Week of June 9, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- The Show - Niall Horan
- VULGAR - Sam Smith & Madonna
- WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR ? - Shawn Mendes
- Take Two - BTS
- Snow Angel - Reneé Rapp
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Pillows
|Avry
|The Hillbillies
|Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
|The Birds
|Banx & Ranx feat. Zach Zoya
|Take Two
|BTS
|99 Nights
|Charlotte Cardin
|Cannonballers
|Colony House
|Don't Forget Me
|Dermot Kennedy
|Close
|Dizzy
|What It Is (Solo Version)
|Doechii
|easier said
|elijah woods
|Wrong Hands
|Emotional Oranges
|Farewell For Now
|Greta Van Fleet
|Who Told You
|J Hus feat. Drake
|On the Water
|James Barker Band feat. Dalton Dover
|Mistaken
|Jamie Fine
|Ships On An Ocean
|Jane's Party
|Champagne Shit
|Janelle Monáe
|Slow Low
|Jason Derulo
|Texas
|Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris
|Cut U Off
|Joyner Lucas, YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|Big Mistake
|LAVI$H
|All My Life
|Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
|World Class Sinner / I’m A Freak
|Lily Rose Depp
|Made It Far
|LUM
|Last Time
|Lunice, Zach Zoya
|Coco Loco
|Maluma
|0800 Heaven
|Nathan Dawe x Joel Corry x Ella Henderson
|The Show
|Niall Horan
|Still Hot
|Nic D, Connor Price
|Good Times Go
|Nicky Youre
|Dial Drunk
|Noah Kahan
|Plastic Island
|Portugal. The Man
|How To Live With Yourself
|PUP
|Snow Angel
|Reneé Rapp
|Pour Your Heart Out
|RL Grime feat. 070 Shake
|Hollywood Bowl
|Rob Grant feat. Lana Del Rey
|TUYA
|ROSALÍA
|VULGAR
|Sam Smith feat. Madonna
|WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR ?
|Shawn Mendes
|Mercy Mercy
|The Glorious Sons
|West Coast Weekend
|Tyga, YG, Blxst