Week of May 20, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
  • Dope ft. JID - John Legend
  • Yours - Conan Gray
  • Alcatraz - French Montana

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
1989 Aitch
IDK Ali Gatie
piccolo bbno$
Small Claims Court Bike Thiefs
Blutooth Blu DeTiger & Chromeo
Lavender Girl Caamp
She Don't Know Carrie Underwood
Wraith Chance the Rapper, VIC MENSA & Smoko Ono
Yours Conan Gray
Back2u Conro
Turn Up The Sunshine (feat. Tame Impala) Diana Ross
Don't Touch Me (feat. JD Era) Dub J & Paris Richards
Too Precious Em Beihold
Anybody Else Faouzia
Nazareno Farruko
Search And Destroy Florence + the Machine
2001 Foals
i'm fine Fousheé
Madness (feat. Zak Abel) Frank Walker, Sam Feldt
Alcatraz French Montana
Late Night Talking Harry Styles
Daylight Harry Styles
Little Freak Harry Styles
Cinema Harry Styles
for the girls Hayley Kiyoko
Prayin' Woman High Valley
Slidin' (feat. Kodak Black) Jason Derulo
Counting Sheep JEN Z
I Would've Jessie Murph
DOPE (feat. JID) John Legend
Where Grace Abounds Julius Rodriguez
Bé Bé Kofi
You Were In My Dream Laur Elle
2young2die LIA LIA
Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Lilyisthatyou
5D Lykke Li
Dusk (feat. Lights) Manila Killa
Rescue Me Marcus King
Bird Calling Mark Ronson, Damon Albarn & Wale
Rocky Road Moneybagg Yo & Kodak Black
Woman Omah Lay
Broken Palaye Royale
LETTER FROM MIAMI Portion
Neverend Purity Ring
HOTEL LOBBY (Unc and Phew) Quavo & Takeoff
Mercury (feat. Fousheé) Ravyn Lenae
This Hell Rina Sawayama
Harder Ruby Waters
Stay The Night Sigala
Breakup On The Weekend Sophie Powers
100sadsongs Tai Verdes
I See Angels Tess Parks
I Want Billy Corgan To Sue Me The Fake Friends
G.O.A.T. (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Bella Alubo) The Notorious B.I.G.
Change The War On Drugs
Cleopatra (feat. Sofia Reyes) Train
5 Foot 9 Tyler Hubbard
Monica Lewinsky UPSAHL
Heavy Eyes Zach Bryan

 

 

 

