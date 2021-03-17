Week of March 12, 2021 - Newly Added
|Song Title
|Artist
|First Place
|bülow
|Slow Clap
|Gwen Stefani
|The Kiss Of Venus (Dominic Fike)
|Paul McCartney
|Follow You
|Imagine Dragons
|Cutthroat
|Imagine Dragons
|2Drunk
|Nick Jonas
|Dámelo To'
|Selena Gomez ft Myke Towers
|Call Me Nobody
|Clever, Lil Wayne, Isiah Lyric
|ONE LAST TIME
|LP
|THE DRAKE
|cleopatrick
|Like A Lady
|Lady A
|50/50
|Kayla Diamond
|God Help Us
|Kirty
|Heat Above
|Greta Van Fleet
|Feels
|Watts ft Khalid
|Street Runner
|Rod Wave
|Cinderella Pt. 2
|CHIKA
|All To Me
|Giveon
|First Time
|ILLENIUM, iann dior
|On The Ground
|Rosé
|Show U Off
|Brent Faiyaz
|Fck Boys
|Blxst & Russ
|Can't Let You Go
|Ali Gatie
|LOST
|NF, Hopsin
|Addicted
|Jorja Smith
|It's Raining, It's Pouring
|Anson Seabra
|SHAPESHIFTER
|THE BLOSSOM
|PISTOLWHIP
|spill tab
|Yes or No
|Lil Eazzy, IV JAY
|CAMERAS ON
|AJ Mitchell
|Telling Myself
|Joshua Basset
|Patience
|KSI, YUNGBLUD, Polo G
|Heavy
|MOD SUN, blackbear
|My Masterpiece
|Darius Rucker
|If I Didn't Have You
|BANNERS
|Part Time Psycho
|SHAED, Two Feet
|TIME FOR YOU
|FRVRFRIDAY
|How Does it Feel
|London Grammar
|Gasoline
|Leyla Blue
|I'll Be Home Soon
|Shoffy
|Bloodstream
|twocolors
|IT HURTS!
|San Holo
|the craziest thing i've ever done
|Max Leone
|Christian Dior
|Jhay Cortez
|Party Forever
|Simon Dominic
|Never be a Right Time
|Tom Grennan
|Deadline
|GroupLove
|Love Song
|Anna Clendening, John K
|Nobody to Love
|TELYKast, Loren Gray
|Bad Dream
|Cannons
|Not Your Girl
|Tiera
|Ocean
|Lunchmoney Lewis, Meghan Trainor
|torture
|X Ambassadors, Earl St. CLair
|Drunk Diary, Weed & Liquor
|Kasai
|focus
|slenderbodies, Tim Atlas
|COLD FEET
|Raissa
|Touchdown
|YSB Tril, Bankrol Hayden
|Paranoia
|Stephanie Poetri
|Before You Let Me Go
|Declan J Donovan
|Dance Alone
|Gunnar Gehl
|YAMS!
|Pote Baby
|Feeling Something Bad..
|Ellise
|Ten Cuidado
|Pitbull, Farruko, IAmChino, El Alfa, Omar Courtz>
|Rendezvous
|Kavale
|Moment of Truth
|Jayy Grams
|Wine Beer Whiskey
|Little Big Town
|Bottled Up Acoustic
|Soran
|I Want Out
|Danko Jones
|Knives
|Ya Tseen ft. Portugal. The Man