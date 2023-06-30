iHeartRadio

Week of June 30, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
  • In a Perfect World - Dean Lewis & Julia Michaels
  • Skin - Arkells
  • Endless Fashion - Lil Uzi Vert feat. Nicki Minaj
  • We Didn't Start The Fire - Fall Out Boy

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Still Somethin' Andrew Hyatt
Barbie Girl (Tiësto Remix) Aqua
Skin Arkells
Motive Armin van Buuren
You Need Jesus BABY GRAVY, Yung Gravy & bbno$
Tiramisu BAD CHILD
La Nena Becky G & Gabito Ballesteros
Speed Drive Charli XCX
(I Don't Need A) New Girl Chromeo
Juliene Daya
In a Perfect World Dean Lewis & Julia Michaels
The Way You Used To Love Me Diamond Cafe
We Didn't Start The Fire Fall Out Boy
Lost and Found Gorgon City feat. DRAMA
The Falling Sky Greta Van Fleet
Zoom Zoom Haviah Mighty feat. Omega Mighty
Antichrist Holly Humberstone
Big Hammer James Blake
Calling Your Name Jon Batiste
What I Got To Do JRDN
If I Die Young Pt. 2 Kimberly Perry
Endless Fashion  Lil Uzi Vert feat. Nicki Minaj
Heartless Lili-Ann De Francesco
Run To You LMC feat. Bryan Adams
Me, Myself & I Mae Muller
Never Let You Down Mindflip
Normalize Mother Mother
Everything Netta
Messy Olivia Dean
vampire Olivia Rodrigo
Good Pierre Kwenders
welcome to my world Powfu, Ouse & Snøw
Sweetener Ralph
Copa Vacia Shakira & Manuel Turizo
Live Again The Chemical Brothers
Lightning Bolt The Glorious Sons
Too Good At Raising Hell The Struts
You Wiz Khalifa feat. Ty Dolla $ign
GRL GVNG XG
Money Young Thug feat. Juice WRLD & Nicki Minaj
