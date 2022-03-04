iHeartRadio

Week of March 4, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Complete Mess - 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Last Call - Khalid
  • Bam Bam ft. Ed Sheeran - Camila Cabello
  • Matilda - PUP

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Complete Mess 5 Seconds of Summer
Hit Different (feat. B-Lovee) A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Crying in the Rain Ali Gatie
Same Team Alice Merton
moves Amelia Moore
Reckoning Arkells
Confidence Blake Rose
Hanging On Bob Moses
Bam Bam ft. Ed Sheeran Camila Cabello
Hurricane Cannons
Baby Charli XCX
Payback Cheat Codes x Icona Pop
What Everybody Wants Chelsea Cutler
Can't Beat the View Chris Buck Band
Day Doesn't Die (Retrospected) Classified
WTSGD CLAY & Alessia Cara
Down To The Bar (feat. HARDY) Cole Swindell
Trampoline (feat. Missy Elliot, BIA & Doecchi) David Guetta & Afrojack
Mr. Forgettable David Kushner
Shooting Darts Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, R3HAB, Prezioso
Glitch ft. Pressa DJ Charlie B
Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax) Diplo & TSHA
Elliot's Song (From "Euphoria" An HBO Original Series) Dominic Fike & Zendaya
Gr8 Timing! fanclubwallet
Find That Girl G-Eazy, Kossisko & Swae Lee
Anyone For You [Acoustic] George Ezra
Otra Noche Goyo
Lost Track HAIM
Good Life (2022) Idman
Hi-De-Ho (feat. Q-Tip) Jack White
Same Place Jade LeMac
Head High Joey Bada$$
Doppelganger Joshua Bassett
GET IT keshi
Last Call Khalid
Straight To It (feat. Fivio Foreign) King Von
Drive Away Krewella
Thank You Lennon Stella
What You're Thinking Luna Li
ay! Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne
Better Off Without Me Matt Hansen
Mama I Made It (How We Do It) Montell Jordan & Say Mo
Still Here ft. Cordae Morray
Better Now (feat. MARO) ODESZA
Attention Omah Lay & Justin Bieber
Cut The Line Papa Roach
I See You Party Favor & Marc E. Bassy
Skeleton Cartier Popcaan
sleeping on the floor powfu
Te Espero Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
Matilda PUP
Struck Gold Renao
Next Life ROSIE
Come As You Are SHAED
Deserve It Shenseea
Holly's Ego slchld
Carousel (feat. Kiesza) Slushii
Forgive Me SOFI TUKKER & Mahmut Orhan
Drunk Dial Sueco
HMU for a Good Time Tinashe & Channel Tres
Over Tom The Mail Man
L.O.V.E. (feat. EARTHGANG, Jon Batiste & Sherwyn) Yung Bae
Life of Sin Yungeen Ace

 

 

 

