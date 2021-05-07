Week of May 7, 2021 - Newly Added
This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear brand new music from Coldplay with "Higher Power", P!nk with "All I Know So Far", OneRepublic with "Run", JP Saxe with "Like That", and so much more!
|Song
|Artist
|dimension
|Alex Porat
|Hold Out
|Aly & AJ
|Lean On Me
|Cheat Codes & Tinashe
|Arm's Length
|chemical club
|Know Me Again
|Cian Ducrot with Cate
|Higher Power
|Coldplay
|Astronomy
|Conan Gray
|What You Need
|Don Toliver
|Roaming
|Dylan Joshua
|Worldwide
|Emanuel
|Fashion
|Emilee Moore
|The Get Back
|Flipp Dinero
|The Gathering
|Frank Turner
|dumb
|goodboy noah
|Mess It Up
|Gracie Abrams
|Sideways
|Illenium, Valerie Broussard & Nurko
|This Solemn Day
|Iron & Wine
|7 De Mayo
|J. Balvin
|i n t e r l u d e
|J. Cole
|Lost
|Jake Bugg
|The Kids
|Jaz Valentino & Chophead
|Leave Each Other Alone
|Jess Moskaluke ft. Travis Collins
|Sugar Island
|Jesse Gold
|Back to Love
|Jon Bryant
|Every Window Is A Mirror
|Joywave
|Like That
|JP Saxe
|Run Around
|Julyan
|hollywood sucks
|KennyHoopla ft. Travis Barker
|OOAH
|Kid Riz
|Last Call
|Kidd G
|PYRO [Remix]
|KILLY
|Never Left
|Lil Tecca
|Woman
|Little Simz ft. Cleo Soul
|Funeral (feat. James Bay)
|Maisie Peters
|Astronaut in the Ocean (Remix) [feat. G-Eazy & DDG]
|Masked Wolf
|Moving Fast
|Mike Crigs & Jared Anthony
|We Are Between
|Modest Mouse
|Tunnel Vision
|Nightshifts
|Run
|OneRepublic
|Tiempo
|Ozuna
|All I Know So Far
|P!nk
|the long way home
|Powfu, Sarcastic Sounds & Sara Kays
|Somewhere Along the Way
|Rag'n'Bone Man
|Soran
|Say It To My Face
|A-O-K
|Tai Verdes
|Unappealing
|Teo Laza
|Tomorrow
|The Damn Truth
|Twice
|Tobias Dray & Charlie Powers
|money
|Tom Odell
|shop
|Toosii ft. DaBaby
|Miss the Rage
|Trippie Redd & Playboi Carti
|Country Stuff
|Walker Hayes ft. Jake Owen
|Help is on the Way
|Wavves
|Am I Just Gonna Stand Here (While You Take My Girl Away)
|Whitehorse