Week of May 12, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Summer Baby - Jonas Brothers
  • Baggage - Bishop Briggs
  • Lipstick Lover Janelle Monáe
  • The Planet - BTS
  • Spicy - aespa

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Stuck 30 Seconds to Mars
MVP (feat. G-Eazy)  A Boogie Wit da Hoodie 
Spicy aespa
I'm Not Crying Alex Porat
name everywhere Amelia Moore
We Keep On Aqyila
Pegasus (ft. Phoebe Bridgers) Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers
Goodness Gracious Baby Gravy, bbno$, Young Gravy
Side Effects Becky Hill, Lewis Thompson
Baggage Bishop Briggs
The Planet BTS
unwanted Camylio
I'll Be Celine Dion
Looping Charlotte Cardin
Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) Daft Punk, Julia Casablancas, and The Voidz
World On Fire Dolly Parton
Be Your Man G Flip
Toretto J Balvin
A Year Ago James Arthur
Maybe Next Time Jamie Miller
Lipstick Lover  Janelle Monáe 
Giddy Up Jenny Lewis
OK Jeremy Zucker
Summer Baby Jonas Brothers
SEE LOW Josh Levi
These Are The Days Lauren Daigle
Spin Again Layton Greene
All My Life Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
Need Me Lil Tecca
Runway little image
dressing room Lydia Sutherland
Overcome Nothing But Thieves
Burn It Down Parker McCollum
Run Through Fire Pink Sweat$
For Keeps Preston Pablo
Prescription Remi Wolf
Hallelujah Rosa Linn
Perfectionist Russ
Women In My Life Sam Hunt
Out Of Options San Holo & midwxst
back together  Scott Helman 
VAGABUNDO Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle
Acróstico Shakira
What More Can I Say  Teddy Swims
Backroad (That 17 Summer) The Prairie States
MORE The Warning
Lay Low Tiesto
