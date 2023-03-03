Week of March 3, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Still Alive (From the Original Motion Picture Screan VI) - Demi Lovato
- on the street (with J. Cole) - j-hope
- Dummy - Portugal. The Man
- Worms - Ashnikko
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Since I Have A Lover
|6LACK
|Take Me Away
|ACRAZE
|Mas Rica Que Ayer
|Anuel AA, Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian
|Impurities
|Arlo Parks
|Worms
|Ashnikko
|Pineapple Sunrise
|Beach Weather
|Sugar Sweet
|Benson Boone
|SIXTEEN
|BIA
|Raincatchers
|Birdy
|Not Strong Enough
|Boygenius
|Perspective
|Cafuné
|LSE to LAX
|Carlie Hanson
|I Hope I Packed A Parachute (feat. Charlotte Cardin)
|Chiiild
|Aurora
|Daisy Jones & The Six
|Still Alive (From the Original Motion Picture Scream VI)
|Demi Lovato
|Mexico
|Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Ne-Yo & Danna Paola
|Ogogoro
|Dreamville, Bas & Ayra Starr
|Superglue
|Ella Vos
|feelings
|EMELINE
|What I Wouln't Do/North Star Calling
|Feel Out Loud
|Eulogy
|grandson
|Insanity
|ILLENIUM & American Teeth
|on the street (with J. Cole)
|j-hope
|Cinderella Snapped
|Jax
|lalala
|JAWNY
|FAMJAM4000
|Jordan Ward
|Back To You
|Karen Harding
|With You
|Linney & Morgin Madison
|NO BAD DAYS (feat. Collett)
|Macklemore
|El Merengue
|Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
|Freezing
|Mimi Webb
|Red Ruby Da Sleeze
|Nicki Minaj
|Here We Go Again
|Oliver Tree & David Guetta
|F U Goodbye
|Peach PRC
|5AM
|Pecos & The Rooftops
|Dummy
|Portugal. The Man
|Couple Spring Breaks Back
|Priscilla Block
|Mine To Love
|Ross Quinn
|I DONT WANNA BE LIKE YOU
|Ruel
|Picture Of Love
|Sam Roberts Band
|El After
|Samuel Ash, Niko Eme & Jay Kalyl
|Heaven (feat. Tinashe)
|Shygirl
|Feels This Good (feat. Stefflon Don)
|Sigala, Mae Muller & Caity Baser
|Sooner
|Slowthai
|Strawberry Wine And A Cheap 6 Pack
|Travis Denning
|Good, but not together
|Valley
|Certified
|WANMOR