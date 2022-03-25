Week of March 25, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Forever My Love/Sigue - J Balvin x Ed Sheeran
- make up sex - Machine Gun Kelly
- It's Only Love, Nobody Dies - Sofia Carson
- chaotic - Tate McRae
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|In My Head
|24kGoldn & Travis Barker
|Love At First Song
|AJA
|MY TIME
|Arizona Zervas
|Headphones (feat. Reve)
|Banx & Ranx
|Talk
|beabadoobee
|Monte Carlo
|Carleton Stone
|Child of God
|Chance the Rapper
|Love and Be Loved
|Charissa
|evergone
|christina perri
|Killing Me
|COIN
|Troubles (feat. T-Pain)
|Denzel Curry
|It Takes a Thief
|Destroyer
|How The Story Goes
|Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa & Big K.R.I.T.
|Sigue
|J Balvin x Ed Sheeran
|Forever My Love
|J Balvin x Ed Sheeran
|Lavender Forever
|Jake Wesley Rogers
|Give Me The Reason
|James Bay
|Next Time
|JESSIA
|ANGOSTURA
|keshi
|Stars In The Sky (from Sonic The Hedgehog 2)
|Kid Cudi
|Sunshine (feat. Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino)
|Latto
|We'll Never Have Sex
|Leith Ross
|No Hotel
|Lykke Li
|make up sex (feat. blackbear)
|Machine Gun Kelly
|Humble Quest
|Maren Morris
|Follow
|Martin Garrix & Zedd
|sad disco
|mxmtoon
|I Left My Juul in Monterey
|Niia, OFFAIR
|The Body Keeps Score
|Niia, Superposition
|Tamagotchi
|Omar Apollo
|Totally Fine
|PUP
|neverletyougo
|ROLE MODEL
|Disappointment (feat. Rxseboy)
|Sarcastic Sounds
|Fiji
|Savannah Ré
|Grammy (feat. 42 Dugg)
|Smiley
|Shotgun
|Soccer Mommy
|It's Only Love, Nobody Dies
|Sofia Carson
|Marching Band
|Surf Mesa & Nitti Gritti
|Digging Roots
|Sweetwater
|3 outfits
|Tai Verdes
|chaotic
|Tate McRae
|The Getting By II (feat. Lucius)
|The Killers