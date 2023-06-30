Week of June 30, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- In a Perfect World - Dean Lewis & Julia Michaels
- Skin - Arkells
- Endless Fashion - Lil Uzi Vert feat. Nicki Minaj
- We Didn't Start The Fire - Fall Out Boy
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Still Somethin'
|Andrew Hyatt
|Barbie Girl (Tiësto Remix)
|Aqua
|Skin
|Arkells
|Motive
|Armin van Buuren
|You Need Jesus
|BABY GRAVY, Yung Gravy & bbno$
|Tiramisu
|BAD CHILD
|La Nena
|Becky G & Gabito Ballesteros
|Speed Drive
|Charli XCX
|(I Don't Need A) New Girl
|Chromeo
|Juliene
|Daya
|In a Perfect World
|Dean Lewis & Julia Michaels
|The Way You Used To Love Me
|Diamond Cafe
|We Didn't Start The Fire
|Fall Out Boy
|Lost and Found
|Gorgon City feat. DRAMA
|The Falling Sky
|Greta Van Fleet
|Zoom Zoom
|Haviah Mighty feat. Omega Mighty
|Antichrist
|Holly Humberstone
|Big Hammer
|James Blake
|Calling Your Name
|Jon Batiste
|What I Got To Do
|JRDN
|If I Die Young Pt. 2
|Kimberly Perry
|Endless Fashion
|Lil Uzi Vert feat. Nicki Minaj
|Heartless
|Lili-Ann De Francesco
|Run To You
|LMC feat. Bryan Adams
|Me, Myself & I
|Mae Muller
|Never Let You Down
|Mindflip
|Normalize
|Mother Mother
|Everything
|Netta
|Messy
|Olivia Dean
|vampire
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Good
|Pierre Kwenders
|welcome to my world
|Powfu, Ouse & Snøw
|Sweetener
|Ralph
|Copa Vacia
|Shakira & Manuel Turizo
|Live Again
|The Chemical Brothers
|Lightning Bolt
|The Glorious Sons
|Too Good At Raising Hell
|The Struts
|You
|Wiz Khalifa feat. Ty Dolla $ign
|GRL GVNG
|XG
|Money
|Young Thug feat. Juice WRLD & Nicki Minaj