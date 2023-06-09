iHeartRadio

Week of June 9, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • The Show - Niall Horan
  • VULGAR - Sam Smith & Madonna
  • WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR ? - Shawn Mendes
  • Take Two - BTS
  • Snow Angel - Reneé Rapp

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Pillows Avry
The Hillbillies Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
The Birds Banx & Ranx feat. Zach Zoya
Take Two BTS
99 Nights Charlotte Cardin
Cannonballers Colony House
Don't Forget Me Dermot Kennedy
Close Dizzy
What It Is (Solo Version) Doechii
easier said elijah woods
Wrong Hands Emotional Oranges
Farewell For Now Greta Van Fleet
Who Told You J Hus feat. Drake
On the Water James Barker Band feat. Dalton Dover
Mistaken Jamie Fine
Ships On An Ocean Jane's Party
Champagne Shit Janelle Monáe
Slow Low Jason Derulo
Texas Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris
Cut U Off Joyner Lucas, YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Big Mistake LAVI$H
All My Life Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
World Class Sinner / I’m A Freak Lily Rose Depp
Made It Far LUM
Last Time Lunice, Zach Zoya
Coco Loco Maluma
0800 Heaven Nathan Dawe x Joel Corry x Ella Henderson
The Show Niall Horan
Still Hot Nic D, Connor Price
Good Times Go Nicky Youre
Dial Drunk Noah Kahan
Plastic Island Portugal. The Man
How To Live With Yourself PUP
Snow Angel Reneé Rapp
Pour Your Heart Out  RL Grime feat. 070 Shake
Hollywood Bowl Rob Grant feat. Lana Del Rey
TUYA ROSALÍA
VULGAR Sam Smith feat. Madonna
WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR ? Shawn Mendes
Mercy Mercy The Glorious Sons
West Coast Weekend Tyga, YG, Blxst
