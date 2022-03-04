Week of March 4, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Complete Mess - 5 Seconds of Summer
- Last Call - Khalid
- Bam Bam ft. Ed Sheeran - Camila Cabello
- Matilda - PUP
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Complete Mess
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Hit Different (feat. B-Lovee)
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
|Crying in the Rain
|Ali Gatie
|Same Team
|Alice Merton
|moves
|Amelia Moore
|Reckoning
|Arkells
|Confidence
|Blake Rose
|Hanging On
|Bob Moses
|Bam Bam ft. Ed Sheeran
|Camila Cabello
|Hurricane
|Cannons
|Baby
|Charli XCX
|Payback
|Cheat Codes x Icona Pop
|What Everybody Wants
|Chelsea Cutler
|Can't Beat the View
|Chris Buck Band
|Day Doesn't Die (Retrospected)
|Classified
|WTSGD
|CLAY & Alessia Cara
|Down To The Bar (feat. HARDY)
|Cole Swindell
|Trampoline (feat. Missy Elliot, BIA & Doecchi)
|David Guetta & Afrojack
|Mr. Forgettable
|David Kushner
|Shooting Darts
|Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, R3HAB, Prezioso
|Glitch ft. Pressa
|DJ Charlie B
|Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)
|Diplo & TSHA
|Elliot's Song (From "Euphoria" An HBO Original Series)
|Dominic Fike & Zendaya
|Gr8 Timing!
|fanclubwallet
|Find That Girl
|G-Eazy, Kossisko & Swae Lee
|Anyone For You [Acoustic]
|George Ezra
|Otra Noche
|Goyo
|Lost Track
|HAIM
|Good Life (2022)
|Idman
|Hi-De-Ho (feat. Q-Tip)
|Jack White
|Same Place
|Jade LeMac
|Head High
|Joey Bada$$
|Doppelganger
|Joshua Bassett
|GET IT
|keshi
|Last Call
|Khalid
|Straight To It (feat. Fivio Foreign)
|King Von
|Drive Away
|Krewella
|Thank You
|Lennon Stella
|What You're Thinking
|Luna Li
|ay!
|Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne
|Better Off Without Me
|Matt Hansen
|Mama I Made It (How We Do It)
|Montell Jordan & Say Mo
|Still Here ft. Cordae
|Morray
|Better Now (feat. MARO)
|ODESZA
|Attention
|Omah Lay & Justin Bieber
|Cut The Line
|Papa Roach
|I See You
|Party Favor & Marc E. Bassy
|Skeleton Cartier
|Popcaan
|sleeping on the floor
|powfu
|Te Espero
|Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
|Matilda
|PUP
|Struck Gold
|Renao
|Next Life
|ROSIE
|Come As You Are
|SHAED
|Deserve It
|Shenseea
|Holly's Ego
|slchld
|Carousel (feat. Kiesza)
|Slushii
|Forgive Me
|SOFI TUKKER & Mahmut Orhan
|Drunk Dial
|Sueco
|HMU for a Good Time
|Tinashe & Channel Tres
|Over
|Tom The Mail Man
|L.O.V.E. (feat. EARTHGANG, Jon Batiste & Sherwyn)
|Yung Bae
|Life of Sin
|Yungeen Ace