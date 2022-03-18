Week of March 18, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- The Lightning I, II - Arcade Fire
- Fair - Normani
- Used to Know Me - Charli XCX
- In My Head ft. Josh Dun - Lights
- MANIAC - Stray Kids
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Initiation
|††† (Crosses)
|Protection
|††† (Crosses)
|The Lightning I, II
|Arcade Fire
|Early Hours
|ArrDee
|MF (feat. 24kGoldn)
|Bailey Bryan
|Personally
|Becky Hill
|Tendencia Global
|Blessd, Myke Towers & Ovy On the Drums
|IDGAF (feat. blackbear)
|BoyWithUke
|Playing Me Back
|bulow
|EL PEOR
|Cami
|Confujawn
|Capella Grey & Nija
|Ghost Story
|Carrie Underwood
|Used To Know Me
|Charli XCX
|Blick Blick (feat. Nicki Minaj)
|Coi Leray
|All My Fault
|Devon Again
|Persuasive
|Doechii
|OVER EVERYTHING
|Dreamer Boy
|Shine
|Elaine
|Out Yonder
|Elle King
|Magic City (feat. Quavo)
|Fivio Foreign
|luv starved
|GAYLE
|Sorry to Your Next Ex
|Haiden
|Fanfare
|Henry Jamison
|Texas Girl
|Jake Scott
|Kill It with Kindness
|Jerry Leger
|What Would You Do
|Joel Corry x David Guetta x Bryson Tiller
|R.I.P. to the Club
|Julia Wolf
|DIRTY WHITE VANS
|KennyHoopla
|I Hope You Never Fall in Love Again (They/Them)
|KiD RAiN
|For My Friends
|King Princess
|People
|Kungs with The Knocks
|Missing You
|Lauren Weintraub
|LL Cool J
|Leikeli47
|In My Head (feat. Josh Dun)
|Lights
|Good Luck
|Mabel, Jax Jones, Galantis
|maybe (feat. Bring Me The Horizon)
|Machine Gun Kelly
|Whatever Simon Says
|Mahalia
|Lemon Tree
|Mt. Joy
|Anything But Me
|MUNA
|Compliance
|Muse
|Fall Into Me
|NGHTMRE, SLANDER & Dylan Matthew
|Heavy (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
|Nigo
|Fair
|Normani
|2 High 2 Speak
|North Ave Jax
|Igloo
|Pengz, 6ixBuzz
|No Effort
|Princess Nokia
|The Old Me
|Ria Mae
|Ayo Girl (Fayahh Beat) [feat. Rema]
|Robinson & Jason Derulo
|HENTAI
|ROSALIA
|Too Late (To Call)
|Ruby Red
|Bop Stick
|Sada Baby
|Going Through It (feat. Moneybagg Yo & NoCap)
|Sam James
|My Brother
|Sam Tompkins
|WTF
|Sasha Alex Sloan
|Congratulations
|Simple Plan
|ESCAPE YOUR LOVE (feat. Trippie Redd)
|SSGKobe
|Nashville Or Nothing
|Steven Lee Olsen
|pool
|Still Woozy & Remi Wolf
|MANIAC
|Stray Kids
|shes all i wanna be [Acoustic]
|Tate McRae
|I Dont Wanna Go To Heaven (feat. Nate Smith)
|Tenille Townes
|Fighter
|The Score
|Eyes Don't Lie
|Tones And I
|Imaginary Friends
|VOILÀ & Hey Violet
|Bet On Me (feat. D Smoke)
|Walk Off the Earth
|A Little Bit of Love
|Weezer
|never knew a heart could break itself
|Zach Hood
|Lonely
|Zoe Wees