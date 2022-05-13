iHeartRadio

Week of May 13, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Cooped Up - Post Malone
  • Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
  • Me, Myself & I - 5 Seconds of Summer
  • just friends - Why Don't We
  • Past Life feat. Cold War Kids - Arkells

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Me Myself & I 5 Seconds of Summer
bargaining aldn & Verzache
Meteorite Anna of the North & Gus Dapperton
Past Life (feat. Cold War Kids) Arkells
Will It Ever Feel The Same Bazzi
LIGHTWAVES Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund
A Little Tune Bret McKenzie
Last Last Burna Boy
Seasons Chloe Adams
Empezamos de 0 Cris Mj
Superstar Darin
Stand Strong (feat. The Samples) Davido
Roman Candles Death Cab For Cutie
Melody DLMT & TELYkast & Arlissa
Balance My Lows (feat. Coi Leray) Dreezy
Worth A Shot (feat. Dierks Bentley) Elle King
Something To Someone Dermot Kennedy
Castigo Feid
Dream Girl Evil Florence + The Machine
Facts Fresco Trey
Get Me Outta Here G Flip
1x1 Galantis
Caught Up Gryffin & Olivia O'Brien
Shivering (feat. Spiritbox) ILLENIUM
Seeing Someone Else Ingrid Andress
Meet The Moonlight Jack Johnson
One Life James Bay
Hitting Different johan lenox
Purple Haze Joy Oladokun
Count Me Out Kendrick Lamar
Purple Hearts (feat. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah) Kendrick Lamar
N95 Kendrick Lamar
Die Hard (feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer) Kendrick Lamar
Cate's Brother Maisie Peters
Satellite Leith
Bring Some Mo (feat. NLE Choppa) Lil Eazzyy
SUPERMODEL Måneskin
Too Much feat. Lucky Daye Mark Ronson
Trees Maude Latour
Yo Yo MIKA
Evergreen Mt. Joy
Pain Muni Long
The Foundations of Decay My Chemical Romance
Don't Love Me Ne-Yo
Mr. Percocet Noah Cyrus
Tomorrow okaywill
I Ain't Worried OneRepublic
Lies Pale Waves
Through The Echoes Paolo Nutini
Not a Home Pardyalone
Slow Down Peter McPoland
Cooped Up feat. Roddy Rich Post Malone
Michael Remi Wolf
Adult Sasha Alex Sloan
Firefly Shygirl
But I Do Sophia Fracassi
CANDYMAN Sub Urban
what would you do Tate McRae
For the Love of Money The Black Keys
I Love U The Chainsmokers
If Youre Serious The Chainsmokers
Scarborough Street Fight The Sheepdogs
IFTK Tion Wayne x La Roux
Good Boy Gone Bad TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TIERRA ZANTA Trueno
Adhd Two Feet
moonlit room UMI
Do Not Disturb (feat. NAV & Yung Bleu) Vory
FUNERAL GREY Waterparks
Just Friends Why Don't We

 

 

 

