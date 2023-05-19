Week of May 19, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before? - Lewis Capaldi
- Mourning - Post Malone
- Only Love Can Save Us Now - Kesha
- Meltdown (Acoustic) - Niall Horan
- WHERE SHE GOES - Bad Bunny
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Strangely Sentimental
|Anabel Englund
|UNHEALTHY (feat. Shania Twain)
|Anne-Marie, Shania Twain
|Laundry Pile
|Arkells
|WHERE SHE GOES
|Bad Bunny
|Narcissist
|Blur
|BLOOD AND SUGAR
|BOYS LIKE GIRLS
|Body
|Briston Maroney
|Bleach (Move On)
|Cash Cash
|Worlds Away
|Chxrry22
|Never Ending Song
|Conan Gray
|Don't Forget About Me
|d4vd
|down from the high
|Dylan Conrique
|Under You
|Foo Fighters
|Sacred The Thread
|Greta Van Fleet
|Part of Your World - From "The Little Mermaid"
|Halle
|After Life
|Hogland
|Francesca
|Hozier
|No Good
|Juice WRLD
|favorite kind of high
|Kelly Clarkson
|Only Love Can Save Us Now
|Kesha
|Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long)
|Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin, JVKE, Muni Long
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|Say Yes To Heaven
|Lana Del Rey
|To Learn
|Leith Ross
|Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before?
|Lewis Capaldi
|Memories
|Lucky Rose & STIKMATIK
|okay with it
|Lyn Lapid
|Middle Ground
|Maroon 5
|Meltdown (Acoustic)
|Niall Horan
|DISPARA ***
|Nicki Nicole, Milo j
|69
|Nicky Jam, Feid
|Daydreaming
|NxWorries, Anderson .Paak, Knxwledge
|Stars
|PNAU x Bebe Rexha x Ozuna
|Mourning
|Post Malone
|Words Of Affirmation
|Queen Naija
|Signal
|Rezz x Grabbitz
|wait it out
|shy martin
|Wish I Could Forget
|SLANDER, blackbear, Bring Me The Horizon
|Rain
|Sleep Token
|New Type ft. Childish Gambino
|Summer Walker
|Sunshine Baby
|The Japanese House
|Swap Places
|ThxSoMch
|Feel Your Ghost
|Tiesto & Mathame
|Favorite Song (Remix ft. Future)
|Toosii