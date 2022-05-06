iHeartRadio

Week of May 6, 2022 - Newly Added

952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-Blog_DNCE

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • This Love (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
  • Move - DNCE
  • Redemption - Three Days Grace
  • Hot Mess - WAVES ft. Lena Leon
  • D.M.B. - A$AP Rocky

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
D.M.B. A$AP Rocky
Reasonable AJ Tracey
Something Real Alison Wonderland
Like a Song Alyssa Reid
Four Good Years Andrew Hyatt
Saved My Life Andy Grammer, R3HAB
Don't Give Up On Your Dreams Anyway Gang
Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole) Arcade Fire
Hope You're Not Happy Ashe
Nothing's All The Time Ashley Kutcher
What's Next Austin Millz & Pell
Take a Chance on Me (feat. Jewel) AWOLNATION & Jewel
Moscow Mule Bad Bunny
Understand BoyWithUke
Papercut Carleton Stone
Western Wind Carly Rae Jepsen
CHXSE Chase Atlantic
Something To Someone Dermot Kennedy
Move DNCE
Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) Doja Cat
I LUV MY BRAIN! ELIO
LIKE ME (feat. 42 Dugg & Lil Baby) Future
Telephone Garrett Kato
Alive Gryffin & Calle Lehmann
Dua Lipa Jack Harlow
Confessions Jamie Fine
Till The End Jonas Blue, Sam Feldt, Sam DeRosa, Endless Summer
scream! Judah & the Lion
Like I Love Country Music Kane Brown
Die Hard Knucks & Stormzy
Freeze Kygo
monotony (feat. Party Nails) LŪN
I Could Die lentra
Therapy Music ft. Russ Logic
Cate's Brother Maisie Peters
Momma's Love Morray
Hayloft II (SMASHUP) Mother Mother
Xbox Ramriddlz
On Repeat Robin Schulz & David Guetta
Insecure Roy Woods
The Best Part of Life (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN
Live Like This (feat. nothing,nowhere.) Silverstein
Iconic Simple Plan
Money on My Mind Slater Manzo
What If Soran
This Love (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift
just a call away ft. Lafa Taylor & Mr. Carmack the della kit
Problem The Dreadnoughts
Redemption Three Days Grace
Keeper Toosii
No One Dies From Love Tove Lo
Wish You Were Here ft. John K Two Friends
Hot Mess ft. Lena Leon Waves
Your Mom Yung Leo

 

 

 

4