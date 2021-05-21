iHeartRadio

Week of May 21, 2021 - Newly Added

New Music - Anne-Marie, Niall Horan

It's a big week for iHeart New Music! This week you'll hear brand new music from BTS with "Butter", Anne-Marie and Niall Horan team up for "Our Song", The Tragically Hip are back with "Ouch", some songs from Olivia Rodrigo's new album SOUR, and so much more!

Song Artist
dimension 88rising & Warren Hue
Fly Away Alt Bloom
Back Together Amorphous & Kehlani
Euphoria Angels & Airwaves
Our Song Anne-Marie & Niall Horan
Magazines Anson Seabra
Echo (with KSHMR) Armaan Malik & Eric Nam
Top Again (feat. Saba) AUDREY NUNA
Supercharged Ayron Jones
Die For a Man (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Bebe Rexha
American Beauty Biig Piig
Clay Pigeon binki
STUNNAMAN (feat. Lil Wayne) Birdman & Roddy Ricch
Stop Making This Hurt Bleachers
Gold Rolex (feat. Benny the Butcher & Freddie Gibbs) Bobby Sessions
Starting Now Brandy
Butter BTS
Gucci Knife (feat. MASN) Carlie Hanson
Medicine Dayglow
Stars Duncan Laurence
INVISIBLE Duran Duran
Lose My Mind DVBBS
Perreito Salvaje Emilia & Boza
What's Up fanclubwallet
enjoy the silence Fousheé
Space Ghost Coast To Coast Glass Animals ft Bree Runway
Airplane Mode Hayd
The Walls Are Way Too Thin Holly Humberstone
Different Kinds of Light Jade Bird
Savage Good Boy Japanese Breakfast
Buy Dirt Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
Holy Water JP Cooper
In My Way Julia Wolf
Real Life Sux Justus Bennetts
Secrets JVKE
RICK BOOTS KILLY
Text Book Lana Del Rey
Blue Banisters Lana Del Rey
Wildflower Wildfire Lana Del Rey
We Are The People Martin Garrix feat. Bono & The Edge
We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy) Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin
SUN GOES DOWN Lil Nas X
VUDÃš Lunay, Chencho Corleone & Chris Jedi
Leave Before You Love Me Marshmello x Jonas Brothers
I Don't Really Care Mat Kearney
Swing of Things MAY-A
Chemical MK
Handshakes Naliya
I Was On a Boat That Day Old Dominion
1 step forward, 3 steps back Olivia Rodrigo
enough for you Olivia Rodrigo
jealousy, jealousy Olivia Rodrigo
Drinkin' Parker McCollum
When The Lights Go Out Patrick Droney
GANG GANG Polo G & Lil Wayne
Naughty Girl Qveen Herby
Todo De Ti Rauw Alejandro
Heavy as Lead Rebelution
Taste of You Rezz ft. Dove Cameron
Therapy Ross Copperman
Dinosaurs (S4E7) salem ilese
you've changed, i've changed (feat. Chet Porter) San Holo
Seaside_Demo SEB
Like I Used To Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen
Anymore (feat. Lucky Daye) Sinead Harnett
mirror slenderbodies
L.I.F.E. Teddy Swims
Back Then, Right Now Tenille Arts
Ouch The Tragically Hip
Just As Well The Tragically Hip
Missing Piece Vance Joy
Violet! Waterparks
Starstruck Years & Years ft. Kylie Minogue
Hold Me Like You Used To YG, Mozzy & A Boogie wit da Hoodie
 