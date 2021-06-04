Week of June 4, 2021 - Newly Added
It's a big week for iHeart New Music! This week you'll hear brand new music from Billie Eilish with "Lost Cause", John Mayer with "Last Train Home", TOMORROW x TOGETHER with "Magic", Dua Lipa with "Love Again", and so much more.
|Song
|Artist
|Nirvana
|A7S
|Boy Like Me
|Aaron Goodvin
|When the Whiskey Runs Out
|Andrew Jannakos
|Échale
|Anthony Ramos
|American Dream (feat. MAY-A)
|Baby Queen
|New Disaster
|Barenaked Ladies
|Fulanito
|Becky G. & El Alfa
|Zero Love
|Belly ft. Moneybagg Yo
|Lost Cause
|Billie Eilish
|u love u
|blackbear ft. Tate McRae
|KD and Lunch Meat
|Boy Golden
|Girlfriends
|Breagh Isabel
|Throw It Back
|BRELAND ft. Keith Urban
|You Didn't
|Brett Young
|Never Gonna Stop
|BROS
|Revolver
|bulow
|It's All Good
|CAL
|By Your Side
|Calvin Harris feat. Tom Grenna
|Strange Love
|Cautious Clay Ft. Saba
|Idea of Her
|Cavetown
|The Good
|Cynthia Erivo
|The Way
|Dennis Lloyd
|Unconditional
|Dillon Francis & 220 KID ft. Bryn Christopher
|Love Again
|Dua Lipa
|L'orage
|Eli Rose
|The Rain
|Eli Rose
|Flowers & Sex
|EMELINE & smle
|I'll Always Be There
|Ferraro
|as long as i have you
|Foster
|my slime
|Fousheé
|Best Is Yet To Come
|Gryffin ft. Kyle Reynolds
|Change
|H.E.R.
|Chance
|Hayley Kiyoko
|Momentary
|Jake Wesley Rogers
|Feels
|Jax Jones
|I Should Quit
|JESSIA
|Last Train Home
|John Mayer
|taking the heat
|Joy Oladokun
|More of You
|JP Saxe
|Talk About It
|Jungle
|THINK ABOUT ME
|jxdn
|House Burn Down
|King Princess
|die without u
|LØLØ
|bedroom walls
|Lexi Jayde
|Voice of the Heroes
|Lil Baby & Lil Durk
|Running Blind
|Lucky Daye
|Bésame
|Luis Fonsi & Myke Towers
|Reckless
|Madison Beer
|Hitta
|Marshmello & Eptic ft. Juicy J
|Gravity Glidin
|Masked Wolf
|Nelsonwood Lane
|Matt Maeson
|Wasted
|NEW CITY
|Don't You Wanna Know
|Noah Schnacky & Jimmie Allen
|Medio Crazy
|Nobeat & KHEA
|A Place
|Ocie Elliott
|Tunnel
|Polo & Pan & Channel Tres
|mario kart
|whiterosemoxie & Tom The Mail Man
|nothing but the love
|Powfu & Travis Barker
|Second Hand Smoke
|Pressa
|Communication Breakdown
|Real Sickies
|Liz
|Remi Wolf
|wannabe
|renforshort
|Boss Bitch
|Rich The Kid ft. Coi Leray
|Forever Set in Stone
|Rod Wave
|Late At Night
|Roddy Ricch
|Touch You
|Roy Woods
|girls
|Royal & the Serpent ft. phem
|Chess & Checkers
|Sally Boy
|wheels up
|San Holo ft. Rivers Cuomo
|Scrub
|Sleepy Hallow
|Lose My Mind
|Surf Mesa ft. Bipolar Sunshine
|So Far Away
|Surfaces
|Big Sur
|The Beach Boys
|The Fortune Teller (Pretty In the City)
|The Foreign Films
|Magic
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|Young and Dumb
|Violet Saturn
|Say Goodbye
|Violet Saturn
|Wait A Minute My Girl
|Volbeat
|Dramamine
|Wallice
|Feelings
|Zach Zoya