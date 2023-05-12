Week of May 12, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Summer Baby - Jonas Brothers
- Baggage - Bishop Briggs
- Lipstick Lover - Janelle Monáe
- The Planet - BTS
- Spicy - aespa
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Stuck
|30 Seconds to Mars
|MVP (feat. G-Eazy)
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
|Spicy
|aespa
|I'm Not Crying
|Alex Porat
|name everywhere
|Amelia Moore
|We Keep On
|Aqyila
|Pegasus (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
|Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers
|Goodness Gracious
|Baby Gravy, bbno$, Young Gravy
|Side Effects
|Becky Hill, Lewis Thompson
|Baggage
|Bishop Briggs
|The Planet
|BTS
|unwanted
|Camylio
|I'll Be
|Celine Dion
|Looping
|Charlotte Cardin
|Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)
|Daft Punk, Julia Casablancas, and The Voidz
|World On Fire
|Dolly Parton
|Be Your Man
|G Flip
|Toretto
|J Balvin
|A Year Ago
|James Arthur
|Maybe Next Time
|Jamie Miller
|Lipstick Lover
|Janelle Monáe
|Giddy Up
|Jenny Lewis
|OK
|Jeremy Zucker
|Summer Baby
|Jonas Brothers
|SEE LOW
|Josh Levi
|These Are The Days
|Lauren Daigle
|Spin Again
|Layton Greene
|All My Life
|Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
|Need Me
|Lil Tecca
|Runway
|little image
|dressing room
|Lydia Sutherland
|Overcome
|Nothing But Thieves
|Burn It Down
|Parker McCollum
|Run Through Fire
|Pink Sweat$
|For Keeps
|Preston Pablo
|Prescription
|Remi Wolf
|Hallelujah
|Rosa Linn
|Perfectionist
|Russ
|Women In My Life
|Sam Hunt
|Out Of Options
|San Holo & midwxst
|back together
|Scott Helman
|VAGABUNDO
|Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle
|Acróstico
|Shakira
|What More Can I Say
|Teddy Swims
|Backroad (That 17 Summer)
|The Prairie States
|MORE
|The Warning
|Lay Low
|Tiesto