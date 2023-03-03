iHeartRadio

Week of March 3, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Still Alive (From the Original Motion Picture Screan VI) - Demi Lovato
  • on the street (with J. Cole) - j-hope
  • Dummy - Portugal. The Man
  • Worms - Ashnikko

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Since I Have A Lover 6LACK
Take Me Away ACRAZE
Mas Rica Que Ayer Anuel AA, Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian
Impurities Arlo Parks
Worms Ashnikko
Pineapple Sunrise Beach Weather
Sugar Sweet Benson Boone
SIXTEEN BIA
Raincatchers Birdy
Not Strong Enough Boygenius
Perspective Cafuné
LSE to LAX Carlie Hanson
I Hope I Packed A Parachute (feat. Charlotte Cardin) Chiiild
Aurora Daisy Jones & The Six
Still Alive (From the Original Motion Picture Scream VI) Demi Lovato
Mexico Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Ne-Yo & Danna Paola
Ogogoro Dreamville, Bas & Ayra Starr
Superglue Ella Vos
feelings EMELINE
What I Wouln't Do/North Star Calling Feel Out Loud
Eulogy grandson
Insanity ILLENIUM & American Teeth
on the street (with J. Cole) j-hope
Cinderella Snapped Jax
lalala JAWNY
FAMJAM4000 Jordan Ward
Back To You Karen Harding
With You Linney & Morgin Madison
NO BAD DAYS (feat. Collett) Macklemore
El Merengue Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
Freezing Mimi Webb
Red Ruby Da Sleeze Nicki Minaj
Here We Go Again Oliver Tree & David Guetta
F U Goodbye Peach PRC
5AM Pecos & The Rooftops
Dummy Portugal. The Man
Couple Spring Breaks Back Priscilla Block
Mine To Love Ross Quinn
I DONT WANNA BE LIKE YOU Ruel
Picture Of Love Sam Roberts Band
El After Samuel Ash, Niko Eme & Jay Kalyl
Heaven (feat. Tinashe) Shygirl
Feels This Good (feat. Stefflon Don) Sigala, Mae Muller & Caity Baser
Sooner Slowthai
Strawberry Wine And A Cheap 6 Pack Travis Denning
Good, but not together Valley
Certified WANMOR
