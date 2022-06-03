Week of June 3, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- I Like You ft. Doja Cat - Post Malone
- Beatbox - NCT DREAM
- Blur - Johnny Orlando
- Illusion - aespa
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Medicine
|070 Shake
|Wake Up
|7evin7ins
|Illusion
|aespa
|Sun Keeps Shining
|Almost Monday
|i feel everything
|Amelia Moore
|Bad Idea (feat. Blxst)
|Arin Ray,Blxst
|Demon
|B-Lovee,Coi Leray
|think of drugs
|BAYLI
|Blow Out My Candle
|Betty Who
|Boys In The Street
|Calum Scott
|26
|Carol Ades
|Superpower
|CatchTwentyTwo
|Suéltame
|Christina Aguilera & TINI
|14
|Clinton Kane
|Brightsider
|Dagny
|There She Go (Jack Sparrow) [feat. Mayorkun]
|Darkoo,Mayorkun
|Disco Maghreb
|DJ Snake
|intoxicao
|Emilia,Nicki Nicole
|Taking Over The Sun
|Goth Babe
|Lonely Heart
|Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,GRACEY,Europa
|Blur
|Johnny Orlando
|GOOD TIMES
|Jungle
|Hold you up (feat. Annahstasia & Steven Bamidele)
|KayCyy,Annahstasia,Steven Bamidele
|Mind Yo Business (Feat. Latto)
|Lakeyah,Latto
|Bleed It
|Logic
|Anotha 1
|Lonely God
|QUESTIONS
|LOST FREQUENCIES & JAMES ARTHUR
|break me!
|Maggie Lindemann,Siiickbrain
|Want Want
|Maggie Rogers
|Beatbox
|NCT DREAM
|Love You Like That
|New Rules
|Proven (with Rick Ross)
|Nia Sultana,Rick Ross
|Before
|NIKI
|Viva Las Vengeance
|Panic! At The Disco
|Distraction
|POLO G
|I Like You ft. Doja Cat
|Post Malone
|Wrapped Around Your Finger
|Post Malone
|I Cannot Be (with Gunna)
|Post Malone
|Lemon Tree
|Post Malone
|6:33
|Preslea Elliott
|Don't Walk Away
|RealestK
|Cake
|Remi Wolf
|Tattoos
|Reneé Rapp
|Woo Nina
|Rowdy Rebel
|Crypto Boy
|salem ilese
|We Will Meet Again
|San Holo,Jai Wolf
|Don't Tempt Me
|Sophia Scott
|The Woods
|Steven Lee Olsen
|Tupelo Shuffle (From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)
|Swae Lee,Diplo
|Nos Comemos (feat. Ozuna)
|Tiago PZK,Ozuna
|The Goodness (feat. Blessing Offor)
|TobyMac,Blessing Offor
|Free
|Tove Styrke
|Taste So Good (The Cann Song)
|VINCINT,Hayley Kiyoko,MNEK
|Daylight ft. Ye
|Vory,Kanye West
|Mr Regular (feat. Oliver Tree & Killer Mike)
|What So Not,Oliver Tree,Killer Mike
|How Do You Love Somebody
|Why Don't We
|Spitting Off the Edge of the World
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs,Perfume Genius
|Big League (with Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, CMG The Label feat. Mozzy & Lil Poppa)
|Yo Gotti,Moneybagg Yo,CMG The Label,Mozzy,Lil Poppa