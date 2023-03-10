iHeartRadio

Week of March 10, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • River - Miley Cyrus
  • Miracles - Calvin Harris X Ellie Goulding
  • SET ME FREE - TWICE
  • T.M.I. - Mee Me @ The Altar

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Talkback 6LACK
Home For My Heart ArrDee & Cat Burns
Arranca (feat. Omega) Becky G
Pyjamas (feat. Remi Wolf) Benny Sings
Passionate (feat. Roddy Ricch) Blxst
Nostalgia Bryce Vine
Miracle Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
Out Of That Truck Carrie Underwood
Stay Anything Chelsea Cutler
Words With You Chromeo
Never Goes Away Claire Rosinkranz
dishes dee holt
Call U After Rehab Devon Cole
OJ & prosecco Emilia Ali & Arlo
Just A Girl (From the original series “Yellowjackets”) Florence + The Machine
Lift My Hands Forrest Frank
everybody hates me GAYLE
Voodoo Gorgon City
Lose My Mind Jamie Jones
Thank God I Do Lauren Daigle
No Hesitation (with Anders) Lyan Paris
I Wrote A Song Mae Muller
La Reina Maluma
The Way Manchester Orchestra
Crashland MARIS
Mother Meghan Trainor
Jaded Miley Cyrus
Thousand Miles Miley Cyrus
River Miley Cyrus
AGUARDIENTE Myke Towers
Motto NF
Found (From the Netflix Film The Magicians Elephant) Nicky Youre
NERVE nicole han
MO UP FRONT NLE Choppa
Alone (feat. Travis Barker) Pardyalone
The Hard Way PNAU & Khalid
Run Till Dark R3HAB & Now United
Tanisha (Pump That) Rae Sremmurd
Bittersweet (feat. Jay Isaiah) Roderick Porter
No Me Controles Rvssian, Danny Ocean & Sean Paul
All Nighter TIESTO
Take Me Backroad (feat. High Valley) Tim & The Glory Boys
Standing Room Only Tim McGraw
SET ME FREE (ENG) TWICE
All Ive Ever Known Vandelux
like everyone else Zeph


