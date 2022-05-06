Week of May 6, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- This Love (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
- Move - DNCE
- Redemption - Three Days Grace
- Hot Mess - WAVES ft. Lena Leon
- D.M.B. - A$AP Rocky
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|D.M.B.
|A$AP Rocky
|Reasonable
|AJ Tracey
|Something Real
|Alison Wonderland
|Like a Song
|Alyssa Reid
|Four Good Years
|Andrew Hyatt
|Saved My Life
|Andy Grammer, R3HAB
|Don't Give Up On Your Dreams
|Anyway Gang
|Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)
|Arcade Fire
|Hope You're Not Happy
|Ashe
|Nothing's All The Time
|Ashley Kutcher
|What's Next
|Austin Millz & Pell
|Take a Chance on Me (feat. Jewel)
|AWOLNATION & Jewel
|Moscow Mule
|Bad Bunny
|Understand
|BoyWithUke
|Papercut
|Carleton Stone
|Western Wind
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|CHXSE
|Chase Atlantic
|Something To Someone
|Dermot Kennedy
|Move
|DNCE
|Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)
|Doja Cat
|I LUV MY BRAIN!
|ELIO
|LIKE ME (feat. 42 Dugg & Lil Baby)
|Future
|Telephone
|Garrett Kato
|Alive
|Gryffin & Calle Lehmann
|Dua Lipa
|Jack Harlow
|Confessions
|Jamie Fine
|Till The End
|Jonas Blue, Sam Feldt, Sam DeRosa, Endless Summer
|scream!
|Judah & the Lion
|Like I Love Country Music
|Kane Brown
|Die Hard
|Knucks & Stormzy
|Freeze
|Kygo
|monotony (feat. Party Nails)
|LŪN
|I Could Die
|lentra
|Therapy Music ft. Russ
|Logic
|Cate's Brother
|Maisie Peters
|Momma's Love
|Morray
|Hayloft II (SMASHUP)
|Mother Mother
|Xbox
|Ramriddlz
|On Repeat
|Robin Schulz & David Guetta
|Insecure
|Roy Woods
|The Best Part of Life (Imanbek Remix)
|SAINt JHN
|Live Like This (feat. nothing,nowhere.)
|Silverstein
|Iconic
|Simple Plan
|Money on My Mind
|Slater Manzo
|What If
|Soran
|This Love (Taylor's Version)
|Taylor Swift
|just a call away ft. Lafa Taylor & Mr. Carmack
|the della kit
|Problem
|The Dreadnoughts
|Redemption
|Three Days Grace
|Keeper
|Toosii
|No One Dies From Love
|Tove Lo
|Wish You Were Here ft. John K
|Two Friends
|Hot Mess ft. Lena Leon
|Waves
|Your Mom
|Yung Leo