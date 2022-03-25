iHeartRadio

Week of March 25, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Forever My Love/Sigue - J Balvin x Ed Sheeran
  • make up sex - Machine Gun Kelly
  • It's Only Love, Nobody Dies - Sofia Carson
  • chaotic - Tate McRae

...and so much more. Enjoy!

In My Head 24kGoldn & Travis Barker
Love At First Song AJA
MY TIME Arizona Zervas
Headphones (feat. Reve) Banx & Ranx
Talk beabadoobee
Monte Carlo Carleton Stone
Child of God Chance the Rapper
Love and Be Loved Charissa
evergone christina perri
Killing Me COIN
Troubles (feat. T-Pain) Denzel Curry
It Takes a Thief Destroyer
How The Story Goes Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa & Big K.R.I.T.
Sigue J Balvin x Ed Sheeran
Forever My Love J Balvin x Ed Sheeran
Lavender Forever Jake Wesley Rogers
Give Me The Reason James Bay
Next Time JESSIA
ANGOSTURA keshi
Stars In The Sky (from Sonic The Hedgehog 2) Kid Cudi
Sunshine (feat. Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino) Latto
We'll Never Have Sex Leith Ross
No Hotel Lykke Li
make up sex (feat. blackbear) Machine Gun Kelly
Humble Quest Maren Morris
Follow Martin Garrix & Zedd
sad disco mxmtoon
I Left My Juul in Monterey Niia, OFFAIR
The Body Keeps Score Niia, Superposition
Tamagotchi Omar Apollo
Totally Fine PUP
neverletyougo ROLE MODEL
Disappointment (feat. Rxseboy) Sarcastic Sounds
Fiji Savannah Ré
Grammy (feat. 42 Dugg) Smiley
Shotgun Soccer Mommy
It's Only Love, Nobody Dies Sofia Carson
Marching Band Surf Mesa & Nitti Gritti
Digging Roots Sweetwater
3 outfits Tai Verdes
chaotic Tate McRae
The Getting By II (feat. Lucius) The Killers

 

 

 

