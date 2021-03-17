Week of March 12, 2021 - Newly Added

Song Title Artist

First Place bülow

Slow Clap Gwen Stefani

The Kiss Of Venus (Dominic Fike) Paul McCartney

Follow You Imagine Dragons

Cutthroat Imagine Dragons

2Drunk Nick Jonas

Dámelo To' Selena Gomez ft Myke Towers

Call Me Nobody Clever, Lil Wayne, Isiah Lyric

ONE LAST TIME LP

THE DRAKE cleopatrick

Like A Lady Lady A

50/50 Kayla Diamond

God Help Us Kirty

Heat Above Greta Van Fleet

Feels Watts ft Khalid

Street Runner Rod Wave

Cinderella Pt. 2 CHIKA

All To Me Giveon

First Time ILLENIUM, iann dior

On The Ground Rosé

Show U Off Brent Faiyaz

Fck Boys Blxst & Russ

Can't Let You Go Ali Gatie

LOST NF, Hopsin

Addicted Jorja Smith

It's Raining, It's Pouring Anson Seabra

SHAPESHIFTER THE BLOSSOM

PISTOLWHIP spill tab

Yes or No Lil Eazzy, IV JAY

CAMERAS ON AJ Mitchell

Telling Myself Joshua Basset

Patience KSI, YUNGBLUD, Polo G

Heavy MOD SUN, blackbear

My Masterpiece Darius Rucker

If I Didn't Have You BANNERS

Part Time Psycho SHAED, Two Feet

TIME FOR YOU FRVRFRIDAY

How Does it Feel London Grammar

Gasoline Leyla Blue

I'll Be Home Soon Shoffy

Bloodstream twocolors

IT HURTS! San Holo

the craziest thing i've ever done Max Leone

Christian Dior Jhay Cortez

Party Forever Simon Dominic

Never be a Right Time Tom Grennan

Deadline GroupLove

Love Song Anna Clendening, John K

Nobody to Love TELYKast, Loren Gray

Bad Dream Cannons

Not Your Girl Tiera

Ocean Lunchmoney Lewis, Meghan Trainor

torture X Ambassadors, Earl St. CLair

Drunk Diary, Weed & Liquor Kasai

focus slenderbodies, Tim Atlas

COLD FEET Raissa

Touchdown YSB Tril, Bankrol Hayden

Paranoia Stephanie Poetri

Before You Let Me Go Declan J Donovan

Dance Alone Gunnar Gehl

YAMS! Pote Baby

Feeling Something Bad.. Ellise

Ten Cuidado Pitbull, Farruko, IAmChino, El Alfa, Omar Courtz>

Rendezvous Kavale

Moment of Truth Jayy Grams

Wine Beer Whiskey Little Big Town

Bottled Up Acoustic Soran

I Want Out Danko Jones