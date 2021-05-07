iHeartRadio

Week of May 7, 2021 - Newly Added

New Music Header - Coldplay

This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear brand new music from Coldplay with "Higher Power", P!nk with "All I Know So Far", OneRepublic with "Run", JP Saxe with "Like That", and so much more!

Song Artist
dimension Alex Porat
Hold Out Aly & AJ
Lean On Me Cheat Codes & Tinashe
Arm's Length chemical club
Know Me Again Cian Ducrot with Cate
Higher Power Coldplay
Astronomy Conan Gray
What You Need Don Toliver
Roaming Dylan Joshua
Worldwide Emanuel
Fashion Emilee Moore
The Get Back Flipp Dinero
The Gathering Frank Turner
dumb goodboy noah
Mess It Up Gracie Abrams
Sideways Illenium, Valerie Broussard & Nurko
This Solemn Day Iron & Wine
7 De Mayo J. Balvin
i n t e r l u d e J. Cole
Lost Jake Bugg
The Kids Jaz Valentino & Chophead
Leave Each Other Alone Jess Moskaluke ft. Travis Collins
Sugar Island Jesse Gold
Back to Love Jon Bryant
Every Window Is A Mirror Joywave
Like That JP Saxe
Run Around Julyan
hollywood sucks KennyHoopla ft. Travis Barker
OOAH Kid Riz
Last Call Kidd G
PYRO [Remix] KILLY
Never Left Lil Tecca
Woman Little Simz ft. Cleo Soul
Funeral (feat. James Bay) Maisie Peters
Astronaut in the Ocean (Remix) [feat. G-Eazy & DDG] Masked Wolf
Moving Fast Mike Crigs & Jared Anthony
We Are Between Modest Mouse
Tunnel Vision Nightshifts
Run OneRepublic
Tiempo Ozuna
All I Know So Far P!nk
the long way home Powfu, Sarcastic Sounds & Sara Kays
Somewhere Along the Way Rag'n'Bone Man
Soran Say It To My Face
A-O-K Tai Verdes
Unappealing Teo Laza
Tomorrow The Damn Truth
Twice Tobias Dray & Charlie Powers
money Tom Odell
shop Toosii ft. DaBaby
Miss the Rage Trippie Redd & Playboi Carti
Country Stuff Walker Hayes ft. Jake Owen
Help is on the Way Wavves
Am I Just Gonna Stand Here (While You Take My Girl Away) Whitehorse
 