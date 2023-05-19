iHeartRadio

Week of May 19, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before? - Lewis Capaldi
  • Mourning - Post Malone
  • Only Love Can Save Us Now - Kesha
  • Meltdown (Acoustic) - Niall Horan
  • WHERE SHE GOES - Bad Bunny

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Strangely Sentimental Anabel Englund
UNHEALTHY (feat. Shania Twain) Anne-Marie, Shania Twain
Laundry Pile Arkells
WHERE SHE GOES Bad Bunny
Narcissist Blur
BLOOD AND SUGAR BOYS LIKE GIRLS
Body Briston Maroney
Bleach (Move On) Cash Cash
Worlds Away Chxrry22
Never Ending Song Conan Gray
Don't Forget About Me d4vd
down from the high Dylan Conrique
Under You Foo Fighters
Sacred The Thread Greta Van Fleet
Part of Your World - From "The Little Mermaid" Halle
After Life Hogland
Francesca Hozier
No Good Juice WRLD
favorite kind of high Kelly Clarkson
Only Love Can Save Us Now Kesha
Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long) Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin, JVKE, Muni Long
Padam Padam Kylie Minogue
Say Yes To Heaven Lana Del Rey
To Learn Leith Ross
Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before? Lewis Capaldi
Memories Lucky Rose & STIKMATIK
okay with it Lyn Lapid
Middle Ground Maroon 5
Meltdown (Acoustic) Niall Horan
DISPARA *** Nicki Nicole, Milo j
69 Nicky Jam, Feid
Daydreaming NxWorries, Anderson .Paak, Knxwledge
Stars PNAU x Bebe Rexha x Ozuna
Mourning Post Malone
Words Of Affirmation Queen Naija
Signal Rezz x Grabbitz
wait it out shy martin
Wish I Could Forget SLANDER, blackbear, Bring Me The Horizon
Rain Sleep Token
New Type ft. Childish Gambino Summer Walker
Sunshine Baby The Japanese House
Swap Places ThxSoMch
Feel Your Ghost Tiesto & Mathame
Favorite Song (Remix ft. Future) Toosii

 

 

