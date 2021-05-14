Week of May 14, 2021 - Newly Added
This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear brand new music from Katy Perry with "Electric", The Beaches with "Blow Up", Olivia Rodrigo with "good 4 u", Leon Bridges with "Motorbike" and so much more!
|21 Savage
|Growing Pains
|AJ Mitchell
|pocket locket
|Alaina Castillo
|Believers
|Alan Walker & Conor Maynard
|Get Lost In The Music
|Ambar Lucid
|Bite Marks
|Au/Ra
|Blossom
|AUDREY NUNA
|Take Your Time
|Ayron Jones
|Funny Thing About Love
|BabyJake & Bipolar Sunshine
|my oh my
|bbno$
|Die For a Man (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
|Bebe Rexha
|Build a Bitch
|Bella Poarch
|Omen
|blackwinterwells
|Ten Toes Down
|Calboy
|Wildfire
|Cautious Clay
|Ur Gonna Wish U Believed Me
|Cavetown
|Frankenstein
|Claire Rosinkranz
|can't give back your love
|Clide
|Besarnos de cero
|Danny Ocean
|FUCKBOY
|Dixie
|Pimienta
|ELENA ROSE
|Chaotic
|Ellise
|What's Up
|fanclubwallet
|Summer Vibe
|Forrest Nolan
|Never Let Me Down
|Gorgon City ft. Hayley May
|His & Hers (feat. Gunna)
|Internet Money, Don Toliver & Lil Uzi Vert
|a m a r i
|J. Cole
|From These Heights
|Jelani Aryeh
|Eternal
|Jenevieve
|Bussdown (feat. Shaybo)
|Jorja Smith
|I Love You But
|Josh Golden
|Bigger Man
|Joy Oladokun & Maren Morris
|Loco
|Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion & Lennox
|Electric
|Katy Perry
|Memorize You
|Laine Hardy
|Boy Next Door
|Leah Kate
|Al Lau
|Lele Pons
|Motorbike
|Leon Bridges
|Ice Water (feat. Trippie Redd)
|Lil Skies
|Red Handed
|Loud Luxury and Thutmose
|We Are The People
|Martin Garrix feat. Bono & The Edge
|Funeral
|Mob Rich
|Seeing Green
|Nicki Minaj with Drake, Lil Wayne
|Part of Me
|Noah Kahan
|good 4 u
|Olivia Rodrigo
|fall apart
|renforshort (with glaive)
|9 Bridge
|Rowdy Rebel & A Boogie wit da Hoodie
|Crying Wolf
|RYMAN
|For The Time Being (Interlude)
|Sabrina Claudio
|say goodbye
|Sarcastic Sounds
|Too Bizarre
|Skrillex, Swae Lee & Siiickbrain
|Down
|St. Vincent
|Next Thing (Loverboy)
|Surfaces
|I Like Dat
|T-Pain & Kehlani
|This Feeling
|Takis & Always Never
|No Te Vi
|Thalia & Maffio
|Blow Up
|The Beaches
|You Don't Owe Me Anything
|The Beaches
|MiSSed Calls
|TheHxliday
|Be Like You
|Tyler Shaw
|Douchebag
|UPSAHL
|Off the Rails
|Wallice
|Down by the Riverside
|Willie Jones
|barcelona
|Winnetka Bowling League & Sasha Sloan
|Big Girl$ Dont Cry
|Zhavia Ward