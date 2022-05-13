Week of May 13, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Cooped Up - Post Malone
- Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
- Me, Myself & I - 5 Seconds of Summer
- just friends - Why Don't We
- Past Life feat. Cold War Kids - Arkells
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Me Myself & I
|5 Seconds of Summer
|bargaining
|aldn & Verzache
|Meteorite
|Anna of the North & Gus Dapperton
|Past Life (feat. Cold War Kids)
|Arkells
|Will It Ever Feel The Same
|Bazzi
|LIGHTWAVES
|Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund
|A Little Tune
|Bret McKenzie
|Last Last
|Burna Boy
|Seasons
|Chloe Adams
|Empezamos de 0
|Cris Mj
|Superstar
|Darin
|Stand Strong (feat. The Samples)
|Davido
|Roman Candles
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Melody
|DLMT & TELYkast & Arlissa
|Balance My Lows (feat. Coi Leray)
|Dreezy
|Worth A Shot (feat. Dierks Bentley)
|Elle King
|Something To Someone
|Dermot Kennedy
|Castigo
|Feid
|Dream Girl Evil
|Florence + The Machine
|Facts
|Fresco Trey
|Get Me Outta Here
|G Flip
|1x1
|Galantis
|Caught Up
|Gryffin & Olivia O'Brien
|Shivering (feat. Spiritbox)
|ILLENIUM
|Seeing Someone Else
|Ingrid Andress
|Meet The Moonlight
|Jack Johnson
|One Life
|James Bay
|Hitting Different
|johan lenox
|Purple Haze
|Joy Oladokun
|Count Me Out
|Kendrick Lamar
|Purple Hearts (feat. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah)
|Kendrick Lamar
|N95
|Kendrick Lamar
|Die Hard (feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer)
|Kendrick Lamar
|Cate's Brother
|Maisie Peters
|Satellite
|Leith
|Bring Some Mo (feat. NLE Choppa)
|Lil Eazzyy
|SUPERMODEL
|Måneskin
|Too Much feat. Lucky Daye
|Mark Ronson
|Trees
|Maude Latour
|Yo Yo
|MIKA
|Evergreen
|Mt. Joy
|Pain
|Muni Long
|The Foundations of Decay
|My Chemical Romance
|Don't Love Me
|Ne-Yo
|Mr. Percocet
|Noah Cyrus
|Tomorrow
|okaywill
|I Ain't Worried
|OneRepublic
|Lies
|Pale Waves
|Through The Echoes
|Paolo Nutini
|Not a Home
|Pardyalone
|Slow Down
|Peter McPoland
|Cooped Up feat. Roddy Rich
|Post Malone
|Michael
|Remi Wolf
|Adult
|Sasha Alex Sloan
|Firefly
|Shygirl
|But I Do
|Sophia Fracassi
|CANDYMAN
|Sub Urban
|what would you do
|Tate McRae
|For the Love of Money
|The Black Keys
|I Love U
|The Chainsmokers
|If Youre Serious
|The Chainsmokers
|Scarborough Street Fight
|The Sheepdogs
|IFTK
|Tion Wayne x La Roux
|Good Boy Gone Bad
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|TIERRA ZANTA
|Trueno
|Adhd
|Two Feet
|moonlit room
|UMI
|Do Not Disturb (feat. NAV & Yung Bleu)
|Vory
|FUNERAL GREY
|Waterparks
|Just Friends
|Why Don't We