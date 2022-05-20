Week of May 20, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
- Dope ft. JID - John Legend
- Yours - Conan Gray
- Alcatraz - French Montana
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|1989
|Aitch
|IDK
|Ali Gatie
|piccolo
|bbno$
|Small Claims Court
|Bike Thiefs
|Blutooth
|Blu DeTiger & Chromeo
|Lavender Girl
|Caamp
|She Don't Know
|Carrie Underwood
|Wraith
|Chance the Rapper, VIC MENSA & Smoko Ono
|Yours
|Conan Gray
|Back2u
|Conro
|Turn Up The Sunshine (feat. Tame Impala)
|Diana Ross
|Don't Touch Me (feat. JD Era)
|Dub J & Paris Richards
|Too Precious
|Em Beihold
|Anybody Else
|Faouzia
|Nazareno
|Farruko
|Search And Destroy
|Florence + the Machine
|2001
|Foals
|i'm fine
|Fousheé
|Madness (feat. Zak Abel)
|Frank Walker, Sam Feldt
|Alcatraz
|French Montana
|Late Night Talking
|Harry Styles
|Daylight
|Harry Styles
|Little Freak
|Harry Styles
|Cinema
|Harry Styles
|for the girls
|Hayley Kiyoko
|Prayin' Woman
|High Valley
|Slidin' (feat. Kodak Black)
|Jason Derulo
|Counting Sheep
|JEN Z
|I Would've
|Jessie Murph
|DOPE (feat. JID)
|John Legend
|Where Grace Abounds
|Julius Rodriguez
|Bé Bé
|Kofi
|You Were In My Dream
|Laur Elle
|2young2die
|LIA LIA
|Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls
|Lilyisthatyou
|5D
|Lykke Li
|Dusk (feat. Lights)
|Manila Killa
|Rescue Me
|Marcus King
|Bird Calling
|Mark Ronson, Damon Albarn & Wale
|Rocky Road
|Moneybagg Yo & Kodak Black
|Woman
|Omah Lay
|Broken
|Palaye Royale
|LETTER FROM MIAMI
|Portion
|Neverend
|Purity Ring
|HOTEL LOBBY (Unc and Phew)
|Quavo & Takeoff
|Mercury (feat. Fousheé)
|Ravyn Lenae
|This Hell
|Rina Sawayama
|Harder
|Ruby Waters
|Stay The Night
|Sigala
|Breakup On The Weekend
|Sophie Powers
|100sadsongs
|Tai Verdes
|I See Angels
|Tess Parks
|I Want Billy Corgan To Sue Me
|The Fake Friends
|G.O.A.T. (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Bella Alubo)
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|Change
|The War On Drugs
|Cleopatra (feat. Sofia Reyes)
|Train
|5 Foot 9
|Tyler Hubbard
|Monica Lewinsky
|UPSAHL
|Heavy Eyes
|Zach Bryan