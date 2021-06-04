iHeartRadio

Week of June 4, 2021 - Newly Added

New Music - Dua Lipa

It's a big week for iHeart New Music! This week you'll hear brand new music from Billie Eilish with "Lost Cause", John Mayer with "Last Train Home", TOMORROW x TOGETHER with "Magic", Dua Lipa with "Love Again", and so much more.

Song Artist
Nirvana A7S
Boy Like Me Aaron Goodvin
When the Whiskey Runs Out Andrew Jannakos
Échale Anthony Ramos
American Dream (feat. MAY-A) Baby Queen
New Disaster Barenaked Ladies
Fulanito Becky G. & El Alfa
Zero Love Belly ft. Moneybagg Yo
Lost Cause Billie Eilish
u love u blackbear ft. Tate McRae
KD and Lunch Meat Boy Golden
Girlfriends Breagh Isabel
Throw It Back BRELAND ft. Keith Urban
You Didn't Brett Young
Never Gonna Stop BROS
Revolver bulow
It's All Good CAL
By Your Side Calvin Harris feat. Tom Grenna
Strange Love Cautious Clay Ft. Saba
Idea of Her Cavetown
The Good Cynthia Erivo
The Way Dennis Lloyd
Unconditional Dillon Francis & 220 KID ft. Bryn Christopher
Love Again Dua Lipa
L'orage Eli Rose
The Rain Eli Rose
Flowers & Sex EMELINE & smle
I'll Always Be There Ferraro
as long as i have you Foster
my slime Fousheé
Best Is Yet To Come Gryffin ft. Kyle Reynolds
Change H.E.R.
Chance Hayley Kiyoko
Momentary Jake Wesley Rogers
Feels Jax Jones
I Should Quit JESSIA
Last Train Home John Mayer
taking the heat Joy Oladokun
More of You JP Saxe
Talk About It Jungle
THINK ABOUT ME jxdn
House Burn Down King Princess
die without u LØLØ
bedroom walls Lexi Jayde
Voice of the Heroes Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Running Blind Lucky Daye
Bésame Luis Fonsi & Myke Towers
Reckless Madison Beer
Hitta Marshmello & Eptic ft. Juicy J
Gravity Glidin Masked Wolf
Nelsonwood Lane Matt Maeson
Wasted NEW CITY
Don't You Wanna Know Noah Schnacky & Jimmie Allen
Medio Crazy Nobeat & KHEA
A Place Ocie Elliott
Tunnel Polo & Pan & Channel Tres
mario kart whiterosemoxie & Tom The Mail Man
nothing but the love Powfu & Travis Barker
Second Hand Smoke Pressa
Communication Breakdown Real Sickies
Liz Remi Wolf
wannabe renforshort
Boss Bitch Rich The Kid ft. Coi Leray 
Forever Set in Stone Rod Wave
Late At Night Roddy Ricch
Touch You Roy Woods
girls Royal & the Serpent ft. phem
Chess & Checkers Sally Boy
wheels up San Holo ft. Rivers Cuomo
Scrub Sleepy Hallow
Lose My Mind Surf Mesa ft. Bipolar Sunshine
So Far Away Surfaces
Big Sur The Beach Boys
The Fortune Teller (Pretty In the City) The Foreign Films
Magic TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Young and Dumb Violet Saturn
Say Goodbye Violet Saturn
Wait A Minute My Girl Volbeat
Dramamine Wallice
Feelings Zach Zoya
 

 