Week of March 18, 2022 - Newly Added

952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-Blog_ArcadeFire

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • The Lightning I, II - Arcade Fire
  • Fair - Normani
  • Used to Know Me - Charli XCX
  • In My Head ft. Josh Dun - Lights
  • MANIAC - Stray Kids

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Initiation ††† (Crosses)
Protection ††† (Crosses)
The Lightning I, II Arcade Fire
Early Hours ArrDee
MF (feat. 24kGoldn) Bailey Bryan
Personally Becky Hill
Tendencia Global Blessd, Myke Towers & Ovy On the Drums
IDGAF (feat. blackbear) BoyWithUke
Playing Me Back bulow
EL PEOR Cami
Confujawn Capella Grey & Nija
Ghost Story Carrie Underwood
Used To Know Me Charli XCX
Blick Blick (feat. Nicki Minaj) Coi Leray
All My Fault Devon Again
Persuasive Doechii
OVER EVERYTHING Dreamer Boy
Shine Elaine
Out Yonder Elle King
Magic City (feat. Quavo) Fivio Foreign
luv starved GAYLE
Sorry to Your Next Ex Haiden
Fanfare Henry Jamison
Texas Girl Jake Scott
Kill It with Kindness Jerry Leger
What Would You Do Joel Corry x David Guetta x Bryson Tiller
R.I.P. to the Club Julia Wolf
DIRTY WHITE VANS KennyHoopla
I Hope You Never Fall in Love Again (They/Them) KiD RAiN
For My Friends King Princess
People Kungs with The Knocks
Missing You Lauren Weintraub
LL Cool J Leikeli47
In My Head (feat. Josh Dun) Lights
Good Luck Mabel, Jax Jones, Galantis
maybe (feat. Bring Me The Horizon) Machine Gun Kelly
Whatever Simon Says Mahalia
Lemon Tree Mt. Joy
Anything But Me MUNA
Compliance Muse
Fall Into Me NGHTMRE, SLANDER & Dylan Matthew
Heavy (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Nigo
Fair Normani
2 High 2 Speak North Ave Jax
Igloo Pengz, 6ixBuzz
No Effort Princess Nokia
The Old Me Ria Mae
Ayo Girl (Fayahh Beat) [feat. Rema] Robinson & Jason Derulo
HENTAI ROSALIA
Too Late (To Call) Ruby Red
Bop Stick Sada Baby
Going Through It (feat. Moneybagg Yo & NoCap) Sam James
My Brother Sam Tompkins
WTF Sasha Alex Sloan
Congratulations Simple Plan
ESCAPE YOUR LOVE (feat. Trippie Redd) SSGKobe
Nashville Or Nothing Steven Lee Olsen
pool Still Woozy & Remi Wolf
MANIAC Stray Kids
shes all i wanna be [Acoustic] Tate McRae
I Dont Wanna Go To Heaven (feat. Nate Smith) Tenille Townes
Fighter The Score
Eyes Don't Lie Tones And I
Imaginary Friends VOILÀ & Hey Violet
Bet On Me (feat. D Smoke) Walk Off the Earth
A Little Bit of Love Weezer
never knew a heart could break itself Zach Hood
Lonely Zoe Wees

 

 

 

