|Jenny I'm Sorry (feat. Alex Gaskarth)
|Masked Wolf & All Time Low
|Bad For Me (feat. Teddy Swims)
|Meghan Trainor
|StuckintheMiddle
|MONOWHALES
|See You Go (feat. Courtney Paige Nelson)
|Moore Kismet
|Missing Somebody
|Neriah
|die first
|Nessa Barrett
|Barricades
|Netsky x Rita Ora
|Ready to Go
|Noah Cyrus
|Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Let U Go
|Peach Tree Rascals
|Si Te Preguntan...
|Prince Royce, Nicky Jam & Jay Wheeler
|Real Talk
|Roddy Ricch
|Hate Me
|Sam Feldt & salem ilese
|Water Under The Bridge
|Sam Hunt
|sheluvme
|Tai Verdes
|ERROR
|The Warning
|Nunca y Pico
|Yandel, Maluma & Eladio CarriÃ³n
|Run (feat. BIA)
|YG, Tyga & 21 Savage
|Out In The Middle (feat. Blake Shelton)
|Zac Brown Band