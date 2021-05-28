iHeartRadio

Week of May 28, 2021 - Newly Added

This week on iHeart New Music, you'll hear brand new music from Arkells with with "All Roads", Victoria Justice with "Too F*ckin' Nice", J Balvin & Maria Becerra with "Qué Mas Pues?", DMX ft. JAY-Z and Nas with "Bath Salts", and so much more!

Song Artist
come over 12AM
California (feat. Warren Hue) 88rising, Rich Brian & NIKI
this is growing up almost monday
Eat It All Up Anna Sofia
All Roads Arkells
Alive Audrey Mika
Bobo Aya Nakamura
100 MILLONES Bad Bunny & Luar La L
Movie Blxst & Bino Rideaux
West Like (feat. Kalan.FrFr.) Destiny Rogers
Bath Salts DMX ft JAY-Z, Nas
Don't Hold Back DRAMA
Monsters Dynoro ft 24kGoldn
ocean view easy life
Take Care elijah woods
fantasize ericdoa
What's Up fanclubwallet
One Foot In Front Of The Other Griff
TIME 2 half·alive
See U Dance Hong Kong Boyfriend
Qué Más Pues? J Balvin & Maria Becerra
tmrw Jake Cornell
Hear Me Say Jonas Blue & LEON
734 Juice WRLD
Boys Kat Cunning
Romantic Disaster (feat. Chrissy Costanza) LiL Lotus & Against The Current
I Miss The Future (feat. Jordan Shaw) Lost Kings
Live to Survive
Trouble Marc E. Bassy
Shine Your Light (feat. Akon) Master KG & David Guetta
Go(I)d Mereba
Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad Moby ft. Apollo Jane & Deitrick Haddon
Leave A Light On Modest Mouse
I'm Dead [From the Podcast "Prom In Hell"] Nessa Barrett ft jxdn
Pikete Nicky Jam & El Alfa
over and done NJOMZA
Life Goes On Oliver Tree
Who Could Say No Olivia Lunny
Broken Heart of Gold ONE OK ROCK
i can't sleep Peter McPoland
If Ever However Whenever Forever Picture This
Forever Never (feat. Swae Lee & Pink Sweat$) PnB Rock
Tell You Everything Robyn Ottolini
Private (feat. Rexx Life Raj) Russ
No Fun Ryan Caraveo
Pick Me Up Sam Feldt & Sam Fischer
I H8 EVERY1 Sarah Barrios
Mirror Sigrid
Just a Moment Symphani Soto & Eric Bellinger
Darkest Hour Tate McRae
Jalebi Baby Tesher & Jason Derulo
Rock and Roll (Ain't No Simple Thing) The Sheepdogs
lose you again Tom Odell
Like The First Time Tone Stith
Too F*ckin' Nice Victoria Justice
Kill My Heart (feat. Parson James & Qveen Herby) VINCINT
Beeline whiterosemoxie & Tom The Mail Man
nothing but the love Wrabel
How To Live (feat. Powfu & Sarcastic Sounds) yaeow
Stand For Myself Yola
 